openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rp

react-pdfobject

by Shingo Sato
1.2.0 (see all)

A React component for PDFObject

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-pdfobject

CircleCI Codecov npm version License

A React component for PDFObject .

npm install react-pdfobject

Usage

import * as React from 'react'
import { PDFObject } from 'react-pdfobject'

<PDFObject url="path/to/example.pdf" />

Props

interface Props {
  url: string;
  containerId?: string;
  containerProps?: React.HTMLProps<HTMLDivElement>;
  width?: string;
  height?: string;
  page?: string | number;
  id?: string;
  fallbackLink?: string | false;
  pdfOpenParams?: OpenParams;
  PDFJS_URL?: string;
  forcePDFJS: boolean;
  assumptionMode: boolean;
}

export interface OpenParams {
  page?: number;
  zoom?: ZoomMode;
  nameddest?: string;
  pagemode?: PageMode;
  view?: ViewMode;
}

export type ZoomMode = 'scale' | 'scale,left,top';

export type PageMode = 'bookmarks' | 'thumbs' | 'none';

export type ViewMode =
  | 'Fit'
  | 'FitH'
  | 'FitH,top'
  | 'FitV'
  | 'FitV,left'
  | 'FitB'
  | 'FitBH'
  | 'FitBH,top'
  | 'FitBV'
  | 'FitBV,left';

API / Static Methods Supported

PDFObject.supportsPDFs [Function]

if(PDFObject.supportsPDFs){
   console.log("Yay, this browser supports inline PDFs.");
} else {
   console.log("Boo, inline PDFs are not supported by this browser");
}

PDFObject.pdfobjectversion [Function]

console.log(PDFObject.pdfobjectversion); //"2.1.1"

ref: https://pdfobject.com/#api

License

MIT

© sugarshin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial