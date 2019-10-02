A 2D/3D particle library built with React, Three.js and WebGL
react-particles-webgl was inspired by the popular particles.js library and built with react-three-fiber to offer smooth 60FPS high-count particle fields in both two and three dimensions.
Documentation https://timellenberger.com/libraries/react-particles-webgl
Config Generator https://timellenberger.com/particles
Code Sandbox Demos
yarn add react-particles-webgl three
import React from 'react';
import ParticleField from 'react-particles-webgl';
/**
* The default configuation for the ParticleField component
*
* Any option passed in via props will overwrite the default config
*/
const config = {
// Display reference cube, useful for orienting the field
showCube: true,
// '2D' or '3D' particle field
dimension: '3D',
// 'bounce' or 'passthru'
// 'bounce' will make particles behave like balls thrown at a wall when hitting canvas boundaries
// 'passthru' particles will disappear after hitting canvas boundaries and be added back into the scene elsewhere
boundaryType: 'bounce',
// Maximum velocity of particles
velocity: 2,
// Toggles antialiasing -- must be set during construction, cannot be changed after initial render
// Slight performance optimization to set false, although lines will appear more jagged
antialias: false,
// Min/Max multipliers which constraint how particles move in each direction
// The default values here allow for particles to move in completely random x, y, z directions
// See the "Snowfall" preset for an example of how to use these values
direction: {
xMin: -1,
xMax: 1,
yMin: -1,
yMax: 1,
zMin: -1,
zMax: 1
},
lines: {
// 'rainbow' or 'solid' color of lines
colorMode: 'rainbow',
// Color of lines if colorMode: 'solid', must be hex color
color: '#351CCB',
// Transparency of lines
transparency: 0.9,
// true/false limit the maximum number of line connections per particle
limitConnections: true,
maxConnections: 20,
// Minimum distance needed to draw line between to particles
minDistance: 150,
// true/false render lines
visible: true
},
particles: {
// 'rainbow' or 'solid' color of particles
colorMode: 'rainbow',
// Color of lines if colorMode: 'solid', must be hex color
color: '#3FB568',
// Transparency of particles
transparency: 0.9,
// 'square' or 'circle' shape of particles
shape: 'square',
// The exact number of particles to render
count: 500,
// The minimum particle size
minSize: 10,
// The maximum particle size
maxSize: 75,
// true/false render particles
visible: true
},
/*
* The camera rig is comprised of Three.js OrbitControls
* Pass any valid OrbitControls properties, consult docs for more info
*
* https://threejs.org/docs/#examples/controls/OrbitControls
*/
cameraControls: {
// Enable or disable all camera interaction (click, drag, touch etc)
enabled: true,
// Enable or disable smooth dampening of camera movement
enableDamping: true,
dampingFactor: 0.2,
// Enable or disable zooming in/out of camera
enableZoom: true,
// Enable or disable constant rotation of camera around scene
autoRotate: true,
// Rotation speed -- higher is faster
autoRotateSpeed: 0.3,
// If true, camera position will be reset whenever any option changes (including this one)
// Useful when turning off autoRotate, the camera will return to FOV where scene fits to canvas
resetCameraFlag: false
}
};
export default () => <ParticleField config={config} />;
Clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/tim-soft/react-particles-webgl.git react-particles-webgl
cd react-particles-webgl
Setup symlinks
yarn link
cd example
yarn link react-particles-webgl
Run the library in development mode
yarn start
Run the example app in development mode
cd example
yarn start
Changes to the library code should hot reload in the demo app
MIT © Tim Ellenberger