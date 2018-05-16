Get performance measurements from React Fiber

Install

yarn add --dev react-performance-observer

Usage

react-performance-observer is a small abstraction over PerformanceObserver which reports only the measurements that come from React and parses information out of the name (See ReactDebugFiberPerf).

import { observe } from 'react-performance-observer' ; observe( measurements => { console .log(measurements); });

Or if you want to create your own PerformanceObserver you can use just the parseEntry() method.

import { parseEntry } from 'react-performance-observer' ; let observer = new window .PerformanceObserver( list => { list.getEntries().forEach( entry => { console .log(parseEntry(entry)); }); });

This code was largely based on react-perf-devtool by @nitin42.