openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpj

react-particles-js

by Simone
3.6.0 (see all)

Particles.js for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.9K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Misc Visual Effects

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package has been deprecated in favor of react-tsparticles.

Readme

Particles.js - React Component

Warning: deprecation notice

Since this library is not actively maintained, it has been deprecated in favor of react-tsparticles which shares the same core functionality of this library.

Particles

Particles React component, using tsParticles.

Checkout the demo page.

Installation

npm install react-particles-js || yarn add react-particles-js

How to use

Code

Example:

import Particles from 'react-particles-js';

class App extends Component{
  
    render(){
        return (
            <Particles />
        );
    };

}

Props

PropTypeDefinition
widthstringThe width of the canvas.
heightstringThe height of the canvas.
paramsobjectThe parameters of the particles instance.
styleobjectThe style of the canvas element.
classNamestringThe class name of the canvas wrapper.
canvasClassNamestringthe class name of the canvas.
particlesRefobjectThe instance of the particles container

Find your parameters configuration here.

Added functionalities

Polygon mask support

Demo: Polygon mask demo.

Available only since version v2.4.0 (available with npm install react-particles-js@2.4.0).

Requirements
  • Only the first path of the svg will be fetched so you may want to join all path in your svg.
  • The SVGPathSeg polyfill is required.
    Add it in your index.html:
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/progers/pathseg/master/pathseg.js"></script>
Example
import Particles from 'react-particles-js';

class App extends Component{
  
    render(){
        return (
            <Particles 
                params={{
                    polygon: {
                        enable: true,
                        type: 'inside',
                        move: {
                            radius: 10
                        },
                        url: 'path/to/svg.svg'
                    }
                }} />
        );
    };

}
Parameters
  • polygon.enable (boolean; default false) - Whether the mask must be enabled
  • polygon.url (string) - The url of the svg
  • polygon.type ('inline' | 'inside' | 'outside'; default 'inline') - The particles should be drawn over, inside or outside the svg path
  • polygon.scale (number; default 1) - How much the svg must be scaled
  • polygon.move.radius (number; default 10) - The radius which will be used as particles movement boundary
  • polygon.move.type ('path' | 'radius'; default 'path') - Whether the particles should be bounded to the polygon path or to a given radius, while moving with polygon.type = 'outside' or polygon.type = 'inside'
  • polygon.inline.arrangement ('random-point' | 'per-point' | 'one-per-point' | 'random-length' | 'equidistant'; default 'one-per-point') - Whether the particles disposition with polygon.type = 'inline' should be random or following some criteria; 'one-per-point' overrides the number of the particles drawn.
  • polygon.draw.enable (boolean; default false) - Whether the shape should be drawn on the canvas
  • polygon.draw.stroke.width (number; default .5) - Draw stroke
  • polygon.draw.stroke.color (string; default 'rgba(255, 255, 255, .1)') - Draw stroke color

Multiple images

Lets you use multiple images as particle shape.

Demo: Multiple images demo.

Available only since version v2.4.0 (available with npm install react-particles-js@2.4.0).

Example
import Particles from 'react-particles-js';

class App extends Component{
  
    render(){
        return (
            <Particles 
                params={{
                    particles: {
                        shape: {
                            type: 'images',
                            image: [
                                {src: 'path/to/first/image.svg', height: 20, width: 20},
                                {src: 'path/to/second/image.jpg', height: 20, width: 20},
                            ]
                        }
                    }
                }} />
        );
    };

}

Adds blurred shadow to the lines of the canvas.

import Particles from 'react-particles-js';

class App extends Component{
  
    render(){
        return (
            <Particles 
              params={{
                    particles: {
                        line_linked: {
                            shadow: {
                                enable: true,
                                color: "#3CA9D1",
                                blur: 5
                            }
                        }
                    }
                }}
              style={{
                width: '100%',
                backgroundImage: `url(${logo})` 
              }}
            />
        );
    };

}

Reporting issues

  • Look for any related issues.
  • If you find an issue that seems related, please comment there instead of creating a new one.
  • If you find no related issue, create a new one.
  • Include all details you can ( operative system, environment, interpreter version, etc.. ).
  • Include the error log.
  • Remember to check the discussion and update if there changes.

Contributing

  • Fork the repository
  • Create your feature branch
  • Commit your changes and push the branch
  • Submit a pull request

Info and Major changes

Starting with v3.0.0 the react-particles-js library has switched its core functionality using tsParticles. This may introduce breaking changes but will allow the library be maintained more frequently.

What's next

The main purpose of this library is to be simple to use, also allowing to be customized.

To accomplish this, an experimental branch has been created in order to provide a boilerplate for the next version of this library.

A live demonstration can be found here.

In this simple demo website, a new approach has been used, giving the application a powerful composability.
Issues concerning best practices, usability, backward compatibility and performances are raising, so..

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
rt
react-tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rc
react-confettiConfetti without the cleanup.
GitHub Stars
792
Weekly Downloads
118K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pp
preact-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
501
ip
inferno-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
441
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial