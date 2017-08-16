openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rp

react-payment

by Loren ☺️
0.1.8 (see all)

💳💰 React components for credit card and bank account forms, using material-ui

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

117

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Forms, Material UI Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version

React components for payments:

  • <CardForm>: credit card entry (with validation)
  • <BankForm>: bank account entry (with validation)
  • <PaymentMethods>: list of payment methods (with add / remove buttons)

You can configure/modify some things with props and CSS, and if you need to do any further customization, they're small files—send me a quick PR!

Demo

Component demo

CardForm

Blank CardForm

Invalid CardForm

BankForm

Valid BankForm

Invalid BankForm

PaymentMethods

PaymentMethods

Usage

yarn add react-payment

Since this library uses Material-UI components, you need to have a Material-UI theme. To get the default style, just wrap this module's components in a <MuiThemeProvider> tag (see the full example).

The alternate syntax for partial imports is react-payment/dist/ComponentName:

import { CardForm } from 'react-payment';

OR

import CardForm from 'react-payment/dist/CardForm';

CardForm usage

<CardForm> is a credit card form. By default it only has inputs for number, expiration, and CVC.

Props:

  • onSubmit(card => {})
  • getName: show the name input, default false
  • getZip: show the zip code input, default false
  • styles: override styles on the elements
  • defaultValues: initial input values. Object of the form { inputName: defaultString }, and the input names are: name, number, expiration, cvc, zip. Expiration is of the format "01/44" for January 2044.
import { CardForm } from 'react-payment';

onSubmit: (card) => {
  const { number, exp_month, exp_year, cvc, name, zip } = card;
  Stripe.card.createToken({
    number,
    exp_month,
    exp_year,
    cvc,
    name,
    address_zip: zip
  }, (status, response) => {
    if (response.error) {
      alert('Adding card failed with error: ' + response.error.message);
    } else {
      const cardToken = response.id;
      // send cardToken to server to be saved under the current user
      // show success message and navigate away from form
    }
  });
}

<CardForm
  onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
  getName={true}
  getZip={true}
/>

BankForm usage

<BankForm> is a form for entering US bank account information.

If you would like BankForm to intelligently validate the account & routing number, make sure that Stripe.js is loaded (see the full example below).

Props:

  • onSubmit(account => {})
  • defaultValues: initial input values. Object of the form { inputName: defaultString }, and the input names are name, accountNumber, routingNumber.
import BankForm from 'react-payment';

onSubmit(account) {
  const { name, accountNumber, routingNumber, accountType } = account;
  const account_holder_type = accountType === 'personal' ? 'individual' : 'company';

  Stripe.bankAccount.createToken({
    country: 'US',
    currency: 'USD',
    routing_number: routingNumber,
    account_number: accountNumber,
    account_holder_name: name,
    account_holder_type
  }, (status, response) => {
    if (response.error) {
      alert('Adding bank account failed with error: ' + response.error.message);
    } else {
      const bankAccountToken = response.id;
      // send bankAccountToken to server to be saved under the current user
      // show success message and navigate away from form
    }
  });
}

<BankForm
  onSubmit={this.onSubmit}
/>

PaymentMethods usage

<PaymentMethods> is a list of your credit cards and/or bank accounts.

Props:

  • showCards: whether to show the card list & add button
  • showBanks: whether to show the bank list & add button
  • cards: array of cards, in the format { id: '1', last4: '1234', brand: 'visa' }
  • banks: array of banks, in the format { id: '1', last4: '1234' }
  • onAddCard
  • onAddBank
  • onRemoveCard(id => {})
  • onRemoveBank(id => {})
import { PaymentMethods } from 'react-payment';

<PaymentMethods
  showCards={true}
  showBanks={false}
  cards={[{ id: '1', last4: '1234', brand: 'visa' }]}
  onAddCard={this.showCardFormDialog}
  onRemoveCard={this.removeCard}
  />

Full example

import { CardForm, BankForm, PaymentMethods } from 'react-payment';
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Dialog from 'material-ui/Dialog';
import MuiThemeProvider from 'material-ui/styles/MuiThemeProvider';

import server from './server';

let loadedStripe = false;

export default class PaymentExample extends Component {

  state = {
    dialogOpen: false
    cardDialog: true
  };

  componentWillMount() {
    if (loadedStripe) {
      return;
    }

    const script = document.createElement("script");
    script.src = "https://js.stripe.com/v2/";
    script.type = "text/javascript";
    script.async = true;
    script.onload = () => {
      Stripe.setPublishableKey('pk_test_6pRNASCoBOKtIshFeQd4XMUh');
    };
    document.body.appendChild(script);

    loadedStripe = true;
  }

  openDialog = (type) => {
    this.setState({
      dialogOpen: true,
      cardDialog: type === 'card' ? true : false
    });
  };

  closeDialog = () => {
    this.setState({dialogOpen: false});
  };

  removeCard = (id) => {
    server.removeCard(id);
  };

  removeBank = (id) => {
    server.removeBankAccount(id);
  };

  onSubmitCard = (card) => {
    const { number, exp_month, exp_year, cvc, name, zip } = card;
    Stripe.card.createToken({
      number,
      exp_month,
      exp_year,
      cvc,
      name,
      address_zip: zip
    }, (status, response) => {
      if (response.error) {
        alert('Adding card failed with error: ' + response.error.message)
      } else {
        const cardToken = response.id;
        server.saveCard(cardToken);
        this.closeDialog();
        // show success message
      }
    });
  };

  onSubmitBank = (account) => {
    const { name, accountNumber, routingNumber, accountType } = account;
    const account_holder_type = accountType === 'personal' ? 'individual' : 'company';

    Stripe.bankAccount.createToken({
      country: 'US',
      currency: 'USD',
      routing_number: routingNumber,
      account_number: accountNumber,
      account_holder_name: name,
      account_holder_type
    }, (status, response) => {
      if (response.error) {
        alert('Adding bank account failed with error: ' + response.error.message);
      } else {
        const bankAccountToken = response.id;
        server.saveBankAccount(bankAccountToken);
        this.closeDialog();
        // show success message
      }
    })
  };

  render() {
    const title = this.state.cardDialog ? 'Add credit card' : 'Add bank account';

    return (
      <MuiThemeProvider>
        <PaymentMethods
          showCards={true}
          showBanks={true}
          cards={[{ id: '1', last4: '1234', brand: 'visa' }]}
          banks={[]}
          onAddCard={() => this.openDialog('card')}
          onAddBank={() => this.openDialog('bank')}
          onRemoveCard={this.removeCard}
          onRemoveBank={this.removeBank}
          />
        <Dialog
          title={title}
          modal={false}
          open={this.state.dialogOpen}
          onRequestClose={this.closeDialog}
        >
          {
            this.state.cardDialog ?
            <CardForm
              onSubmit={this.onSubmitCard}
              getName={true}
              getZip={true}
            />
            :
            <BankForm
              onSubmit={this.onSubmitBank}
            />
          }
        </Dialog>
      </MuiThemeProvider>
    );
  }
}

Development

git clone git@github.com:lorensr/react-payment.git
npm install
npm run storybook

http://localhost:9001

Deployment

npm version patch
npm publish

npm run deploy-storybook

Credits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-hook-form📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant
rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
for
formikBuild forms in React, without the tears 😭
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant
survey-reactJavaScript Survey and Form Library
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
react-jsonschema-formA React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
uniformsA React library for building forms from any schema.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 49 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial