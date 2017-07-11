openbase logo
rpc

react-parallax-component

by Andrey
1.0.6 (see all)

Easiest way to add scroll parallax effect on the component

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

350

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Parallax

Reviews

Readme

React Parallax Component

Easiest way to add scroll parallax effect on the component.

image

Installation

npm install react-parallax-component

Usage

import ParallaxComponent from 'react-parallax-component';

<ParallaxComponent
  speed="0.003"
  width="300"
  top="40%"
  left="100"
>
  <div>
    Children component
  </div>
</ParallaxComponent>

Props

  • speed (String) - animation speed, default: -0.03
  • width (String) - component width, default: auto
  • height (String) - component height, default: auto
  • top (String) - component top position, default: inherit
  • left (String) - component left position, default: inherit
  • right (String) - component top position, default: inherit

Development

$ npm install

Run app

$ npm start

And open in browser: http://localhost:4000

Build

$ npm run build

Alternatives

rp
react-parallaxA React Component for parallax effect
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsp
react-scroll-parallax🔮 React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
rpt
react-parallax-tilt👀 Easily apply tilt hover effect on React components - lightweight/zero dependencies (3kB)
GitHub Stars
431
Weekly Downloads
7K
@react-spring/parallax✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rc-scroll-animAnimate Scroll React Component
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
rp
react-plxReact parallax component, powerful and lightweight
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
6K
Tutorials

