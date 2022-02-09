openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rph

react-pdf-highlighter

by Artem Tyurin
5.3.0 (see all)

Set of React components for PDF annotation

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

577

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React PDF Viewer

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

2Hard to Use
2Unwelcoming Community

Readme

☕️ Buy me a coffee

Node CI

react-pdf-highlighter

react-pdf-highlighter is a React library that provides annotation experience for PDF documents on web. It is built on top of PDF.js by Mozilla. Text and rectangular highlights are supported. Highlight data format is independent of the viewport, making it suitable for saving on the server.

Example

For online example check https://agentcooper.github.io/react-pdf-highlighter/.

To run the example app locally:

npm install
npm start

Create React App example is available in ./create-react-app-example. Make sure to run npm install there as well.

Installation

npm install react-pdf-highlighter

See ./example/src/App.tsx for React component API example.

Prior art

react-pdf and react-pdfjs only provide React wrappers for PDF.js and do not have built-in annotation functionality.

pdfjs-annotate does not provide text highlights out of the box.

PDF.js provides only viewer:

PDF.js is mainly written for reading PDF files, not editing them. Because of that we don't yet support adding any kind of annotations. We do however support rendering a number of annotation types for viewing.

See also:

FAQ

Can I get a new PDF with the highlights embedded into the document?

Take a look at https://pdf-lib.js.org.

Wasn't this named react-pdf-annotator at some point?

Yes, but people from https://www.pdfannotator.com/ asked me to rename, since they have a trademark for PDF Annotator.

I'm trying the demo with my PDF and it is not loading!

Please check the CORS headers on your url. It is required for the cross-domain request.

Compatibility

Works in Google Chrome, Safari 10+, Firefox 52+. Not tested in Internet Explorer.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use2
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community2
100
Siyabonga ChiliJohannesburg, South Africa1 Rating0 Reviews
Software Developer. Passionate about building great user experiences.
February 13, 2021
Hard to Use
Unwelcoming Community
adityanmuleva1 Rating0 Reviews
August 25, 2020
Unwelcoming Community
Hard to Use

Alternatives

ren
@react-pdf/renderer📄 Create PDF files using React
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
163K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
rp
react-pdfDisplay PDFs in your React app as easily as if they were images.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
399K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
rpv
@phuocng/react-pdf-viewerA React component to view a PDF document
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
3K
@syncfusion/ej2-react-pdfviewerSyncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
956
pvr
pdf-viewer-reactjsA simple PDF viewer for React js
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial