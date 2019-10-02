React Particles WebGL

A 2D/3D particle library built with React, Three.js and WebGL

react-particles-webgl was inspired by the popular particles.js library and built with react-three-fiber to offer smooth 60FPS high-count particle fields in both two and three dimensions.

Documentation https://timellenberger.com/libraries/react-particles-webgl

Config Generator https://timellenberger.com/particles

Code Sandbox Demos

2D Green Particles https://codesandbox.io/s/4x4lmpqz1w

3D Snowfall https://codesandbox.io/s/308zj3k7l1

✨ Features

Simple drop-in usage, plays nice with SSR (the demo is running Next.js)

Smooth 60FPS particles and lines via WebGL

Full Three.js OrbitControls for extreme (optional) scene interactivity

Highly customizable particles and lines

Install

yarn add react-particles-webgl three

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ParticleField from 'react-particles-webgl' ; const config = { showCube : true , dimension : '3D' , boundaryType : 'bounce' , velocity : 2 , antialias : false , direction : { xMin : -1 , xMax : 1 , yMin : -1 , yMax : 1 , zMin : -1 , zMax : 1 }, lines : { colorMode : 'rainbow' , color : '#351CCB' , transparency : 0.9 , limitConnections : true , maxConnections : 20 , minDistance : 150 , visible : true }, particles : { colorMode : 'rainbow' , color : '#3FB568' , transparency : 0.9 , shape : 'square' , count : 500 , minSize : 10 , maxSize : 75 , visible : true }, cameraControls : { enabled : true , enableDamping : true , dampingFactor : 0.2 , enableZoom : true , autoRotate : true , autoRotateSpeed : 0.3 , resetCameraFlag : false } }; export default () => < ParticleField config = {config} /> ;

Local Development

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/tim-soft/react-particles-webgl.git react-particles-webgl cd react-particles-webgl

Setup symlinks

yarn link cd example yarn link react-particles-webgl

Run the library in development mode

yarn start

Run the example app in development mode

cd example yarn start

Changes to the library code should hot reload in the demo app

License

MIT © Tim Ellenberger