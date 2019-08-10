👀 Easily apply tilt hover effect on React components
npm install react-parallax-tilt
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Tilt from 'react-parallax-tilt';
const App = () => {
return (
<Tilt>
<div style={{ height: '300px', backgroundColor: 'darkgreen' }}>
<h1>React Parallax Tilt 👀</h1>
</div>
</Tilt>
);
};
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
All of the props are optional.
Below is the complete list of possible props and their options:
▶︎ indicates the default value if there's one
tiltEnable: boolean ▶︎
true
Boolean to enable/disable tilt effect.
tiltReverse: boolean ▶︎
false
Reverse the tilt direction.
tiltAngleXInitial: number ▶︎
0
Initial tilt value (degrees) on x axis.
tiltAngleYInitial: number ▶︎
0
Initial tilt value (degrees) on y axis.
tiltMaxAngleX: number ▶︎
20
Max tilt rotation (degrees) on x axis (range:
0°-90°).
tiltMaxAngleY: number ▶︎
20
Max tilt rotation (degrees) on y axis (range:
0°-90°).
tiltAxis: 'x' | 'y' | null ▶︎
null
Which axis should be enabled. If null both are enabled.
tiltAngleXManual: number | null} ▶︎
null
Manual tilt rotation (degrees) on x axis.
tiltAngleYManual: number | null} ▶︎
null
Manual tilt rotation (degrees) on y axis.
glareEnable: boolean ▶︎
false
Boolean to enable/disable glare effect.
glareMaxOpacity: number ▶︎
0.7
The maximum glare opacity (range:
0-1).
glareColor: string ▶︎
#ffffff
Set color of glare effect.
glareBorderRadius: string ▶︎
0
Accepts any standard CSS border radius. Useful if the glare color is different to the page color.
glarePosition: 'top' | 'right' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'all' ▶︎
bottom
Set position of glare effect.
glareReverse: boolean ▶︎
false
Reverse the glare direction.
scale: number ▶︎
1
Scale of the component (1.5 = 150%, 2 = 200%, etc.).
perspective: number ▶︎
1000
The perspective property defines how far the object (wrapped/child component) is away from the user. The lower the more extreme the tilt gets.
flipVertically: boolean ▶︎
false
Boolean to enable/disable vertical flip of component.
flipHorizontally: boolean ▶︎
false
Boolean to enable/disable horizontal flip of component.
reset: boolean ▶︎
true
If the effects has to be reset on
onLeave event.
transitionEasing: string ▶︎
cubic-bezier(.03,.98,.52,.99)
Easing of the transition when manipulating the component.
transitionSpeed: number ▶︎
400
Speed of the transition when manipulating the component.
trackOnWindow: boolean ▶︎
false
Track mouse and touch events on the whole window.
gyroscope: boolean ▶︎
false
Boolean to enable/disable device orientation detection.
onMove: Function => (tiltAngleX: number, tiltAngleY: number, tiltAngleXPercentage: number, tiltAngleYPercentage: number, glareAngle: number, glareOpacity: number, eventType: string | null)
Gets triggered when user moves on the component.
onEnter: Function => (eventType: string | null)
Gets triggered when user enters the component.
onLeave: Function => (eventType: string | null)
Gets triggered when user leaves the component.
Please keep in mind that detecting device orientation is currently experimental technology.
Check the browser compatibility before using this in production.
A few takeaways when using device orientation event:
<iframe> element
Apple decided turning device motion and orientation off by default since iOS 12.2.
With iOS 13+ permission API can be used to gain access to device orientation event.
When using gyroscope feature:
<Tilt gyroscope={true}>
<h1>React Parallax Tilt 👀</h1>
</Tilt>
it will present a permission dialog prompting the user to allow motion and orientation access at domain level:
Note that user needs to take some action (like tapping a button) to be able to display the dialog (invoking dialog on page load is not possible).
Easily set up a local development environment!
Build all the examples and start storybook server on localhost:9009:
npm install
npm start
Start coding! 🎉
npm install
npm link # link your local repo to your global packages
npm run build:watch # build the files and watch for changes
Clone project repo that you wish to test with react-parallax-tilt library and run:
npm install
npm link react-parallax-tilt # link your local copy into this project's node_modules
npm start
All contributions are welcome!
Please take a moment to review guidelines PR | Issues