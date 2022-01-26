openbase logo
rp

react-pdfkit

by Diego Muracciole
0.1.0 (see all)

📄 Create PDF files using React

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

10.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

91

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React renderer for creating PDF files on the browser and server

New react-pdf 2.0 was released. Read about the announcement

Lost?

This package is used to create PDFs using React. If you wish to display existing PDFs, you may be looking for react-pdf.

How to install

yarn add @react-pdf/renderer

Webpack 5

Webpack 5 doesn't include node shims automatically anymore and we must opt-in to all shims we want. To do this we have to add a few dependencies to our project:

yarn add process browserify-zlib stream-browserify util buffer assert

after the modules are installed, we need to adjust our webpack.config file:

const webpack = require("webpack");

module.exports = {
  /* ... */

  resolve: {
    fallback: {
      process: require.resolve("process/browser"),
      zlib: require.resolve("browserify-zlib"),
      stream: require.resolve("stream-browserify"),
      util: require.resolve("util"),
      buffer: require.resolve("buffer"),
      asset: require.resolve("assert"),
    }
  },
  plugins: [
    new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
      Buffer: ["buffer", "Buffer"],
      process: "process/browser",
    }),
  ]

  /* ... */
}

How it works

import React from 'react';
import { Document, Page, Text, View, StyleSheet } from '@react-pdf/renderer';

// Create styles
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  page: {
    flexDirection: 'row',
    backgroundColor: '#E4E4E4'
  },
  section: {
    margin: 10,
    padding: 10,
    flexGrow: 1
  }
});

// Create Document Component
const MyDocument = () => (
  <Document>
    <Page size="A4" style={styles.page}>
      <View style={styles.section}>
        <Text>Section #1</Text>
      </View>
      <View style={styles.section}>
        <Text>Section #2</Text>
      </View>
    </Page>
  </Document>
);

Web. Render in DOM

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { PDFViewer } from '@react-pdf/renderer';

const App = () => (
  <PDFViewer>
    <MyDocument />
  </PDFViewer>
);

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

Node. Save in a file

import React from 'react';
import ReactPDF from '@react-pdf/renderer';

ReactPDF.render(<MyDocument />, `${__dirname}/example.pdf`);

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. Looking to contribute? Please check our [contribute] document for more details about how to setup a development environment and submitting code.

Sponsors

Thank you to all our sponsors! [Become a sponsors]

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! [Become a backer]

License

MIT © Diego Muracciole

FOSSA Status

