openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-payment-card-component

by pagarme
0.2.1 (see all)

💳 A modern credit card component for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Payment Card Component | GitHub license Travis CI Status

A modern credit card component for React

React Payment Card Component

This React component will help you building your checkout on your e-commerce.

The first version of a payment card modal was used in Pagar.me's checkout 1.0, but as we're now rewriting it to version 2.0 in React, why not creating a component so people also can use it the way they prefer?

By having a lot of credit cards from many different banks, brands and types, users will be able to see a digital version of their credit cards as they type the credit card number.

Check it live at https://pagarme.github.io/react-payment-card-component

Usage

To use this component in your React app, start by adding it to the project dependencies list:

npm version > 5

npm i react-payment-card-component

npm version < 5

npm i react-payment-card-component --save

yarn

yarn add react-payment-card-component

And then, import it:

import PaymentCard from 'react-payment-card-component'

render () {
  return (
    <PaymentCard
      bank="itau"
      model="personnalite"
      type="black"
      brand="mastercard"
      number="4111111111111111"
      cvv="202"
      holderName="Owen Lars"
      expiration="12/20"
      flipped={false}
    />
  );
}

Flipping the card

You can use React to manage the card state and implement your own logic, like flipping the card with a button or when user is typing the CVV (Card Verification Value).

flipCard () {
  const flipped = !this.state.flipped
  this.setState({ flipped })
}

Available Props

NameTypeRequiredDescription
bankStringtrueThe bank prop defines the major style for the card, like the elements positions, background color and logos. Examples.: default, itau, santander, nubank
modelStringfalseModel refers to the card model. Examples.: normal, prime, personnalite
typeStringfalse (although it's not required, some styles may not properly work without it)The type is used alongside with bank and model to get the final card styling. They are the types of a credit card that each bank can emit. Examples.: gold, black, platinum
brandStringtrueThis prop is used to get the correct logo and position of the brand used in the card. Examples: mastercard, visa.
numberStringfalseThe card number printed in the card
cvvStringfalse3-digit CVV (Card Verification Value)
holderNameStringfalseThe holder name as printed in the card
expirationStringfalseThe expiration month and year following the pattern: MM/YY
flippedBooleanfalseIf true the backface of the card will be shown

Customizing

Styling

The CSS files to manage the banks styles are under ./src/components/PaymentCard/styles, where each bank needs its own file under the banks folder and have it imported in the main ./src/components/PaymentCard/styles/index.css file.

To add a new style, remember to create classes following the pattern: bankName-cardModel-cardType:

.santander-normal-black {
  background: #000000;
}

Logos

We currently have 3 types of logos:

  • bankLogo
  • brandLogo
  • modelLogo

If you need to add new assets for corresponding logos, do it under the proper component folder in the images folder.

Guidelines

  • Prefer .svg files or .png (in that order)
  • Keep them as small as possible, even if they are going to be compressed in the build process

Contributing

We're always happy with contributors helping us evolving this project, so feel free to warn us about any bugs you found, new features you think might be cool for the project and also by adding new banks so we can have a lot of different credit cards.

Start by reading our Contributing guide and checking our Issues page.

License

This project is licensed under MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial