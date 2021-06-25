An easy and simple to use React button component to implement PayPal's Checkout with Smart Payment Buttons V2 (Version 2).

Check out the docs for a complete documentation.

ℹ️ This PayPal Checkout integration uses the PayPal JavaScript SDK. Starting at the beginning of February 2019, all new users must use PayPal's version 2 integration as version 1 is now depreciated.

Index

🔷 Prerequisites

To use PayPal's Smart Payment Buttons in prodution, you must have a PayPal Business account set up and verified. After this is done, you'll have access to your API credentials to use with this button.

Once you have your account set up, you will have 2 different sets of credentials for sandbox mode and production mode. You will also be able to create sandbox business and customer accounts to be tested on.

🔷 Install

Type in the following to the command line to install the dependency.

$ npm install react-paypal-button-v2 --save

or

$ yarn add react-paypal-button-v2

🔷 Usage Example

Add an import to the top of the file. At minimal, declare the PayPalButton component in the render() method providing a string for the amount prop and a function to the onSuccess prop.

import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2" ; export default class Example Component { render() { return ( < PayPalButton amount = "0.01" // shippingPreference = "NO_SHIPPING" // default is " GET_FROM_FILE " onSuccess = {(details, data ) => { alert("Transaction completed by " + details.payer.name.given_name); // OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the transaction return fetch("/paypal-transaction-complete", { method: "post", body: JSON.stringify({ orderID: data.orderID }) }); }} /> ); } }

🔷 Production Example

At minimal, declare the options prop and include your business production Client ID in the clientId fieldname value.

import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2" ; export default class Example Component { render() { return ( < PayPalButton amount = "0.01" // shippingPreference = "NO_SHIPPING" // default is " GET_FROM_FILE " onSuccess = {(details, data ) => { alert("Transaction completed by " + details.payer.name.given_name); // OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the transaction return fetch("/paypal-transaction-complete", { method: "post", body: JSON.stringify({ orderId: data.orderID }) }); }} options={{ clientId: "PRODUCTION_CLIENT_ID" }} /> ); } }

🔷 API

<PayPalButton /> component accepts the following props...

🔷 Props

Props Description Type Default amount The amount value of the transaction. string or number currency The currency of the transaction. string "USD" shippingPreference The shipping preference: Displays the shipping address to the customer. Enables the customer to choose an address on the PayPal site. Restricts the customer from changing the address during the payment-approval process. Options: NO_SHIPPING , GET_FROM_FILE , SET_PROVIDED_ADDRESS string "NO_SHIPPING" onSuccess The successful completion of the transaction. (details: object, data: object) => void Function catchError Transaction declined or errored. (err: object) => void Function options You can customize the integration by passing different query parameters/fieldnames into the options prop object which will pass it to https://paypal.com/sdk/js . These parameters help PayPal decide the optimal funding sources and buttons to show to your buyers. Before configuring the options prop, make sure you haven't manually added the script tag for https://paypal.com/sdk/js . For a list of parameters/fieldnames, go to section options Prop Fieldnames/Parameters. object {clientId: "sb", currency: "USD"} onButtonReady A function called when PayPal's API is loaded. () => void Function onError If an error prevents buyer checkout. This error handler is a catch-all. Errors at this point are not expected to be handled beyond showing a generic error message or page. (err: object) => void Function createOrder A function called when the buyer clicks the PayPal button. Calls PayPal using the actions.order.create() to set up the details of the transaction. (data: object, actions: object) => void Function onApprove A function called when the buyer approves the transaction on paypal.com. Calls PayPal using the actions.order.capture() to capture the funds from the transaction. Optionally calls PayPal using actions.order.get() to get the transaction details. (data: object, actions: object) => void Function createSubscription A function that calls the PayPal subscription using the actions.subscription.create() to set up the details of the transaction. Subscriptions Example Section. (data: object, actions: object) => void Function createBillingAgreement A function that calls the PayPal billing agreement using the paypal.billingAgreement.create() to set up the details of the transaction. (data: object, actions: object) => void Function style PayPal Checkout offers several style options that you can use to customize the look and feel of your Smart Payment Button. You can also display multiple funding sources to the buyer, when appropriate. See more on what to input in the style object at Customize the PayPal Buttons page. object {} onShippingChange A function called when the buyer initially logs into their account, submits their billing/payment information, or makes a change to their shipping address on the review your payment page. (data: { paymentToken: string, shipping_address: object, selected_shipping_method: string }, actions: { resolve: Function, reject: Function, order: Function }) => Function Function onClick A function called on PayPal button click. Can be used for validation. (data: object, actions: object) => void Function onCancel Show a cancellation page or return to the shopping cart. (data: object) => void Function

ℹ️ Learn more about the integration proccess along with more props and advance use cases starting at PayPal's docs.

🔹 options Prop Fieldnames or Parameters

You can customize the integration by passing different query parameters/fieldnames into the options prop object which will pass it to https://paypal.com/sdk/js . These parameters help PayPal decide the optimal funding sources and buttons to show to your buyers. Before configuring the options prop, make sure you haven't manually added the script tag for https://paypal.com/sdk/js .

Option Description Type Default clientId Your PayPal REST client ID. While you're testing in sandbox, you can use client-id=sb as a shortcut. string "sb" currency The currency of the transaction. string "USD" merchantId The merchant for who you are facilitating a transaction. string automatic intent The intent of the payment. string "capture" commit Set to true if the transaction is Pay Now, or false if the amount captured changes after the buyer returns to your site. boolean or string true vault Set to true if the transaction sets up a billing agreement, or uses a vault. boolean or string false components A comma-separated list of components to enable. Defaults to allow Smart Payment Buttons. Other components are optional. string buttons disableFunding Funding sources to disallow from showing in the Smart Payment Buttons. string none disableCard Cards to disable from showing in the Smart Payment Buttons. string none integrationDate The date of integration. Used to ensure backwards compatibility. string automatic locale The locale used to localize any components. PayPal recommends not setting this parameter, as the buyer's locale is automatically set by PayPal. string automatic buyerCountry The buyer country. For testing purposes only. string automatic debug Enable debug mode for ease of debugging. Do not enable for production traffic. boolean or string false

ℹ️ To see a detail and complete list of available parameters and values, go to PayPal's Customization page.

🔷 Alternative Usage Example

Usage Example 1

import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2" ; export default class Example Component { render() { return ( < PayPalButton createOrder = {(data, actions ) => { return actions.order.create({ purchase_units: [{ amount: { currency_code: "USD", value: "0.01" } }], // application_context: { // shipping_preference: "NO_SHIPPING" // default is "GET_FROM_FILE" // } }); }} onApprove={(data, actions) => { // Capture the funds from the transaction return actions.order.capture().then(function(details) { // Show a success message to your buyer alert("Transaction completed by " + details.payer.name.given_name); // OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the transaction return fetch("/paypal-transaction-complete", { method: "post", body: JSON.stringify({ orderID: data.orderID }) }); }); }} /> ); } }

Usage Example 2

Add the PayPal script to your web page, then add your sandbox or production client-id to the script tag. While you're testing in sandbox, you can use client-id=sb as a shortcut.

< script src = "https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=sb" />

Query Parameters

Option Description Type Default client-id Your PayPal REST client ID. While you're testing in sandbox, you can use client-id=sb as a shortcut. string "sb" currency The currency of the transaction. string "USD"

To see a detail and complete list of available parameters and values, go to PayPal's Customization page.

import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2" ; export default class Example Component { render() { return ( < PayPalButton amount = "0.01" // shippingPreference = "NO_SHIPPING" // default is " GET_FROM_FILE " onSuccess = {(details, data ) => { alert("Transaction completed by " + details.payer.name.given_name); // OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the transaction return fetch("/paypal-transaction-complete", { method: "post", body: JSON.stringify({ orderID: data.orderID }) }); }} /> ); } }

Subscription Example Usage

To create subscriptions you must first create a product and create a plan using the PayPal REST API.

import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2" ; export default class Example Component { render() { return ( < PayPalButton options = {{vault: true }} createSubscription = {(data, actions ) => { return actions.subscription.create({ plan_id: 'P-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX' }); }} onApprove={(data, actions) => { // Capture the funds from the transaction return actions.subscription.get().then(function(details) { // Show a success message to your buyer alert("Subscription completed"); // OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the subscription return fetch("/paypal-subscription-complete", { method: "post", body: JSON.stringify({ orderID: data.orderID, subscriptionID: data.subscriptionID }) }); }); }} /> ); } }

🔷 Alternative Production Example

At minimal, add the PayPal script to your web page, then add your production client-id to the script tag.

< script src = "https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=PRODUCTION_CLIENT_ID" />

Query Parameters

Option Description Type Default client-id Your PayPal REST client ID. string "sb" currency The currency of the transaction. string "USD"

To see a detail and complete list of available parameters and values, go to PayPal's Customization page.

import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2" ; export default class Example Component { render() { return ( < PayPalButton amount = "0.01" // shippingPreference = "NO_SHIPPING" // default is " GET_FROM_FILE " onSuccess = {(details, data ) => { alert("Transaction completed by " + details.payer.name.given_name); // OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the transaction return fetch("/paypal-transaction-complete", { method: "post", body: JSON.stringify({ orderID: data.orderID }) }); }} /> ); } }

🔷 Example Project

Perform steps 1-2 to run locally:

🔹 1. Clone the Repo

Clone react-paypal-button-v2 locally. In a terminal, run:

$ git clone https://github.com/Luehang/react-paypal-button-v2.git react-paypal-button-v2

🔹 2. Install and Run

$ cd react-paypal-button-v2/ $ npm install $ npm run start

🔷 Contribute

Pull requests are welcomed.

🔹 Beginners

Not sure where to start, or a beginner? Take a look at the issues page.

🔷 License

Apache 2.0 © Lue Hang, as found in the LICENSE file.