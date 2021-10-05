openbase logo
rps

react-password-strength-bar

by Shin, SJ
0.4.0 (see all)

A React component that displays the password strength bar

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.6K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-password-strength-bar

A React component that displays the password strength bar

Gif

Note

  • This package is based on zxcvbn. zxcvbn is a powerful library, but its size is very large. I recommend you use this package by Code-Splitting.
  • The input tag is not included. If you want to include the input tag, use the mmw/react-password-strength package.

Install

$ npm install react-password-strength-bar

$ yarn add react-password-strength-bar

Usage

import PasswordStrengthBar from 'react-password-strength-bar';

const { password } = this.state;
<PasswordStrengthBar password={password} />

Props

className: string

  • isRequired: false
  • default: undefined

style: object

  • isRequired: false
  • default: undefined

scoreWordClassName: string

  • isRequired: false
  • default: undefined

scoreWordStyle: object

  • isRequired: false
  • default: undefined

password: string

  • isRequired: true
  • default: ''

userInputs: string[]

  • isRequired: false
  • default: []

barColors: string[]

  • isRequired: false
  • default: ['#ddd', '#ef4836', '#f6b44d', '#2b90ef', '#25c281']

scoreWords: ReactNode[]

  • isRequired: false
  • default: ['weak', 'weak', 'okay', 'good', 'strong']

minLength: number

  • isRequired: false
  • default: 4

shortScoreWord: ReactNode

  • isRequired: false
  • default: 'too short'

onChangeScore: (score, feedback) => void

  • isRequired: false
  • default: undefined

Browser support

Tested with modern browsers.

License

the MIT license.

