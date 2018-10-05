React component that renders Paypal's express check out button

env: String (default: "sandbox") - You can set this to "production" for production

client: Object (with "sandbox" and "production" as keys) - MUST set, please see the above example

currency: String ("USD", "JPY" etc.) - MUST set, please see the above example

total: Number (1.00 or 1 - depends on currency) - MUST set, please see the above example

shipping: Number (1 or 2 or 3) - Ability to change if a shipping address is included in checkout, 0 is default and means optional, 1 is no shipping address, 2 is shipping is required

onError: Callback function (happens when Paypal's main script cannot be loaded) - If not set, this will take the above function (in example) as a default return

onSuccess: Callback function (happens after payment has been finished successfully) - If not set, this will take the above function (in example) as a default return

onCancel: Callback function (happens when users press "cancel" or close Paypal's popup) - If not set, this will take the above function (in example) as a default return

paymentOptions: (optional) enable many options: full "transactions" object and also "note_to_payer", "redirect_urls", "intent" etc. - https://developer.paypal.com/docs/integration/direct/payments/authorize-and-capture-payments/#authorize-the-payment https://developer.paypal.com/docs/api/payments/v1/