Particles.js - React Component

Warning: deprecation notice

Since this library is not actively maintained, it has been deprecated in favor of react-tsparticles which shares the same core functionality of this library.

Particles React component, using tsParticles.

Checkout the demo page.

Installation

npm install react-particles-js || yarn add react-particles-js

How to use

Code

Example:

import Particles from 'react-particles-js' ; class App extends Component { render(){ return ( < Particles /> ); }; }

Props

Prop Type Definition width string The width of the canvas. height string The height of the canvas. params object The parameters of the particles instance. style object The style of the canvas element. className string The class name of the canvas wrapper. canvasClassName string the class name of the canvas. particlesRef object The instance of the particles container

Find your parameters configuration here.

Added functionalities

Polygon mask support

Demo: Polygon mask demo.

Available only since version v2.4.0 (available with npm install react-particles-js@2.4.0 ).

Requirements

Only the first path of the svg will be fetched so you may want to join all path in your svg.

The SVGPathSeg polyfill is required.

Add it in your index.html:

< script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/progers/pathseg/master/pathseg.js" > </ script >

Example

import Particles from 'react-particles-js' ; class App extends Component{ render(){ return ( <Particles params={{ polygon: { enable: true , type : 'inside' , move: { radius: 10 }, url: 'path/to/svg.svg' } }} /> ); }; }

Parameters

polygon.enable (boolean; default false) - Whether the mask must be enabled

(boolean; default false) - Whether the mask must be enabled polygon.url (string) - The url of the svg

(string) - The url of the svg polygon.type ('inline' | 'inside' | 'outside'; default 'inline') - The particles should be drawn over, inside or outside the svg path

('inline' | 'inside' | 'outside'; default 'inline') - The particles should be drawn over, inside or outside the svg path polygon.scale (number; default 1) - How much the svg must be scaled

(number; default 1) - How much the svg must be scaled polygon.move.radius (number; default 10) - The radius which will be used as particles movement boundary

(number; default 10) - The radius which will be used as particles movement boundary polygon.move.type ('path' | 'radius'; default 'path') - Whether the particles should be bounded to the polygon path or to a given radius, while moving with polygon.type = 'outside' or polygon.type = 'inside'

('path' | 'radius'; default 'path') - Whether the particles should be bounded to the polygon path or to a given radius, while moving with or polygon.inline.arrangement ('random-point' | 'per-point' | 'one-per-point' | 'random-length' | 'equidistant'; default 'one-per-point') - Whether the particles disposition with polygon.type = 'inline' should be random or following some criteria; 'one-per-point' overrides the number of the particles drawn.

('random-point' | 'per-point' | 'one-per-point' | 'random-length' | 'equidistant'; default 'one-per-point') - Whether the particles disposition with should be random or following some criteria; overrides the number of the particles drawn. polygon.draw.enable (boolean; default false) - Whether the shape should be drawn on the canvas

(boolean; default false) - Whether the shape should be drawn on the canvas polygon.draw.stroke.width (number; default .5) - Draw stroke

(number; default .5) - Draw stroke polygon.draw.stroke.color (string; default 'rgba(255, 255, 255, .1)') - Draw stroke color

Multiple images

Lets you use multiple images as particle shape.

Demo: Multiple images demo.

Available only since version v2.4.0 (available with npm install react-particles-js@2.4.0 ).

Example

import Particles from 'react-particles-js' ; class App extends Component{ render(){ return ( <Particles params={{ particles: { shape: { type : 'images' , image: [ {src: 'path/to/first/image.svg' , height: 20 , width: 20 }, {src: 'path/to/second/image.jpg' , height: 20 , width: 20 }, ] } } }} /> ); }; }

Line link shadow

Adds blurred shadow to the lines of the canvas.

import Particles from 'react-particles-js' ; class App extends Component { render(){ return ( < Particles params = {{ particles: { line_linked: { shadow: { enable: true , color: "# 3CA9D1 ", blur: 5 } } } }} style = {{ width: ' 100 %', backgroundImage: ` url (${ logo })` }} /> ); }; }

Reporting issues

Info and Major changes

Starting with v3.0.0 the react-particles-js library has switched its core functionality using tsParticles. This may introduce breaking changes but will allow the library be maintained more frequently.

What's next

The main purpose of this library is to be simple to use, also allowing to be customized.

To accomplish this, an experimental branch has been created in order to provide a boilerplate for the next version of this library.

A live demonstration can be found here.

In this simple demo website, a new approach has been used, giving the application a powerful composability.

