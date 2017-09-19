onChange func true function handling changes from the editor, the output html is the first parameter

defaultContent string false default content of the editor (HTML serialized in a string)

actions array false table of available actions or custom actions in the editor (watch pell documentation for more details) Note: pell instance is given at first parameter of result callback of custom actions. (default: ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strikethrough', 'heading1', 'heading2', 'olist', 'ulist', 'quote', 'code', 'line'] ).

styleWithCSS bool false outputs styles with css instead of HTML elements (default: false )

containerClass string false class name of the container (default: pell-container )

actionBarClass string false class name of the action bar (default: pell-actionbar )

buttonClass string false class name of buttons (default: pell-button )