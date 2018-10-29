React Password Strength

A password strength indicator field using zxcvbn to calculate a password strength score.

Note: zxcvbn is a large library it's recommended you split the codebase to manage bundle size.

Try it live!

Install in your project

npm install --save react-password-strength

Note: react/react-dom is a peer dependency. You should be using this in a React project.

Run the example locally

See the example repo

Using the tool

<ReactPasswordStrength className= "customClass" style={{ display : 'none' }} minLength={ 5 } minScore={ 2 } scoreWords={[ 'weak' , 'okay' , 'good' , 'strong' , 'stronger' ]} changeCallback={foo} inputProps={{ name: "password_input" , autoComplete: "off" , className: "form-control" }} />

Importing

If using ES6 imports: import ReactPasswordStrength from 'react-password-strength';

Using CommonJS require: var ReactPasswordStrength = require('react-password-strength');

Using in a Universal JS App (server-side rendering):

Import component from react-password-strength/dist/universal

Include default style from react-password-strength/dist/style.css .

Props

ClassName

ClassName to render with default container classes

Style

Style object to customize container

minLength (Default: 5)

Minimum password length acceptable for password to be considered valid

minScore (Default: 2)

Minimum score acceptable for password to be considered valid

Scale from 0 - 4 denoting too guessable to very unguessable

See zxcvbn docs for more detail

scoreWords (Default: ['weak', 'weak', 'okay', 'good', 'strong'])

An array denoting the words used to describe respective score values in the UI

tooShortWord (Default: 'too short')

A string to describe when password is too short (based on minLength prop).

changeCallback

Callback after input has changed (and score was recomputed)

React Password Strength passes two objects to the callback function: current app state ( score , password , isValid ) full result produced by zxcvbn including feedback (see docs for more properties)



inputProps

Props to pass down to the input element of the component. Things like name , id , etc

Props to pass down to the input element of the component. Things like name , id , etc

, , ,

defaultValue

A default value to set for the password field. If a non-empty string is provided the changeCallback will be called in componentDidMount .

userInputs

An array of strings that zxcvbn will treat as an extra dictionary.

namespaceClassName (Default: 'ReactPasswordStrength')

Used to control the CSS class namespace. CSS classes created by RPS will be prepended with this string.

If you change this prop you have to provide all CSS and it's recommended to import RSP from the universal JS build ( react-password-strength/dist/universal )

Classes

All styling is applied with CSS classes to allow custom styling and overriding. Note that if you change the namespaceClassName prop the below classnames will be affected.

ReactPasswordStrength - namespace class and component wrapper

- namespace class and component wrapper is-strength-{0-4} - modifier class indicating password strength

- modifier class indicating password strength ReactPasswordStrength-input - password input field

- password input field is-password-valid - modifier class indicating valid password

- modifier class indicating valid password is-password-invalid - modifier class indicating invalid password (only applies if password length > 0)

- modifier class indicating invalid password (only applies if password length > 0) ReactPasswordStrength-strength-bar - color bar indicating password strength

- color bar indicating password strength ReactPasswordStrength-strength-desc - text indicating password strength

Functions

Access through ref handle of ReactPasswordStrength.