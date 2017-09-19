React component wrapping a HTML and Markdown editor based on the wysiwyg pell editor
Install react-pell as dependency :
yarn add react-pell
Basic example :
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Editor from 'react-pell'
class App extends Component {
handleChange(html) {
console.log(html)
}
render() {
return (
<Editor onChange={this.handleChange.bind(this)} />
);
}
}
export default App;
A basic wrapping of the pell editor.
Import the Editor :
import Editor from 'react-pell'
Example :
<Editor
defaultContent="<b>hello world</b>"
actions={['bold', 'italic']}
actionBarClass="my-custom-class"
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
Prop types :
|property
|type
|required
|description
|onChange
|func
|true
|function handling changes from the editor, the output html is the first parameter
|defaultContent
|string
|false
|default content of the editor (HTML serialized in a string)
|actions
|array
|false
|table of available actions or custom actions in the editor (watch pell documentation for more details) Note:
pell instance is given at first parameter of
result callback of custom actions. (default:
['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strikethrough', 'heading1', 'heading2', 'olist', 'ulist', 'quote', 'code', 'line']).
|styleWithCSS
|bool
|false
|outputs styles with css instead of HTML elements (default:
false)
|containerClass
|string
|false
|class name of the container (default:
pell-container)
|actionBarClass
|string
|false
|class name of the action bar (default:
pell-actionbar)
|buttonClass
|string
|false
|class name of buttons (default:
pell-button)
|contentClass
|string
|false
|class name of the content (default:
pell-content)
This editor plugin extends the behaviour of pell to edit markdown. We are using following libraries to manage markdown :
to-markdown
showdown
Import the Editor :
import Editor from 'react-pell/plugins/markdown'
Example :
<Editor
defaultContent="**hello world**"
actions={['bold', 'italic']}
actionBarClass="my-custom-class"
onChange={this.handleChange}
gmf={false}
/>
Prop types :
Same props as the Basic HTML pell editor with following props added :
|property
|type
|required
|description
|converters
|array
|false
|converters used to handle custom convertions from HTML to markdown. see to-markdown documentation for more details
|gmf
|bool
|true
|beta support for GitHub flavored markdown (GFM)
MIT