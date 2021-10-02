A React component for PDFObject .

npm install react-pdfobject

Usage

import * as React from 'react' import { PDFObject } from 'react-pdfobject' <PDFObject url= "path/to/example.pdf" />

Props

interface Props { url: string ; containerId?: string ; containerProps?: React.HTMLProps<HTMLDivElement>; width?: string ; height?: string ; page?: string | number ; id?: string ; fallbackLink?: string | false ; pdfOpenParams?: OpenParams; PDFJS_URL?: string ; forcePDFJS: boolean ; assumptionMode: boolean ; } export interface OpenParams { page?: number ; zoom?: ZoomMode; nameddest?: string ; pagemode?: PageMode; view?: ViewMode; } export type ZoomMode = 'scale' | 'scale,left,top' ; export type PageMode = 'bookmarks' | 'thumbs' | 'none' ; export type ViewMode = | 'Fit' | 'FitH' | 'FitH,top' | 'FitV' | 'FitV,left' | 'FitB' | 'FitBH' | 'FitBH,top' | 'FitBV' | 'FitBV,left' ;

API / Static Methods Supported

if (PDFObject.supportsPDFs){ console .log( "Yay, this browser supports inline PDFs." ); } else { console .log( "Boo, inline PDFs are not supported by this browser" ); }

console .log(PDFObject.pdfobjectversion);

ref: https://pdfobject.com/#api

License

MIT

© sugarshin