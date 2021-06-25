An easy and simple to use React button component to implement PayPal's Checkout with Smart Payment Buttons V2 (Version 2).
Check out the docs for a complete documentation.
ℹ️ This PayPal Checkout integration uses the PayPal JavaScript SDK. Starting at the beginning of February 2019, all new users must use PayPal's version 2 integration as version 1 is now depreciated.
options Prop Fieldnames/Parameters
To use PayPal's Smart Payment Buttons in prodution, you must have a PayPal Business account set up and verified. After this is done, you'll have access to your API credentials to use with this button.
Once you have your account set up, you will have 2 different sets of credentials for sandbox mode and production mode. You will also be able to create sandbox business and customer accounts to be tested on.
Type in the following to the command line to install the dependency.
$ npm install react-paypal-button-v2 --save
or
$ yarn add react-paypal-button-v2
Add an
import to the top of the file. At minimal, declare the
PayPalButton component in the
render() method providing a string for the
amount prop and a function to the
onSuccess prop.
If you like
react-paypal-button-v2, please be sure to give it a star at GitHub. Thanks.
import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2";
export default class Example Component {
render() {
return (
<PayPalButton
amount="0.01"
// shippingPreference="NO_SHIPPING" // default is "GET_FROM_FILE"
onSuccess={(details, data) => {
alert("Transaction completed by " + details.payer.name.given_name);
// OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the transaction
return fetch("/paypal-transaction-complete", {
method: "post",
body: JSON.stringify({
orderID: data.orderID
})
});
}}
/>
);
}
}
For alternative usage, go to the Alternative Usage Example Section.
To create subscriptions, go to the Subscriptions Example Section.
At minimal, declare the
options prop and include your business production Client ID in the
clientId fieldname value.
If you like
react-paypal-button-v2, please be sure to give it a star at GitHub. Thanks.
import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2";
export default class Example Component {
render() {
return (
<PayPalButton
amount="0.01"
// shippingPreference="NO_SHIPPING" // default is "GET_FROM_FILE"
onSuccess={(details, data) => {
alert("Transaction completed by " + details.payer.name.given_name);
// OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the transaction
return fetch("/paypal-transaction-complete", {
method: "post",
body: JSON.stringify({
orderId: data.orderID
})
});
}}
options={{
clientId: "PRODUCTION_CLIENT_ID"
}}
/>
);
}
}
For alternative usage, go to the Alternative Production Example Section.
To create subscriptions, go to the Subscriptions Example Section.
<PayPalButton /> component accepts the following props...
|Props
|Description
|Type
|Default
amount
|The amount value of the transaction.
string or
number
currency
|The currency of the transaction.
string
|"USD"
shippingPreference
|The shipping preference: Displays the shipping address to the customer. Enables the customer to choose an address on the PayPal site. Restricts the customer from changing the address during the payment-approval process. Options:
NO_SHIPPING,
GET_FROM_FILE,
SET_PROVIDED_ADDRESS
string
|"NO_SHIPPING"
onSuccess
|The successful completion of the transaction.
(details: object, data: object) => void
Function
catchError
|Transaction declined or errored.
(err: object) => void
Function
options
|You can customize the integration by passing different query parameters/fieldnames into the
options prop object which will pass it to
https://paypal.com/sdk/js. These parameters help PayPal decide the optimal funding sources and buttons to show to your buyers. Before configuring the
options prop, make sure you haven't manually added the script tag for
https://paypal.com/sdk/js. For a list of parameters/fieldnames, go to section
options Prop Fieldnames/Parameters.
object
{clientId: "sb", currency: "USD"}
onButtonReady
|A function called when PayPal's API is loaded.
() => void
Function
onError
|If an error prevents buyer checkout. This error handler is a catch-all. Errors at this point are not expected to be handled beyond showing a generic error message or page.
(err: object) => void
Function
createOrder
|A function called when the buyer clicks the PayPal button. Calls PayPal using the
actions.order.create() to set up the details of the transaction.
(data: object, actions: object) => void
Function
onApprove
|A function called when the buyer approves the transaction on paypal.com. Calls PayPal using the
actions.order.capture() to capture the funds from the transaction. Optionally calls PayPal using
actions.order.get() to get the transaction details.
(data: object, actions: object) => void
Function
createSubscription
|A function that calls the PayPal subscription using the
actions.subscription.create() to set up the details of the transaction. Subscriptions Example Section.
(data: object, actions: object) => void
Function
createBillingAgreement
|A function that calls the PayPal billing agreement using the
paypal.billingAgreement.create() to set up the details of the transaction.
(data: object, actions: object) => void
Function
style
|PayPal Checkout offers several style options that you can use to customize the look and feel of your Smart Payment Button. You can also display multiple funding sources to the buyer, when appropriate. See more on what to input in the style object at Customize the PayPal Buttons page.
object
|{}
onShippingChange
|A function called when the buyer initially logs into their account, submits their billing/payment information, or makes a change to their shipping address on the review your payment page.
(data: { paymentToken: string, shipping_address: object, selected_shipping_method: string }, actions: { resolve: Function, reject: Function, order: Function }) => Function
Function
onClick
|A function called on PayPal button click. Can be used for validation.
(data: object, actions: object) => void
Function
onCancel
|Show a cancellation page or return to the shopping cart.
(data: object) => void
Function
ℹ️ Learn more about the integration proccess along with more props and advance use cases starting at PayPal's docs.
options Prop Fieldnames or Parameters
You can customize the integration by passing different query parameters/fieldnames into the
options prop object which will pass it to
https://paypal.com/sdk/js. These parameters help PayPal decide the optimal funding sources and buttons to show to your buyers. Before configuring the
options prop, make sure you haven't manually added the script tag for
https://paypal.com/sdk/js.
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default
clientId
|Your PayPal REST client ID. While you're testing in sandbox, you can use
client-id=sb as a shortcut.
string
"sb"
currency
|The currency of the transaction.
string
"USD"
merchantId
|The merchant for who you are facilitating a transaction.
string
|automatic
intent
|The intent of the payment.
string
"capture"
commit
|Set to
true if the transaction is Pay Now, or
false if the amount captured changes after the buyer returns to your site.
boolean or
string
true
vault
|Set to
true if the transaction sets up a billing agreement, or uses a vault.
boolean or
string
false
components
|A comma-separated list of components to enable. Defaults to allow Smart Payment Buttons. Other components are optional.
string
buttons
disableFunding
|Funding sources to disallow from showing in the Smart Payment Buttons.
string
|none
disableCard
|Cards to disable from showing in the Smart Payment Buttons.
string
|none
integrationDate
|The date of integration. Used to ensure backwards compatibility.
string
|automatic
locale
|The locale used to localize any components. PayPal recommends not setting this parameter, as the buyer's locale is automatically set by PayPal.
string
|automatic
buyerCountry
|The buyer country. For testing purposes only.
string
|automatic
debug
|Enable debug mode for ease of debugging. Do not enable for production traffic.
boolean or
string
false
ℹ️ To see a detail and complete list of available parameters and values, go to PayPal's Customization page.
import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2";
export default class Example Component {
render() {
return (
<PayPalButton
createOrder={(data, actions) => {
return actions.order.create({
purchase_units: [{
amount: {
currency_code: "USD",
value: "0.01"
}
}],
// application_context: {
// shipping_preference: "NO_SHIPPING" // default is "GET_FROM_FILE"
// }
});
}}
onApprove={(data, actions) => {
// Capture the funds from the transaction
return actions.order.capture().then(function(details) {
// Show a success message to your buyer
alert("Transaction completed by " + details.payer.name.given_name);
// OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the transaction
return fetch("/paypal-transaction-complete", {
method: "post",
body: JSON.stringify({
orderID: data.orderID
})
});
});
}}
/>
);
}
}
Add the PayPal script to your web page, then add your sandbox or production
client-id to the script tag. While you're testing in sandbox, you can use
client-id=sb as a shortcut.
<script src="https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=sb" />
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default
client-id
|Your PayPal REST client ID. While you're testing in sandbox, you can use
client-id=sb as a shortcut.
string
"sb"
currency
|The currency of the transaction.
string
"USD"
To see a detail and complete list of available parameters and values, go to PayPal's Customization page.
import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2";
export default class Example Component {
render() {
return (
<PayPalButton
amount="0.01"
// shippingPreference="NO_SHIPPING" // default is "GET_FROM_FILE"
onSuccess={(details, data) => {
alert("Transaction completed by " + details.payer.name.given_name);
// OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the transaction
return fetch("/paypal-transaction-complete", {
method: "post",
body: JSON.stringify({
orderID: data.orderID
})
});
}}
/>
);
}
}
To create subscriptions you must first create a product and create a plan using the PayPal REST API.
import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2";
export default class Example Component {
render() {
return (
<PayPalButton
options={{vault: true}}
createSubscription={(data, actions) => {
return actions.subscription.create({
plan_id: 'P-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX'
});
}}
onApprove={(data, actions) => {
// Capture the funds from the transaction
return actions.subscription.get().then(function(details) {
// Show a success message to your buyer
alert("Subscription completed");
// OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the subscription
return fetch("/paypal-subscription-complete", {
method: "post",
body: JSON.stringify({
orderID: data.orderID,
subscriptionID: data.subscriptionID
})
});
});
}}
/>
);
}
}
At minimal, add the PayPal script to your web page, then add your production
client-id to the script tag.
<script src="https://www.paypal.com/sdk/js?client-id=PRODUCTION_CLIENT_ID" />
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default
client-id
|Your PayPal REST client ID.
string
"sb"
currency
|The currency of the transaction.
string
"USD"
To see a detail and complete list of available parameters and values, go to PayPal's Customization page.
import { PayPalButton } from "react-paypal-button-v2";
export default class Example Component {
render() {
return (
<PayPalButton
amount="0.01"
// shippingPreference="NO_SHIPPING" // default is "GET_FROM_FILE"
onSuccess={(details, data) => {
alert("Transaction completed by " + details.payer.name.given_name);
// OPTIONAL: Call your server to save the transaction
return fetch("/paypal-transaction-complete", {
method: "post",
body: JSON.stringify({
orderID: data.orderID
})
});
}}
/>
);
}
}
Perform steps 1-2 to run locally:
Clone
react-paypal-button-v2 locally. In a terminal, run:
$ git clone https://github.com/Luehang/react-paypal-button-v2.git react-paypal-button-v2
$ cd react-paypal-button-v2/
$ npm install
$ npm run start
Pull requests are welcomed.
Not sure where to start, or a beginner? Take a look at the issues page.
Apache 2.0 © Lue Hang, as found in the LICENSE file.