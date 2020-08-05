Bursting particle effect buttons for React.
This library is a React port of an awesome Codrops Article by Luis Manuel (original source).
npm install --save react-particle-effect-button
Check out the Demo to see it in action.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ParticleEffectButton from 'react-particle-effect-button'
class App extends Component {
state = {
hidden: false
}
render () {
return (
<ParticleEffectButton
color='#121019'
hidden={this.state.hidden}
>
BUTTON CONTENT GOES HERE
</ParticleEffectButton>
)
}
}
Note that
children can be anything from a simple
<button> to a complex React subtree. The
children should represent the button's contents.
You change the
hidden boolean prop to kick-off an animation, typically as a result of a click on the button's contents. If
hidden changes to
true, the button will perform a disintegrating animation. If
hidden changes to
false, it will reverse and reintegrate the original content.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
hidden
|boolean
|false
|Whether button should be hidden or visible. Changing this prop starts an animation.
color
|string
|'#000'
|Particle color. Should match the button content's background color
children
|React Node
|undefined
|The contents of the button.
duration
|number
|1000
|Animation duration in milliseconds.
easing
|string
|'easeInOutCubic'
|Animation easing.
type
|string
|circle
|'circle' or 'rectangle' or 'triangle'
style
|string
|fill
|'fill' or 'stroke'
direction
|string
|'left'
|'left' or 'right' or 'top' or 'bottom'
canvasPadding
|number
|150
|Amount of extra padding to add to the canvas since the animation will overflow the content's bounds
size
|number
|func
|random(4)
speed
|number
|func
|random(4)
particlesAmountCoefficient
|number
|3
|Increases or decreases the relative number of particles
oscillationCoefficient
|number
|20
|Increases or decreases the relative curvature of particles
onBegin
|func
|noop
|Callback to be notified once an animation starts.
onComplete
|func
|noop
|Callback to be notified once an animation completes.
I tried to keep the properties exactly the same as in the original codrops version.
This module was bootstrapped with create-react-library.
MIT © Travis Fischer