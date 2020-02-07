openbase logo
rps

react-perfect-scrollbar

by Allen Yang
1.5.8

A react wrapper for perfect-scrollbar

Readme

React-Perfect-Scrollbar Build Status npm npm downloads

This is a wrapper to allow use perfect-scrollbar in React.

To read documentation for versions < 1.0, please visit v0.2.5.

Usage

Install the package npm install react-perfect-scrollbar -S Import the css file if you have loader for css files:

    import 'react-perfect-scrollbar/dist/css/styles.css';

Import the module in the place you want to use:

    import PerfectScrollbar from 'react-perfect-scrollbar'

Wrap you content in this component:

    <PerfectScrollbar>
        ... SCROLLBAR CONTENT HERE ...
    </PerfectScrollbar>

Props

The following props are accepted:

options

The optional parameters used to initialize perfect-scrollbar. For more info, please refer to https://github.com/utatti/perfect-scrollbar#options

This prop previously was called "option", but has since been renamed. If you provide "option" as a prop, it will be used unless "options" is also passed.

containerRef

Return the container ref: (ref) => void; If you want to scroll to somewhere, just update scrollTop/scrollLeft by the ref:

// Suppose you have save the containerRef to this._scrollRef
// change scroll top
this._scrollRef.scrollTop = 0;

// change scroll left
this._scrollRef.scrollLeft = 0;

component

The container component type. Default to "div". Only string is allowed.

className

The className added to container.

style

The style added to container.

onScrollY

Invoked when the y-axis is scrolled in either direction.

onScrollX

Invoked when the x-axis is scrolled in either direction.

onScrollUp

Invoked when scrolling upwards.

onScrollDown

Invoked when scrolling downwards.

onScrollLeft

Invoked when scrolling to the left.

onScrollRight

Invoked when scrolling to the right.

onYReachStart

Invoked when scrolling reaches the start of the y-axis.

onYReachEnd

Invoked when scrolling reaches the end of the y-axis (useful for infinite scroll).

onXReachStart

Invoked when scrolling reaches the start of the x-axis.

onXReachEnd

Invoked when scrolling reaches the end of the x-axis.

All the callback 'onXXXX' can accept a parameter: the ref to the scrollbar container. You can get the current scrollTop and scrollLeft from it:

    <PerfectScrollbar
        onScrollY={container => console.log(`scrolled to: ${container.scrollTop}.`)}>
        ... SCROLLBAR CONTENT HERE ...
    </PerfectScrollbar>

onSync

Invoked when PerfectScrollbar comp needs to sync the scrollbar container by invoking ps.update()(Basically, it is invoked in CDU lifecycle) and receive the internal perfect-scroll instance ps as parameter.

It is useful when you want to customize the sync logic in some scenarios, eg: debounce the invocation of ps.update().

For more detail, please refer to issue#87 and the example directory.

React.HTMLAttributes

Any attributes defined in React.HTMLAttributes can be used for the component.

Methods

The following method can be called by the component ref:

updateScroll

Update the scrollbar(e.g. recalculate the size) manually. In the following case, the scrollbar will not update automatically, which cause the scrollbar size incorrect.

class Container extends Component {
  ...
  render() {
    return (
      <ScrollBar>
        ...
       <ChildComponent />
        ...
      </ScrollBar>
    );
  }
}

class ChildComponent extends Component {
  handleClick = () => {
    this.setState({
      show: !this.state.show,
    });
  }

  render () {
    return (
      <div>
        <button onClick={this.handleClick} />
        { this.state.show ? <div /> }
      </div>
    )
  }
}

You need to call updateScroll to get the correct scrollbar size:

class Container extends Component {
  ...
  render() {
    return (
      <ScrollBar
        ref = {(ref) => { this._scrollBarRef = ref; }}
      >
        ...
       <ChildComponent
        onUpdateSize = {() => { this._scrollBarRef.updateScroll(); }}
       />
        ...
      </ScrollBar>
    );
  }
}

class ChildComponent extends Component {
  handleClick = () => {
    this.setState({
      show: !this.state.show,
    }, () => this.props.onUpdateSize());
  }

  render () {
    return (
      <div>
        <button onClick={this.handleClick} />
        { this.state.show ? <div /> }
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Example

A working example can be found in the example directory. Please run npm run example in browser. (Must run npm run build for the first time)

License

MIT

