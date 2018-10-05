React component that renders Paypal's express check out button
npm install --save react-paypal-express-checkout
or
yarn add react-paypal-express-checkout
import PaypalExpressBtn from 'react-paypal-express-checkout';
export default class MyApp extends React.Component {
render() {
const client = {
sandbox: 'Your-Sandbox-Client-ID',
production: 'Your-Production-Client-ID',
}
return (
<PaypalExpressBtn client={client} currency={'USD'} total={1.00} />
);
}
}
import React from 'react';
import PaypalExpressBtn from 'react-paypal-express-checkout';
export default class MyApp extends React.Component {
render() {
const onSuccess = (payment) => {
// 1, 2, and ... Poof! You made it, everything's fine and dandy!
console.log("Payment successful!", payment);
// You can bind the "payment" object's value to your state or props or whatever here, please see below for sample returned data
}
const onCancel = (data) => {
// The user pressed "cancel" or closed the PayPal popup
console.log('Payment cancelled!', data);
// You can bind the "data" object's value to your state or props or whatever here, please see below for sample returned data
}
const onError = (err) => {
// The main Paypal script could not be loaded or something blocked the script from loading
console.log("Error!", err);
// Because the Paypal's main script is loaded asynchronously from "https://www.paypalobjects.com/api/checkout.js"
// => sometimes it may take about 0.5 second for everything to get set, or for the button to appear
}
let env = 'sandbox'; // you can set this string to 'production'
let currency = 'USD'; // you can set this string from your props or state
let total = 1; // this is the total amount (based on currency) to charge
// Document on Paypal's currency code: https://developer.paypal.com/docs/classic/api/currency_codes/
const client = {
sandbox: 'YOUR-SANDBOX-APP-ID',
production: 'YOUR-PRODUCTION-APP-ID',
}
// In order to get production's app-ID, you will have to send your app to Paypal for approval first
// For your sandbox Client-ID (after logging into your developer account, please locate the "REST API apps" section, click "Create App" unless you have already done so):
// => https://developer.paypal.com/docs/classic/lifecycle/sb_credentials/
// Note: IGNORE the Sandbox test AppID - this is ONLY for Adaptive APIs, NOT REST APIs)
// For production app-ID:
// => https://developer.paypal.com/docs/classic/lifecycle/goingLive/
// NB. You can also have many Paypal express checkout buttons on page, just pass in the correct amount and they will work!
return (
<PaypalExpressBtn env={env} client={client} currency={currency} total={total} onError={onError} onSuccess={onSuccess} onCancel={onCancel} />
);
}
}
env: String (default: "sandbox") - You can set this to "production" for production
client: Object (with "sandbox" and "production" as keys) - MUST set, please see the above example
currency: String ("USD", "JPY" etc.) - MUST set, please see the above example
total: Number (1.00 or 1 - depends on currency) - MUST set, please see the above example
shipping: Number (1 or 2 or 3) - Ability to change if a shipping address is included in checkout, 0 is default and means optional, 1 is no shipping address, 2 is shipping is required
onError: Callback function (happens when Paypal's main script cannot be loaded) - If not set, this will take the above function (in example) as a default return
onSuccess: Callback function (happens after payment has been finished successfully) - If not set, this will take the above function (in example) as a default return
onCancel: Callback function (happens when users press "cancel" or close Paypal's popup) - If not set, this will take the above function (in example) as a default return
paymentOptions: (optional) enable many options: full "transactions" object and also "note_to_payer", "redirect_urls", "intent" etc. - https://developer.paypal.com/docs/integration/direct/payments/authorize-and-capture-payments/#authorize-the-payment
https://developer.paypal.com/docs/api/payments/v1/
style: (optional) change appearance of Paypal button based on their document: size, color, shape, label - https://developer.paypal.com/docs/integration/direct/express-checkout/integration-jsv4/customize-button/
onSuccess - the returned
payment object will look like:
{paid: true, cancelled: false, payerID: "H8S4CU73PFRAG", paymentID: "PAY-47J75876PA321622TLESPATA", paymentToken: "EC-8FE085188N269774L", returnUrl: "https://www.sandbox.paypal.com/?paymentId=PAY-47J75876PA321622TLESPATA&token=EC-8FE085188N269774L&PayerID=H8S4CU73PFRAG"}
onCancel - the returned
data object will look like:
{paymentToken: "EC-42A825696K839141X", cancelUrl: "https://www.sandbox.paypal.com?token=EC-42A825696K839141X"}
MIT