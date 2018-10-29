openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rps

react-password-strength

by Mateusz Wijas
2.4.0 (see all)

A password strength indicator field for use in React projects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

171

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Password Strength build status

A password strength indicator field using zxcvbn to calculate a password strength score.

Note: zxcvbn is a large library it's recommended you split the codebase to manage bundle size.

Try it live!

Install in your project

npm install --save react-password-strength

Note: react/react-dom is a peer dependency. You should be using this in a React project.

Run the example locally

See the example repo

Using the tool

<ReactPasswordStrength
  className="customClass"
  style={{ display: 'none' }}
  minLength={5}
  minScore={2}
  scoreWords={['weak', 'okay', 'good', 'strong', 'stronger']}
  changeCallback={foo}
  inputProps={{ name: "password_input", autoComplete: "off", className: "form-control" }}
/>

Importing

If using ES6 imports: import ReactPasswordStrength from 'react-password-strength';

Using CommonJS require: var ReactPasswordStrength = require('react-password-strength');

Using in a Universal JS App (server-side rendering):

  • Import component from react-password-strength/dist/universal
  • Include default style from react-password-strength/dist/style.css.

Props

ClassName

  • ClassName to render with default container classes

Style

  • Style object to customize container

minLength (Default: 5)

  • Minimum password length acceptable for password to be considered valid

minScore (Default: 2)

  • Minimum score acceptable for password to be considered valid
  • Scale from 0 - 4 denoting too guessable to very unguessable
  • See zxcvbn docs for more detail

scoreWords (Default: ['weak', 'weak', 'okay', 'good', 'strong'])

  • An array denoting the words used to describe respective score values in the UI

tooShortWord (Default: 'too short')

  • A string to describe when password is too short (based on minLength prop).

changeCallback

  • Callback after input has changed (and score was recomputed)
  • React Password Strength passes two objects to the callback function:
    • current app state (score, password, isValid)
    • full result produced by zxcvbn including feedback (see docs for more properties)

inputProps

  • Props to pass down to the input element of the component. Things like name, id, etc
  • Protected props: className, onChange, ref, value
    • Passing in className will append to the existing classes
    • The remaining props will be ignored

defaultValue

  • A default value to set for the password field. If a non-empty string is provided the changeCallback will be called in componentDidMount.

userInputs

  • An array of strings that zxcvbn will treat as an extra dictionary.

namespaceClassName (Default: 'ReactPasswordStrength')

  • Used to control the CSS class namespace. CSS classes created by RPS will be prepended with this string.
  • If you change this prop you have to provide all CSS and it's recommended to import RSP from the universal JS build (react-password-strength/dist/universal)

Classes

All styling is applied with CSS classes to allow custom styling and overriding. Note that if you change the namespaceClassName prop the below classnames will be affected.

  • ReactPasswordStrength - namespace class and component wrapper
  • is-strength-{0-4} - modifier class indicating password strength
  • ReactPasswordStrength-input - password input field
  • is-password-valid - modifier class indicating valid password
  • is-password-invalid - modifier class indicating invalid password (only applies if password length > 0)
  • ReactPasswordStrength-strength-bar - color bar indicating password strength
  • ReactPasswordStrength-strength-desc - text indicating password strength

Functions

Access through ref handle of ReactPasswordStrength.

  • clear - reset password field to initial state

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-hook-form📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant
@hookform/resolvers📋 Validation resolvers: Zod, Yup, Joi, Superstruct, Vest, class-validator, io-ts, typanion, and nope.
GitHub Stars
472
Weekly Downloads
480K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
for
formikBuild forms in React, without the tears 😭
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant
react-jsonschema-formA React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
uniformsA React library for building forms from any schema.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-final-form🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
395K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
See 31 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial