rpt

react-perf-tool

by Ramon Gebben
0.2.3 (see all)

[Deprecated] Debug performance of your React application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

125

GitHub Stars

417

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

Deprecated 😞

As of React 16, react-addons-perf is not supported. Please use your browser’s profiling tools to get insight into which components re-render.

For examples on how to use browsers profiler for performance testing check the React Docs

ReactPerfTool

Package Quality Build Status Gitter npm version license

ReactPerfTool tries to give you a more visual way of debugging performance of your React application. It does this by using the addons delivered by the React team and community to get measurements and visualize this using graphs. This makes it easier to spot bottlenecks.

screenshot

Usage

npm i react-perf-tool react-addons-perf -D

import ReactPerfTool from 'react-perf-tool';
import Perf from 'react-addons-perf';

// Import styles if they don't get loaded already
import 'react-perf-tool/lib/styles.css';

export default function YourApp(props) {
  return (<div className="your-app">
    {/*...yourApp */}
    <ReactPerfTool perf={Perf} />
  </div>);
}

Contributing

If you want to contribute just fork the project and start working on one of the open issues or on your own ideas. When you are done you can open a pull request.

Code style

The project uses a trimmed down version of the Airbnb Javascript styleguide, and can be checked by running:

npm run lint

Testing

For testing the project uses Mocha and Chai. For testing of components the project uses Enzyme.

TL;DR

  • npm run build - produces production build
  • npm run dev - start webpack watch
  • npm run test - runs the tests and lints
    • npm run lint - lints all the code
    • npm run test:unit - run only the unit tests
    • npm run test:component - run only the component tests

