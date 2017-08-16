React components for payments:

<CardForm> : credit card entry (with validation)

: credit card entry (with validation) <BankForm> : bank account entry (with validation)

: bank account entry (with validation) <PaymentMethods> : list of payment methods (with add / remove buttons)

You can configure/modify some things with props and CSS, and if you need to do any further customization, they're small files—send me a quick PR!

Usage

yarn add react-payment

Since this library uses Material-UI components, you need to have a Material-UI theme. To get the default style, just wrap this module's components in a <MuiThemeProvider> tag (see the full example).

The alternate syntax for partial imports is react-payment/dist/ComponentName :

import { CardForm } from 'react-payment' ; OR import CardForm from 'react-payment/dist/CardForm' ;

CardForm usage

<CardForm> is a credit card form. By default it only has inputs for number, expiration, and CVC.

Props:

onSubmit(card => {})

getName : show the name input, default false

: show the name input, default getZip : show the zip code input, default false

: show the zip code input, default styles : override styles on the elements

: override styles on the elements defaultValues : initial input values. Object of the form { inputName: defaultString } , and the input names are: name, number, expiration, cvc, zip . Expiration is of the format "01/44" for January 2044.

import { CardForm } from 'react-payment' ; onSubmit: ( card ) => { const { number, exp_month, exp_year, cvc, name, zip } = card; Stripe.card.createToken({ number, exp_month, exp_year, cvc, name, address_zip : zip }, (status, response) => { if (response.error) { alert( 'Adding card failed with error: ' + response.error.message); } else { const cardToken = response.id; } }); } <CardForm onSubmit={ this .onSubmit} getName={ true } getZip={ true } />

BankForm usage

<BankForm> is a form for entering US bank account information.

If you would like BankForm to intelligently validate the account & routing number, make sure that Stripe.js is loaded (see the full example below).

Props:

onSubmit(account => {})

defaultValues : initial input values. Object of the form { inputName: defaultString } , and the input names are name, accountNumber, routingNumber .

import BankForm from 'react-payment' ; onSubmit(account) { const { name, accountNumber, routingNumber, accountType } = account; const account_holder_type = accountType === 'personal' ? 'individual' : 'company' ; Stripe.bankAccount.createToken({ country : 'US' , currency : 'USD' , routing_number : routingNumber, account_number : accountNumber, account_holder_name : name, account_holder_type }, (status, response) => { if (response.error) { alert( 'Adding bank account failed with error: ' + response.error.message); } else { const bankAccountToken = response.id; } }); } <BankForm onSubmit={ this .onSubmit} />

PaymentMethods usage

<PaymentMethods> is a list of your credit cards and/or bank accounts.

Props:

showCards : whether to show the card list & add button

: whether to show the card list & add button showBanks : whether to show the bank list & add button

: whether to show the bank list & add button cards : array of cards, in the format { id: '1', last4: '1234', brand: 'visa' }

: array of cards, in the format banks : array of banks, in the format { id: '1', last4: '1234' }

: array of banks, in the format onAddCard

onAddBank

onRemoveCard(id => {})

onRemoveBank(id => {})

import { PaymentMethods } from 'react-payment' ; < PaymentMethods showCards = {true} showBanks = {false} cards = {[{ id: ' 1 ', last4: ' 1234 ', brand: ' visa ' }]} onAddCard = {this.showCardFormDialog} onRemoveCard = {this.removeCard} />

Full example

import { CardForm, BankForm, PaymentMethods } from 'react-payment' ; import React, { Component } from 'react' import Dialog from 'material-ui/Dialog' ; import MuiThemeProvider from 'material-ui/styles/MuiThemeProvider' ; import server from './server' ; let loadedStripe = false ; export default class PaymentExample extends Component { state = { dialogOpen : false cardDialog : true }; componentWillMount() { if (loadedStripe) { return ; } const script = document .createElement( "script" ); script.src = "https://js.stripe.com/v2/" ; script.type = "text/javascript" ; script.async = true ; script.onload = () => { Stripe.setPublishableKey( 'pk_test_6pRNASCoBOKtIshFeQd4XMUh' ); }; document .body.appendChild(script); loadedStripe = true ; } openDialog = ( type ) => { this .setState({ dialogOpen : true , cardDialog : type === 'card' ? true : false }); }; closeDialog = () => { this .setState({ dialogOpen : false }); }; removeCard = ( id ) => { server.removeCard(id); }; removeBank = ( id ) => { server.removeBankAccount(id); }; onSubmitCard = ( card ) => { const { number, exp_month, exp_year, cvc, name, zip } = card; Stripe.card.createToken({ number, exp_month, exp_year, cvc, name, address_zip : zip }, (status, response) => { if (response.error) { alert( 'Adding card failed with error: ' + response.error.message) } else { const cardToken = response.id; server.saveCard(cardToken); this .closeDialog(); } }); }; onSubmitBank = ( account ) => { const { name, accountNumber, routingNumber, accountType } = account; const account_holder_type = accountType === 'personal' ? 'individual' : 'company' ; Stripe.bankAccount.createToken({ country : 'US' , currency : 'USD' , routing_number : routingNumber, account_number : accountNumber, account_holder_name : name, account_holder_type }, (status, response) => { if (response.error) { alert( 'Adding bank account failed with error: ' + response.error.message); } else { const bankAccountToken = response.id; server.saveBankAccount(bankAccountToken); this .closeDialog(); } }) }; render() { const title = this .state.cardDialog ? 'Add credit card' : 'Add bank account' ; return ( <MuiThemeProvider> <PaymentMethods showCards={true} showBanks={true} cards={[{ id: '1', last4: '1234', brand: 'visa' }]} banks={[]} onAddCard={() => this.openDialog('card')} onAddBank={() => this.openDialog('bank')} onRemoveCard={this.removeCard} onRemoveBank={this.removeBank} /> <Dialog title={title} modal={false} open={this.state.dialogOpen} onRequestClose={this.closeDialog} > { this.state.cardDialog ? <CardForm onSubmit={this.onSubmitCard} getName={true} getZip={true} /> : <BankForm onSubmit={this.onSubmitBank} /> } </Dialog> </MuiThemeProvider> ); } }

Development

git clone git@github.com:lorensr/react-payment.git npm install npm run storybook

http://localhost:9001

Deployment

npm version patch npm publish

npm run deploy-storybook

Credits