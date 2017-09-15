Create an invisible padding around an element and respond when its breached.
react-perimeter exports a single
Perimeter component that will register a
mousemove listener and calculate whether the current mouse position is within a padding.
The padding will be calculated using
getBoundingClientRect and the
padding prop, which lets you define "padding" for the perimeter.
<Perimeter
onBreach={this.prefetch}
padding={60}>
<button onClick={this.fetch}>Load More</button>
</Perimeter>
Perimeter by default will wrap its children in a
span and use that to calculate the boundries. If you want to avoid the wrapping
span, or you want the padding to be calculated from another element, you can use a render callback.
<Perimeter
onBreach={this.prefetch}
padding={60}>
{ref => (
<button
ref={ref}
onClick={this.fetch}>Load More</button>
)}
</Perimeter>
The render callback is passed a ref callback which should be passed to the
ref prop of the element you want to use.
yarn add react-perimeter
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
padding
number
0
|The buffer around the element that defines the padding of the perimeter
onBreach
() => void
undefined
|A callback to be invoked when the perimeter is breached
once
boolean
false
|Whether the callback should only be invoked once (for example, when prefetching some data or chunks). If true all event listeners will be removed after
onBreach is called.
mapListeners
EventListener => EventListener
undefined
|If provided, each event listeners (
resize,
mousemove) will be passed in, and the returned function will be used instead.
You may want to debounce or throttle the
mousemove and
resize event listeners if you've profiled your application and determined that they are noticeably affecting your performance. You can do so using the
mapListeners prop, which takes a function that should accept an event listener and return a new function to be used instead.
<Perimeter mapListeners={listener => debounce(listener, 20)}>
By letting you provide the mapped listener yourself,
react-perimeter gives you full control over what debounce/throttle imeplementation you wish to use and its paramaters.
If you use
react-perimeter in multiple places in your application you may want to dedupe the internal event listeners.
react-perimiter integrates with react-listener-provider to make deduping easy.
Simply
yarn add react-listener-provider and wrap your application like this:
import ReactListenerProvider from 'react-listener-provider';
<ReactListenerProvider>
<YourApp>
<Perimeter />
</YourApp>
</ReactListenerProvider>
Any
<Perimeter> component you use inside of
<ReactListenerProvider> will automatically use the global event listener provided by
react-listener-provider instead of registering its own.
react-perimeter shines especially bright when used to prefetch or preload other components. Here is a small example that uses
react-loadable and
react-router to preload a route chunk when the cursor gets near a link:
import React from 'react'
// Assume this is the component returned from `react-loadable`, not the page itself
import OtherPage from './routes/other-page'
import Perimeter from 'react-perimeter'
import { Link } from 'react-router'
const App = () => (
<div>
<h1>Home Page!</h1>
<p>Here's some content</p>
<Perimeter padding={100} onBreach={OtherPage.preload} once={true} >
<Link to="other">Other Page</Link>
</Perimeter>
</div>
)
react-loadable provides an extremely useful static
preload method that begins fetching the chunk for us. We pass this to
onBreach so that
the preloading begins as soon as the mouse is within
100 pixels of the
Link component. We also pass in the
once prop to tell
react-perimeter
that we only want to respond to the first breach. This means that, after the preload request has been issued, the listeners will be deregistered, removing any unneeded overhead.
We can go one step further and abstract this out into its own component,
PreloadLink:
const PreloadLink = ({ to, children, preload }) => (
<Perimeter padding={100} onBreach={preload.preload} once={true}>
<Link to={to}>{children}</Link>
</Perimeter>
)
<PreloadLink to="about" preload={AboutPage} />