React Payment Card Component |

A modern credit card component for React

This React component will help you building your checkout on your e-commerce.

The first version of a payment card modal was used in Pagar.me's checkout 1.0, but as we're now rewriting it to version 2.0 in React, why not creating a component so people also can use it the way they prefer?

By having a lot of credit cards from many different banks, brands and types, users will be able to see a digital version of their credit cards as they type the credit card number.

Check it live at https://pagarme.github.io/react-payment-card-component

Usage

To use this component in your React app, start by adding it to the project dependencies list:

npm version > 5

npm i react-payment-card-component

npm version < 5

npm i react-payment-card-component --save

yarn

yarn add react-payment-card-component

And then, import it:

import PaymentCard from 'react-payment-card-component' render () { return ( < PaymentCard bank = "itau" model = "personnalite" type = "black" brand = "mastercard" number = "4111111111111111" cvv = "202" holderName = "Owen Lars" expiration = "12/20" flipped = {false} /> ); }

Flipping the card

You can use React to manage the card state and implement your own logic, like flipping the card with a button or when user is typing the CVV (Card Verification Value).

flipCard () { const flipped = ! this .state.flipped this .setState({ flipped }) }

Available Props

Name Type Required Description bank String true The bank prop defines the major style for the card, like the elements positions, background color and logos. Examples.: default, itau, santander, nubank model String false Model refers to the card model. Examples.: normal, prime, personnalite type String false (although it's not required, some styles may not properly work without it) The type is used alongside with bank and model to get the final card styling. They are the types of a credit card that each bank can emit. Examples.: gold, black, platinum brand String true This prop is used to get the correct logo and position of the brand used in the card. Examples: mastercard, visa. number String false The card number printed in the card cvv String false 3-digit CVV (Card Verification Value) holderName String false The holder name as printed in the card expiration String false The expiration month and year following the pattern: MM/YY flipped Boolean false If true the backface of the card will be shown

Customizing

Styling

The CSS files to manage the banks styles are under ./src/components/PaymentCard/styles , where each bank needs its own file under the banks folder and have it imported in the main ./src/components/PaymentCard/styles/index.css file.

To add a new style, remember to create classes following the pattern: bankName-cardModel-cardType:

.santander-normal-black { background : #000000 ; }

Logos

We currently have 3 types of logos:

bankLogo

brandLogo

modelLogo

If you need to add new assets for corresponding logos, do it under the proper component folder in the images folder.

Guidelines

Prefer .svg files or .png (in that order)

Keep them as small as possible, even if they are going to be compressed in the build process

Contributing

We're always happy with contributors helping us evolving this project, so feel free to warn us about any bugs you found, new features you think might be cool for the project and also by adding new banks so we can have a lot of different credit cards.

Start by reading our Contributing guide and checking our Issues page.

License

This project is licensed under MIT License