Handle react classes with more functional purity
react-parm is a thin abstraction providing partial-application methods that allow you to handle
react classes with much more functional purity. This allows for better encapsulation, greater separation of concerns, and simplified testing. When combined with destructuring, it also improves readability and comprehension.
import React from "react";
import { createElementRef, createMethod } from "react-parm";
export const componentDidMount = ({ getFoo, props }) =>
props.shouldGetFoo && getFoo();
export const onClickGetBar = ({ getBar }, [event]) =>
getBar(event.currentTarget.dataset.baz);
export default class App extends React.Component {
// lifecycle methods
componentDidMount = createMethod(this, componentDidMount);
// refs
element = null;
// instance methods
onClickGetBar = createMethod(this, onClickGetBar);
render() {
return (
<button
data-baz="quz"
onClick={this.onClickGetBar}
ref={createElementRef(this, "element")}
>
Go get bar!
</button>
);
}
}
Create a functional instance or lifecycle method, which will receive the full instance as the first parameter.
createMethod(instance: ReactComponent, method: function, ...extraArgs: Array): (instance: ReactComponent, args: Array, extraArgs: Array) => any
import React from "react";
import { createMethod } from "react-parm";
export const componentDidMount = ({ setState }) =>
setState(() => ({ isMounted: true }));
export const onClickDoThing = ({ props }, [event], [withStuff]) =>
props.doThing(event.currentTarget, withStuff);
export default class App extends Component {
state = {
isMounted: false
};
componentDidMount = createMethod(this, componentDidMount);
onClickDoThing = createMethod(this, onClickDoThing, true);
render() {
return (
<div>
<h3>Welcome to doing the thing</h3>
<button onClick={this.onClickDoThing}>Do the thing</button>
</div>
);
}
}
If you want this method to be memoized in an instance-specific way, you can assign the function that will memoize the method to the
memoizer property on the function you create the method from.
import memoize from "micro-memoize";
const setCount = ({ setState }, [count]) => setState({ count });
setCount.memoizer = memoize;
This will automatically wrap the method you pass to
createMethod in the
memoizer.
Create a value to assign to the instance based on a functional method which will receive the full instance as the first parameter.
createValue(instance: ReactComponent, method: function, ...extraArgs: Array): any
import React from "react";
import { createValue } from "react-parm";
export const getLength = ({ props }) => {
return props.foo.length;
};
export default class App extends Component {
length = createValue(this, getLength);
render() {
return <div>The length of the foo parameter is {this.length}</div>;
}
}
Create a functional render method, which will receive the
props as the first parameter, the full instance as the second parameter, and any arguments passed to it as the third parameter.
createRender(instance: ReactComponent, render: function): (props: Object, instance: ReactComponent, args: Array) => ReactElement
import React from "react";
import { createMethod, createRender } from "react-parm";
export const componentDidMount = ({ setState }) =>
setState(() => ({ isMounted: true }));
export const DoTheThing = ({ doThing }, { state: { isMounted } }) => {
return (
<div>
<h3>Welcome to doing the mounted thing</h3>
<span>Am I mounted? {isMounted ? "YES!" : "No :("}</span>
<button onClick={doThing}>Do the thing</button>
</div>
);
};
export default class App extends Component {
state = {
isMounted: false
};
componentDidMount = createMethod(this, componentDidMount);
render = createRender(this, DoTheThing);
}
NOTE: The difference in signature from
createMethod is both for common-use purposes, but also because it allows linting tools to appropriately lint for
PropTypes.
Create a functional render props method, which will receive the
props passed to it as the first parameter, the full instance as the second parameter, and any additional arguments passed to it as the third parameter.
createRenderProps(instance: ReactComponent, render: function): (props: Object, instance: ReactComponent, remainingArgs: Array) => ReactElement
import React from "react";
import { createMethod, createRenderProps } from "react-parm";
const RenderPropComponent = ({ children }) => (
<div>{children({ stuff: "passed" })}</div>
);
const renderProps = (props, instance) => (
<div>
{props.stuff}
<button onClick={instance.props.doThing}>Do the thing</button>
</div>
);
export const DoTheThing = ({ doThing }) => (
<RenderPropComponent>{renderProps}</RenderPropComponent>
);
export default class App extends Component {
state = {
isMounted: false
};
renderProps = createRenderProps(this, renderProps);
render = createRender(this, DoTheThing);
}
NOTE: The main difference between
createRender and
createRenderProps is the first
props argument. In the case of
createRender, it is the
props of the
instance the method is bound to, whereas in the case of
createRenderProps it is the
props argument passed to it directly.
Create a functional component with all available instance-based methods, values, and refs a
Component class has.
createComponent(render: function, options: Object): ReactComponent
import React from "react";
import { createComponent } from "react-parm";
export const state = {
isMounted: false
};
export const componentDidMount = ({ setState }) =>
setState(() => ({ isMounted: true }));
export const onClickDoThing = ({ props }, [event]) =>
props.doThing(event.currentTarget);
export const DoTheThing = ({ doThing }, { onClickDoThing }) => (
<div>
<h3>Welcome to doing the thing</h3>
<button onClick={doThing && onClickDoThing}>Do the thing</button>
</div>
);
DoTheThing.displayName = "DoTheThing";
DoTheThing.propTypes = {
doThing: PropTypes.func.isRequired
};
export default createComponent(DoTheThing, {
componentDidMount,
onClickDoThing,
state
});
NOTE: Starting in version
2.6.0, the
options can be applied via currying:
export default createComponent({ componentDidMount, onClickDoThing, state })(
DoTheThing
);
The component will be parmed with
createRender, and the properties passed in
options will be handled as follows:
Lifecycle methods will be parmed with
createMethod
Instance methods will be parmed with
createMethod, unless:
It has a static property of
isRender set to
true, in which case it will be parmed with
createRender. Example:
const renderer = ({ foo }) => <div>{foo}</div>;
renderer.isRender = true;
It has a static property of
isRenderProps set to
true, in which case it will be parmed with
createRenderProps. Example:
const renderProps = ({ children }) => <div>{children({child: 'props')}</div>;
renderProps.isRenderProps = true;
Instance values will be assigned to the instance
There are also some additional properties that are treated outside the context of assignment to the instance:
getInitialState => if a method is passed, then it is parmed and used to derive the initial state instead of the static
state property
getInitialValues => If a method is passed, then it is parmed and used to derive initial instance values
{foo: 'bar'} will result in
instance.foo being
"bar"
isPure => should
PureComponent be used to construct the underlying component class instead of
Component (defaults to
false)
onConstruct => If a method is passed, then it is called with the instance as parameter at the end of construction
NOTE: Any additional static values / methods you apply to the render component will be re-assigned to the parmed component.
Create a method that will assign the Component requested to an instance value using a ref callback.
createComponentRef(instance: ReactComponent, ref: string): (component: HTMLElement | ReactComponent) => void
import React from "react";
import { createElementRef } from "react-parm";
export default class App extends Component {
component = null;
render() {
return (
<SomeOtherComponent ref={createComponentRef(this, "component")}>
We captured the component instance!
</SomeOtherComponent>
);
}
}
The
ref string value passed will be the key that will be used in the assignment to the
instance.
Create a method that will assign the DOM node of the component requested to an instance value using a ref callback.
createElementRef(instance: ReactComponent, ref: string): (component: HTMLElement | ReactComponent) => void
import React from "react";
import { createElementRef } from "react-parm";
export default class App extends Component {
element = null;
render() {
return (
<SomeOtherComponent ref={createElementRef(this, "element")}>
We found the DOM node!
</SomeOtherComponent>
);
}
}
The
ref string value passed will be the key that will be used in the assignment to the
instance.
Create a method that will assign both the DOM node of the component requested and the component itself to a namespaced instance value using a ref callback.
createCombinedRef(instance: ReactComponent, ref: string): (component: HTMLElement | ReactComponent) => void
import React from "react";
import { createCombinedRef } from "react-parm";
export default class App extends Component {
someOtherComponent = null;
render() {
return (
<SomeOtherComponent ref={createCombinedRef(this, "someOtherComponent")}>
I have the best of both worlds! this.someOtherComponent will look like "{component: SomeOtherComponent, element: div}".
</SomeOtherComponent>
);
}
}
The value assigned will be an object with
component and
element properties, which reflect the component and the DOM node for that component respectively. The
ref string value passed will be the key that will be used in the assignment to the
instance.
Create a custom PropTypes validation method.
createPropType(validator: function): (metadata: Object) => (Error|null)
import { createPropType } from "react-parm";
export const isFoo = createPropType(({ component, name, value }) =>
value === "foo"
? null
: new Error(
`The prop "${name}" is "${value}" in ${component}, when it should be "foo"!`
);
);
The full shape of the
metadata object passed to
createPropType:
{
component: string, // the name of the component
key: string, // the key that is being validated
name: string, // the name of the prop being validated
path: string, // the full path (if nested) of the key being validated
props: any, // the props object
value: any // the value of the prop passed
}
Please note that usage may result in different values for these keys, based on whether the custom prop type is used in
arrayOf /
objectOf or not.
When used in
arrayOf or
objectOf:
key represents the nested key being validated
name represents the name of the prop that was passed
path represents the full path being validated
Example:
const isArrayOfFoo = createPropType(
({ component, key, name, path, value }) => {
value === "foo"
? null
: new Error(
`The key "${key}" for prop "${name}" at path ${path} is "${value}" in ${component}, when it should be "foo"!`
);
}
);
...
<SomeComponent bar={['baz']}>
// The key "0" for prop "bar" at path "bar[0]" is "baz" in "SomeComponent", when it should be "foo"!
When the prop type is used in any context other than
arrayOf /
objectOf, then
key,
name, and
path will all be the same value.
PARM is an acronym, standing for Partial-Application React Method. Also, why not parm? It's delicious.
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:
build => run rollup to build development and production
dist files
dev => run webpack dev server to run example app / playground
lint => run ESLint against all files in the
src folder
lint: fix => runs
lint with
--fix
prepublish => runs
prepublish:compile when publishing
prepublish:compile => run
lint,
test:coverage,
transpile:lib,
transpile:es, and
build
test => run AVA test functions with
NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
test but with
nyc for coverage checker
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher
transpile:lib => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
lib
transpile:es => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
es, preserving ES2015 modules (for
pkg.module)