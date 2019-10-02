openbase logo
rpw

react-particles-webgl

by Tim Ellenberger
1.0.10

🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, Three.js and WebGL

Readme

React Particles WebGL

A 2D/3D particle library built with React, Three.js and WebGL

react-particles-webgl was inspired by the popular particles.js library and built with react-three-fiber to offer smooth 60FPS high-count particle fields in both two and three dimensions.

Documentation https://timellenberger.com/libraries/react-particles-webgl

Config Generator https://timellenberger.com/particles

Code Sandbox Demos

npm NPM PRs Welcome Travis (.org)

2D "Particles.js" Canvas 3D Particle Field

✨ Features

  • Simple drop-in usage, plays nice with SSR (the demo is running Next.js)
  • Smooth 60FPS particles and lines via WebGL
  • Full Three.js OrbitControls for extreme (optional) scene interactivity
  • Highly customizable particles and lines

Install

yarn add react-particles-webgl three

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ParticleField from 'react-particles-webgl';

/**
 * The default configuation for the ParticleField component
 *
 * Any option passed in via props will overwrite the default config
 */
const config = {
  // Display reference cube, useful for orienting the field
  showCube: true,
  // '2D' or '3D' particle field
  dimension: '3D',
  // 'bounce' or 'passthru'
  // 'bounce' will make particles behave like balls thrown at a wall when hitting canvas boundaries
  // 'passthru' particles will disappear after hitting canvas boundaries and be added back into the scene elsewhere
  boundaryType: 'bounce',
  // Maximum velocity of particles
  velocity: 2,
  // Toggles antialiasing -- must be set during construction, cannot be changed after initial render
  // Slight performance optimization to set false, although lines will appear more jagged
  antialias: false,
  // Min/Max multipliers which constraint how particles move in each direction
  // The default values here allow for particles to move in completely random x, y, z directions
  // See the "Snowfall" preset for an example of how to use these values
  direction: {
    xMin: -1,
    xMax: 1,
    yMin: -1,
    yMax: 1,
    zMin: -1,
    zMax: 1
  },
  lines: {
    // 'rainbow' or 'solid' color of lines
    colorMode: 'rainbow',
    // Color of lines if colorMode: 'solid', must be hex color
    color: '#351CCB',
    // Transparency of lines
    transparency: 0.9,
    // true/false limit the maximum number of line connections per particle
    limitConnections: true,
    maxConnections: 20,
    // Minimum distance needed to draw line between to particles
    minDistance: 150,
    // true/false render lines
    visible: true
  },
  particles: {
    // 'rainbow' or 'solid' color of particles
    colorMode: 'rainbow',
    // Color of lines if colorMode: 'solid', must be hex color
    color: '#3FB568',
    // Transparency of particles
    transparency: 0.9,
    // 'square' or 'circle' shape of particles
    shape: 'square',
    // The exact number of particles to render
    count: 500,
    // The minimum particle size
    minSize: 10,
    // The maximum particle size
    maxSize: 75,
    // true/false render particles
    visible: true
  },
  /*
   * The camera rig is comprised of Three.js OrbitControls
   * Pass any valid OrbitControls properties, consult docs for more info
   *
   * https://threejs.org/docs/#examples/controls/OrbitControls
   */
  cameraControls: {
    // Enable or disable all camera interaction (click, drag, touch etc)
    enabled: true,
    // Enable or disable smooth dampening of camera movement
    enableDamping: true,
    dampingFactor: 0.2,
    // Enable or disable zooming in/out of camera
    enableZoom: true,
    // Enable or disable constant rotation of camera around scene
    autoRotate: true,
    // Rotation speed -- higher is faster
    autoRotateSpeed: 0.3,
    // If true, camera position will be reset whenever any option changes (including this one)
    // Useful when turning off autoRotate, the camera will return to FOV where scene fits to canvas
    resetCameraFlag: false
  }
};

export default () => <ParticleField config={config} />;

Local Development

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/tim-soft/react-particles-webgl.git react-particles-webgl
cd react-particles-webgl

Setup symlinks

yarn link
cd example
yarn link react-particles-webgl

Run the library in development mode

yarn start

Run the example app in development mode

cd example
yarn start

Changes to the library code should hot reload in the demo app

License

MIT © Tim Ellenberger

