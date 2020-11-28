openbase logo
rpj

react-pdf-js

by Mike Cousins
5.1.0 (see all)

A React component to wrap PDF.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

528

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React PDF Viewer

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please move to our namespaced package at @mikecousins/react-pdf

Readme

react-pdf-js

react-pdf-js provides a component for rendering PDF documents using PDF.js.

Demo

https://pdf.netlify.com

Usage

Install with yarn add @mikecousins/react-pdf or npm install @mikecousins/react-pdf

usePdf hook

Use the hook in your app (showing some basic pagination as well):

import React, { useState, useRef } from 'react';
import { usePdf } from '@mikecousins/react-pdf';

const MyPdfViewer = () => {
  const [page, setPage] = useState(1);
  const canvasRef = useRef(null);

  const { pdfDocument, pdfPage } = usePdf({
    file: 'test.pdf',
    page,
    canvasRef,
  });

  return (
    <div>
      {!pdfDocument && <span>Loading...</span>}
      <canvas ref={canvasRef} />
      {Boolean(pdfDocument && pdfDocument.numPages) && (
        <nav>
          <ul className="pager">
            <li className="previous">
              <button disabled={page === 1} onClick={() => setPage(page - 1)}>
                Previous
              </button>
            </li>
            <li className="next">
              <button
                disabled={page === pdfDocument.numPages}
                onClick={() => setPage(page + 1)}
              >
                Next
              </button>
            </li>
          </ul>
        </nav>
      )}
    </div>
  );
};

Props

When you call usePdf you'll want to pass in a subset of these props, like this:

const { pdfDocument, pdfPage } = usePdf({ canvasRef, file: 'https://example.com/test.pdf', page });

canvasRef

A reference to the canvas element. Create with:

const canvasRef = useRef(null);

and then render it like:

<canvas ref={canvasRef} />

and then pass it into usePdf.

file

URL of the PDF file.

onDocumentLoadSuccess

Allows you to specify a callback that is called when the PDF document data will be fully loaded. Callback is called with PDFDocumentProxy as an only argument.

onDocumentLoadFail

Allows you to specify a callback that is called after an error occurred during PDF document data loading.

onPageLoadSuccess

Allows you to specify a callback that is called when the PDF page data will be fully loaded. Callback is called with PDFPageProxy as an only argument.

onPageLoadFail

Allows you to specify a callback that is called after an error occurred during PDF page data loading.

onPageRenderSuccess

Allows you to specify a callback that is called when the PDF page will be fully rendered into the DOM. Callback is called with PDFPageProxy as an only argument.

onPageRenderFail

Allows you to specify a callback that is called after an error occurred during PDF page rendering.

page

Specify the page that you want to display. Default = 1,

scale

Allows you to scale the PDF. Default = 1.

rotate

Allows you to rotate the PDF. Number is in degrees. Default = 0.

cMapUrl

Allows you to specify a cmap url. Default = '../node_modules/pdfjs-dist/cmaps/'.

cMapPacked

Allows you to specify whether the cmaps are packed or not. Default = false.

workerSrc

Allows you to specify a custom pdf worker url. Default = '//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/pdf.js/\${pdfjs.version}/pdf.worker.js'.

withCredentials

Allows you to add the withCredentials flag. Default = false.

Returned values

pdfDocument

pdfjs's PDFDocumentProxy object. This can be undefined if document has not been loaded yet.

pdfPage

pdfjs's PDFPageProxy object This can be undefined if page has not been loaded yet.

Pdf component

You can also use the Pdf component (which uses usePdf hook internally):

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Pdf from '@mikecousins/react-pdf';

const MyPdfViewer = () => {
  const [page, setPage] = useState(1);

  return <Pdf file="basic.33e35a62.pdf" page={page} />;
};

Or if you want to use pdf's data (e.g. to render pagination):

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Pdf from '@mikecousins/react-pdf';

const MyPdfViewer = () => {
  const [page, setPage] = useState(1);

  return (
    <Pdf file="basic.33e35a62.pdf" page={page}>
      {({ pdfDocument, pdfPage, canvas }) => (
        <>
          {!pdfDocument && <span>Loading...</span>}
          {canvas}
          {Boolean(pdfDocument && pdfDocument.numPages) && (
            <nav>
              <ul className="pager">
                <li className="previous">
                  <button
                    disabled={page === 1}
                    onClick={() => setPage(page - 1)}
                  >
                    Previous
                  </button>
                </li>
                <li className="next">
                  <button
                    disabled={page === pdfDocument.numPages}
                    onClick={() => setPage(page + 1)}
                  >
                    Next
                  </button>
                </li>
              </ul>
            </nav>
          )}
        </>
      )}
    </Pdf>
  );
};

Notice that in the second example, you are responsible for rendering the canvas element into the DOM.

Props

Pdf component accepts all the props that usePdf hook do, with exception of canvasRef (the component renders it by itself).

Additionaly, the component accepts:

children

A function that receives data returned by usePdf hook with addition of canvas element. You are responsible for rendering that element into the DOM if you choose to pass children prop.

License

MIT © mikecousins

