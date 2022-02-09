☕️ Buy me a coffee

react-pdf-highlighter is a React library that provides annotation experience for PDF documents on web. It is built on top of PDF.js by Mozilla. Text and rectangular highlights are supported. Highlight data format is independent of the viewport, making it suitable for saving on the server.

Example

For online example check https://agentcooper.github.io/react-pdf-highlighter/.

To run the example app locally:

npm install npm start

Create React App example is available in ./create-react-app-example . Make sure to run npm install there as well.

Installation

npm install react-pdf-highlighter

See ./example/src/App.tsx for React component API example.

Prior art

react-pdf and react-pdfjs only provide React wrappers for PDF.js and do not have built-in annotation functionality.

pdfjs-annotate does not provide text highlights out of the box.

PDF.js provides only viewer:

See also:

FAQ

Can I get a new PDF with the highlights embedded into the document?

Take a look at https://pdf-lib.js.org.

Wasn't this named react-pdf-annotator at some point?

Yes, but people from https://www.pdfannotator.com/ asked me to rename, since they have a trademark for PDF Annotator.

I'm trying the demo with my PDF and it is not loading!

Please check the CORS headers on your url. It is required for the cross-domain request.

Compatibility

Works in Google Chrome, Safari 10+, Firefox 52+. Not tested in Internet Explorer.