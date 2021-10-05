A React component that displays the password strength bar
zxcvbn is a powerful library, but its size is very large.
I recommend you use this package by Code-Splitting.
$ npm install react-password-strength-bar
$ yarn add react-password-strength-bar
import PasswordStrengthBar from 'react-password-strength-bar';
const { password } = this.state;
<PasswordStrengthBar password={password} />
className: string
style: object
scoreWordClassName: string
scoreWordStyle: object
password: string
userInputs: string[]
barColors: string[]
scoreWords: ReactNode[]
minLength: number
shortScoreWord: ReactNode
onChangeScore: (score, feedback) => void
Tested with modern browsers.
the MIT license.