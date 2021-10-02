A React component for PDFObject .
npm install react-pdfobject
import * as React from 'react'
import { PDFObject } from 'react-pdfobject'
<PDFObject url="path/to/example.pdf" />
interface Props {
url: string;
containerId?: string;
containerProps?: React.HTMLProps<HTMLDivElement>;
width?: string;
height?: string;
page?: string | number;
id?: string;
fallbackLink?: string | false;
pdfOpenParams?: OpenParams;
PDFJS_URL?: string;
forcePDFJS: boolean;
assumptionMode: boolean;
}
export interface OpenParams {
page?: number;
zoom?: ZoomMode;
nameddest?: string;
pagemode?: PageMode;
view?: ViewMode;
}
export type ZoomMode = 'scale' | 'scale,left,top';
export type PageMode = 'bookmarks' | 'thumbs' | 'none';
export type ViewMode =
| 'Fit'
| 'FitH'
| 'FitH,top'
| 'FitV'
| 'FitV,left'
| 'FitB'
| 'FitBH'
| 'FitBH,top'
| 'FitBV'
| 'FitBV,left';
if(PDFObject.supportsPDFs){
console.log("Yay, this browser supports inline PDFs.");
} else {
console.log("Boo, inline PDFs are not supported by this browser");
}
console.log(PDFObject.pdfobjectversion); //"2.1.1"
ref: https://pdfobject.com/#api
© sugarshin