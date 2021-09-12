This is a react library for implementing paystack payment gateway
This React library provides a wrapper to add Paystack Payments to your React application
npm install react-paystack --save
or with
yarn
yarn add react-paystack
This library can be implemented into any react application in 3 different ways:
Note that all 3 implementations produce the same results.
import React from 'react';
import logo from './logo.svg';
import { usePaystackPayment } from 'react-paystack';
import './App.css';
const config = {
reference: (new Date()).getTime().toString(),
email: "user@example.com",
amount: 20000,
publicKey: 'pk_test_dsdfghuytfd2345678gvxxxxxxxxxx',
};
// you can call this function anything
const onSuccess = (reference) => {
// Implementation for whatever you want to do with reference and after success call.
console.log(reference);
};
// you can call this function anything
const onClose = () => {
// implementation for whatever you want to do when the Paystack dialog closed.
console.log('closed')
}
const PaystackHookExample = () => {
const initializePayment = usePaystackPayment(config);
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => {
initializePayment(onSuccess, onClose)
}}>Paystack Hooks Implementation</button>
</div>
);
};
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
<p>
Edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload.
</p>
<a
className="App-link"
href="https://reactjs.org"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
>
Learn React
</a>
</header>
<PaystackHookExample />
</div>
);
}
export default App;
import React from 'react';
import logo from './logo.svg';
import { PaystackButton } from 'react-paystack';
import './App.css';
const config = {
reference: (new Date()).getTime().toString(),
email: "user@example.com",
amount: 20000,
publicKey: 'pk_test_dsdfghuytfd2345678gvxxxxxxxxxx',
};
function App() {
// you can call this function anything
const handlePaystackSuccessAction = (reference) => {
// Implementation for whatever you want to do with reference and after success call.
console.log(reference);
};
// you can call this function anything
const handlePaystackCloseAction = () => {
// implementation for whatever you want to do when the Paystack dialog closed.
console.log('closed')
}
const componentProps = {
...config,
text: 'Paystack Button Implementation',
onSuccess: (reference) => handlePaystackSuccessAction(reference),
onClose: handlePaystackCloseAction,
};
return (
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
<p>
Edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload.
</p>
<a
className="App-link"
href="https://reactjs.org"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
>
Learn React
</a>
</header>
<PaystackButton {...componentProps} />
</div>
);
}
export default App;
import React from 'react';
import logo from './logo.svg';
import { PaystackConsumer } from 'react-paystack';
import './App.css';
const config = {
reference: (new Date()).getTime().toString(),
email: "user@example.com",
amount: 20000,
publicKey: 'pk_test_dsdfghuytfd2345678gvxxxxxxxxxx',
};
// you can call this function anything
const handleSuccess = (reference) => {
// Implementation for whatever you want to do with reference and after success call.
console.log(reference);
};
// you can call this function anything
const handleClose = () => {
// implementation for whatever you want to do when the Paystack dialog closed.
console.log('closed')
}
function App() {
const componentProps = {
...config,
text: 'Paystack Button Implementation',
onSuccess: (reference) => handleSuccess(reference),
onClose: handleClose
};
return (
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
<p>
Edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload.
</p>
<a
className="App-link"
href="https://reactjs.org"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
>
Learn React
</a>
</header>
<PaystackConsumer {...componentProps} >
{({initializePayment}) => <button onClick={() => initializePayment(handleSuccess, handleClose)}>Paystack Consumer Implementation</button>}
</PaystackConsumer>
</div>
);
}
export default App;
Please checkout Paystack Documentation for other available options you can add to the tag
REMEMBER TO CHANGE THE KEY WHEN DEPLOYING ON A LIVE/PRODUCTION SYSTEM
git checkout -b feature-name
git commit -am 'Some commit message'
git push origin feature-name
Why not star the github repo? I'd love the attention! Why not share the link for this repository on Twitter or Any Social Media? Spread the word!
Don't forget to follow me on twitter!
Thanks! Ayeni Olusegun.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details