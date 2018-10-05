openbase logo
rpe

react-paypal-express-checkout

by Thinh Vo
1.0.5

React component that renders Paypal's express check out button

Overview

Readme

react-paypal-express-checkout

React component that renders Paypal's express check out button

Install

npm install --save react-paypal-express-checkout

or

yarn add react-paypal-express-checkout

Usage

Simplest Example (with minimum set of parameters, this will use the "sandbox" environment)

import PaypalExpressBtn from 'react-paypal-express-checkout';

export default class MyApp extends React.Component {
    render() {
        const client = {
            sandbox:    'Your-Sandbox-Client-ID',
            production: 'Your-Production-Client-ID',
        }
        return (
            <PaypalExpressBtn client={client} currency={'USD'} total={1.00} />
        );
    }
}

Full Example

import React from 'react';
import PaypalExpressBtn from 'react-paypal-express-checkout';

export default class MyApp extends React.Component {
    render() {
        const onSuccess = (payment) => {
            // 1, 2, and ... Poof! You made it, everything's fine and dandy!
                    console.log("Payment successful!", payment);
                    // You can bind the "payment" object's value to your state or props or whatever here, please see below for sample returned data
        }

        const onCancel = (data) => {
            // The user pressed "cancel" or closed the PayPal popup
            console.log('Payment cancelled!', data);
            // You can bind the "data" object's value to your state or props or whatever here, please see below for sample returned data
        }

        const onError = (err) => {
            // The main Paypal script could not be loaded or something blocked the script from loading
            console.log("Error!", err);
            // Because the Paypal's main script is loaded asynchronously from "https://www.paypalobjects.com/api/checkout.js"
            // => sometimes it may take about 0.5 second for everything to get set, or for the button to appear
        }

        let env = 'sandbox'; // you can set this string to 'production'
        let currency = 'USD'; // you can set this string from your props or state  
        let total = 1;  // this is the total amount (based on currency) to charge
        // Document on Paypal's currency code: https://developer.paypal.com/docs/classic/api/currency_codes/

        const client = {
            sandbox:    'YOUR-SANDBOX-APP-ID',
            production: 'YOUR-PRODUCTION-APP-ID',
        }
        // In order to get production's app-ID, you will have to send your app to Paypal for approval first
        // For your sandbox Client-ID (after logging into your developer account, please locate the "REST API apps" section, click "Create App" unless you have already done so):
        //   => https://developer.paypal.com/docs/classic/lifecycle/sb_credentials/
        // Note: IGNORE the Sandbox test AppID - this is ONLY for Adaptive APIs, NOT REST APIs)
        // For production app-ID:
        //   => https://developer.paypal.com/docs/classic/lifecycle/goingLive/

        // NB. You can also have many Paypal express checkout buttons on page, just pass in the correct amount and they will work!
        return (
            <PaypalExpressBtn env={env} client={client} currency={currency} total={total} onError={onError} onSuccess={onSuccess} onCancel={onCancel} />
        );
    }
}

Props

  • env: String (default: "sandbox") - You can set this to "production" for production

  • client: Object (with "sandbox" and "production" as keys) - MUST set, please see the above example

  • currency: String ("USD", "JPY" etc.) - MUST set, please see the above example

  • total: Number (1.00 or 1 - depends on currency) - MUST set, please see the above example

  • shipping: Number (1 or 2 or 3) - Ability to change if a shipping address is included in checkout, 0 is default and means optional, 1 is no shipping address, 2 is shipping is required

  • onError: Callback function (happens when Paypal's main script cannot be loaded) - If not set, this will take the above function (in example) as a default return

  • onSuccess: Callback function (happens after payment has been finished successfully) - If not set, this will take the above function (in example) as a default return

  • onCancel: Callback function (happens when users press "cancel" or close Paypal's popup) - If not set, this will take the above function (in example) as a default return

  • paymentOptions: (optional) enable many options: full "transactions" object and also "note_to_payer", "redirect_urls", "intent" etc. - https://developer.paypal.com/docs/integration/direct/payments/authorize-and-capture-payments/#authorize-the-payment https://developer.paypal.com/docs/api/payments/v1/

  • style: (optional) change appearance of Paypal button based on their document: size, color, shape, label - https://developer.paypal.com/docs/integration/direct/express-checkout/integration-jsv4/customize-button/

Sample Returned Data

  • onSuccess - the returned payment object will look like:
    • {paid: true, cancelled: false, payerID: "H8S4CU73PFRAG", paymentID: "PAY-47J75876PA321622TLESPATA", paymentToken: "EC-8FE085188N269774L", returnUrl: "https://www.sandbox.paypal.com/?paymentId=PAY-47J75876PA321622TLESPATA&token=EC-8FE085188N269774L&PayerID=H8S4CU73PFRAG"}
  • onCancel - the returned data object will look like:
    • {paymentToken: "EC-42A825696K839141X", cancelUrl: "https://www.sandbox.paypal.com?token=EC-42A825696K839141X"}

Reference Document on How to Have Paypal's Developer Account and Merchant + Buyer accounts

  • In fact, please just go to Paypal's developer page, login with your "Real" Paypal account:
    • Click on the "Sandbox accounts" on the left hand side
    • You will see Merchant + Buyer accounts have been created automatically
    • You can then change password, profile, can also clone those accounts, or create more accounts (choose country, default currency, set amount for new accounts)
  • You can check balance & transaction history of those testing accounts (the same as real accounts) by login with the accounts' credentials with:
  • Official documents here: (just be patient and go step-by-step, by clicking their next topic's button on page, you can then understand the whole process!)

TODO

  • Upgrade this library into more advanced Paypal button library (with features like recurring, add-to-cart, checkout-now etc.)
  • Fork & pull-request are very welcomed!

Thank you

License

MIT

