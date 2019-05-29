Show/hide the contents of a password field.
$ npm install react-password-mask
import PasswordMask from 'react-password-mask';
<PasswordMask
id="password"
name="password"
placeholder="Enter password"
value={this.state.password}
onChange={this.handleChange.bind(this)}
/>
Use
useVendorStyles={false} to disable the default CSS styles from the package. You can then style the component from scratch using
inputStyles/
buttonStyles or
inputClassName/
buttonClassName.
<PasswordMask
id="password"
name="password"
value={this.state.password}
onChange={this.handleChange.bind(this)}
useVendorStyles={false}
/>
|Option
|Type
|Description
value
|any
|The value of the password field.
id
|string
|The HTML
id attribute used for the password field.
name
|string
|The HTML
name attribute used for the password field.
className
|string
|A space-separated list of HTML
class attributes applied to the container.
inputClassName
|string
|A space-separated list of HTML
class attributes, applied to the password field.
buttonClassName
|string
|A space-separated list of HTML
class attributes, applied to the show/hide button.
placeholder
|string
|The HTML
placeholder attribute used for the password field.
autoFocus
|boolean
|The HTML
autofocus attribute used for the password field.
maxLength
|number
|The HTML
maxlength attribute used for the password field.
onChange
|function
|A callback function to be invoked when the
value of the field changes. Receives an argument containing the React
SyntheticEvent object.
onKeyDown
|function
|A callback function to be invoked when a key is pressed inside the input field. Receives an argument containing the React
SyntheticEvent object.
onShow
|function
|A callback function to be invoked when the
value of the field is shown. Receives an argument containing the current value of the field.
onHide
|function
|A callback function to be invoked when the
value of the field is masked. Receives an argument containing the current value of the field.
onToggle
|function
|A callback function to be invoked when the
value of the field is shown or masked. Receives an argument containing the current value of the field.
inputStyles
|object
|Inline CSS styles to be applied to the password field.
buttonStyles
|object
|Inline CSS styles to be applied to the show/hide button.
useVendorStyles
|boolean
|Whether the vendor styles of this package should be applied at all. Default:
true
showButtonContent
|element, string
|The HTML content of the show button.
hideButtonContent
|element, string
|The HTML content of the hide button.
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
Run the example app at http://localhost:8080:
$ npm run example
Run tests using jest:
$ npm test
Update test snapshots:
$ npm run test:update
Run tests and watch for code changes:
$ npm run test:watch
MIT