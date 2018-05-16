Get performance measurements from React Fiber
yarn add --dev react-performance-observer
react-performance-observer is a small abstraction over PerformanceObserver
which reports only the measurements that come from React and parses information
out of the name (See ReactDebugFiberPerf).
import { observe } from 'react-performance-observer';
observe(measurements => {
console.log(measurements);
// [
// {
// entryType: "measure",
// name: "⚛ App [mount]",
// componentName: "App",
// phase: "mount",
// startTime: 281,
// duration: 4,
// warning: null
// },
// ...
// ]
});
Or if you want to create your own
PerformanceObserver you can use just the
parseEntry() method.
import { parseEntry } from 'react-performance-observer';
let observer = new window.PerformanceObserver(list => {
list.getEntries().forEach(entry => {
console.log(parseEntry(entry)); // parsed entry or null
});
});
This code was largely based on react-perf-devtool by @nitin42.