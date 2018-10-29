A password strength indicator field using zxcvbn to calculate a password strength score.
Note: zxcvbn is a large library it's recommended you split the codebase to manage bundle size.
npm install --save react-password-strength
Note: react/react-dom is a peer dependency. You should be using this in a React project.
See the example repo
<ReactPasswordStrength
className="customClass"
style={{ display: 'none' }}
minLength={5}
minScore={2}
scoreWords={['weak', 'okay', 'good', 'strong', 'stronger']}
changeCallback={foo}
inputProps={{ name: "password_input", autoComplete: "off", className: "form-control" }}
/>
If using ES6 imports:
import ReactPasswordStrength from 'react-password-strength';
Using CommonJS require:
var ReactPasswordStrength = require('react-password-strength');
Using in a Universal JS App (server-side rendering):
react-password-strength/dist/universal
react-password-strength/dist/style.css.
score,
password,
isValid)
feedback (see docs for more properties)
input element of the component. Things like
name,
id, etc
className,
onChange,
ref,
value
className will append to the existing classes
changeCallback will be called in
componentDidMount.
react-password-strength/dist/universal)
All styling is applied with CSS classes to allow custom styling and overriding. Note that if you change the
namespaceClassName prop the below classnames will be affected.
ReactPasswordStrength - namespace class and component wrapper
is-strength-{0-4} - modifier class indicating password strength
ReactPasswordStrength-input - password input field
is-password-valid - modifier class indicating valid password
is-password-invalid - modifier class indicating invalid password (only applies if password length > 0)
ReactPasswordStrength-strength-bar - color bar indicating password strength
ReactPasswordStrength-strength-desc - text indicating password strength
Access through
ref handle of ReactPasswordStrength.
clear - reset password field to initial state