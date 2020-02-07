This is a wrapper to allow use perfect-scrollbar in React.
To read documentation for versions < 1.0, please visit
v0.2.5.
Install the package
npm install react-perfect-scrollbar -S
Import the css file if you have loader for css files:
import 'react-perfect-scrollbar/dist/css/styles.css';
Import the module in the place you want to use:
import PerfectScrollbar from 'react-perfect-scrollbar'
Wrap you content in this component:
<PerfectScrollbar>
... SCROLLBAR CONTENT HERE ...
</PerfectScrollbar>
The following props are accepted:
The optional parameters used to initialize perfect-scrollbar. For more info, please refer to https://github.com/utatti/perfect-scrollbar#options
This prop previously was called "option", but has since been renamed. If you provide "option" as a prop, it will be used unless "options" is also passed.
Return the container ref: (ref) => void; If you want to scroll to somewhere, just update scrollTop/scrollLeft by the ref:
// Suppose you have save the containerRef to this._scrollRef
// change scroll top
this._scrollRef.scrollTop = 0;
// change scroll left
this._scrollRef.scrollLeft = 0;
The container component type. Default to "div". Only string is allowed.
The className added to container.
The style added to container.
Invoked when the y-axis is scrolled in either direction.
Invoked when the x-axis is scrolled in either direction.
Invoked when scrolling upwards.
Invoked when scrolling downwards.
Invoked when scrolling to the left.
Invoked when scrolling to the right.
Invoked when scrolling reaches the start of the y-axis.
Invoked when scrolling reaches the end of the y-axis (useful for infinite scroll).
Invoked when scrolling reaches the start of the x-axis.
Invoked when scrolling reaches the end of the x-axis.
All the callback 'onXXXX' can accept a parameter: the ref to the scrollbar container. You can get the current
scrollTop and
scrollLeft from it:
<PerfectScrollbar
onScrollY={container => console.log(`scrolled to: ${container.scrollTop}.`)}>
... SCROLLBAR CONTENT HERE ...
</PerfectScrollbar>
Invoked when
PerfectScrollbar comp needs to sync the scrollbar container by invoking
ps.update()(Basically, it is invoked in CDU lifecycle) and receive the internal
perfect-scroll instance
ps as parameter.
It is useful when you want to customize the sync logic in some scenarios, eg: debounce the invocation of
ps.update().
For more detail, please refer to issue#87 and the example directory.
Any attributes defined in React.HTMLAttributes can be used for the component.
The following method can be called by the component ref:
Update the scrollbar(e.g. recalculate the size) manually. In the following case, the scrollbar will not update automatically, which cause the scrollbar size incorrect.
class Container extends Component {
...
render() {
return (
<ScrollBar>
...
<ChildComponent />
...
</ScrollBar>
);
}
}
class ChildComponent extends Component {
handleClick = () => {
this.setState({
show: !this.state.show,
});
}
render () {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.handleClick} />
{ this.state.show ? <div /> }
</div>
)
}
}
You need to call
updateScroll to get the correct scrollbar size:
class Container extends Component {
...
render() {
return (
<ScrollBar
ref = {(ref) => { this._scrollBarRef = ref; }}
>
...
<ChildComponent
onUpdateSize = {() => { this._scrollBarRef.updateScroll(); }}
/>
...
</ScrollBar>
);
}
}
class ChildComponent extends Component {
handleClick = () => {
this.setState({
show: !this.state.show,
}, () => this.props.onUpdateSize());
}
render () {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.handleClick} />
{ this.state.show ? <div /> }
</div>
)
}
}
A working example can be found in the
example directory. Please run
npm run example in browser. (Must run
npm run build for the first time)
MIT