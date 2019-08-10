React Tilt

👀 Easily apply tilt hover effect on React components

Install

npm install react-parallax-tilt

Features

Lightweight (≈3kB), zero dependencies 📦

Supports mouse and touch events

and events Support for device tilting ( gyroscope )

) Glare effect 🌟 with custom props (color, position,...) 🔗demo

effect 🌟 with custom props (color, position,...) 🔗demo Events to keep track of component values 📐 (tilt, glare, mousemove,...) 🔗demo

Many effects and functionalities that can be easily applied: scale on hover 🔗demo disable x/y axis 🔗demo flip component vertically/horizontally 🔗demo tilt hover effect on the whole window 🔗demo tilt component with custom manual input 🕹 (joystick, slider etc.) 🔗demo parallax effect on overlaid images 🔗demo



Example

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Tilt from 'react-parallax-tilt' ; const App = () => { return ( < Tilt > < div style = {{ height: ' 300px ', backgroundColor: ' darkgreen ' }}> < h1 > React Parallax Tilt 👀 </ h1 > </ div > </ Tilt > ); }; ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Props

All of the props are optional.

Below is the complete list of possible props and their options:

▶︎ indicates the default value if there's one

tiltEnable: boolean ▶︎ true

Boolean to enable/disable tilt effect.

tiltReverse: boolean ▶︎ false

Reverse the tilt direction.

tiltAngleXInitial: number ▶︎ 0

Initial tilt value (degrees) on x axis.

tiltAngleYInitial: number ▶︎ 0

Initial tilt value (degrees) on y axis.

tiltMaxAngleX: number ▶︎ 20

Max tilt rotation (degrees) on x axis (range: 0°-90° ).

tiltMaxAngleY: number ▶︎ 20

Max tilt rotation (degrees) on y axis (range: 0°-90° ).

tiltAxis: 'x' | 'y' | null ▶︎ null

Which axis should be enabled. If null both are enabled.

tiltAngleXManual: number | null} ▶︎ null

Manual tilt rotation (degrees) on x axis.

tiltAngleYManual: number | null} ▶︎ null

Manual tilt rotation (degrees) on y axis.

glareEnable: boolean ▶︎ false

Boolean to enable/disable glare effect.

glareMaxOpacity: number ▶︎ 0.7

The maximum glare opacity (range: 0-1 ).

glareColor: string ▶︎ #ffffff

Set color of glare effect.

glareBorderRadius: string ▶︎ 0

Accepts any standard CSS border radius. Useful if the glare color is different to the page color.

glarePosition: 'top' | 'right' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'all' ▶︎ bottom

Set position of glare effect.

glareReverse: boolean ▶︎ false

Reverse the glare direction.

scale: number ▶︎ 1

Scale of the component (1.5 = 150%, 2 = 200%, etc.).

perspective: number ▶︎ 1000

The perspective property defines how far the object (wrapped/child component) is away from the user. The lower the more extreme the tilt gets.

flipVertically: boolean ▶︎ false

Boolean to enable/disable vertical flip of component.

flipHorizontally: boolean ▶︎ false

Boolean to enable/disable horizontal flip of component.

reset: boolean ▶︎ true

If the effects has to be reset on onLeave event.

transitionEasing: string ▶︎ cubic-bezier(.03,.98,.52,.99)

Easing of the transition when manipulating the component.

transitionSpeed: number ▶︎ 400

Speed of the transition when manipulating the component.

trackOnWindow: boolean ▶︎ false

Track mouse and touch events on the whole window.

gyroscope: boolean ▶︎ false

Boolean to enable/disable device orientation detection.

onMove: Function => (tiltAngleX: number, tiltAngleY: number, tiltAngleXPercentage: number, tiltAngleYPercentage: number, glareAngle: number, glareOpacity: number, eventType: string | null)

Gets triggered when user moves on the component.

onEnter: Function => (eventType: string | null)

Gets triggered when user enters the component.

onLeave: Function => (eventType: string | null)

Gets triggered when user leaves the component.

Gyroscope - Device Orientation

Please keep in mind that detecting device orientation is currently experimental technology.

Check the browser compatibility before using this in production.

A few takeaways when using device orientation event:

always use secure origins (such as https )

) it doesn't work in all browsers when using it in cross-origin <iframe> element

Using device orientation on iOS 13+ Apple decided turning device motion and orientation off by default since iOS 12.2.

With iOS 13+ permission API can be used to gain access to device orientation event. When using gyroscope feature: <Tilt gyroscope={ true }> < h1 > React Parallax Tilt 👀 </ h1 > </ Tilt > it will present a permission dialog prompting the user to allow motion and orientation access at domain level: Note that user needs to take some action (like tapping a button) to be able to display the dialog (invoking dialog on page load is not possible).

Development

Easily set up a local development environment!

Build all the examples and start storybook server on localhost:9009:

clone

npm install

npm start

Start coding! 🎉

Or setup with npm link Clone this repo on your machine, navigate to its location in the terminal and run: npm install npm link npm run build:watch Clone project repo that you wish to test with react-parallax-tilt library and run: npm install npm link react-parallax-tilt npm start

Contributing

All contributions are welcome!

Please take a moment to review guidelines PR | Issues