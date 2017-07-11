Easiest way to add scroll parallax effect on the component.
npm install react-parallax-component
import ParallaxComponent from 'react-parallax-component';
<ParallaxComponent
speed="0.003"
width="300"
top="40%"
left="100"
>
<div>
Children component
</div>
</ParallaxComponent>
speed (String) - animation speed, default:
-0.03
width (String) - component width, default:
auto
height (String) - component height, default:
auto
top (String) - component top position, default:
inherit
left (String) - component left position, default:
inherit
right (String) - component top position, default:
inherit
$ npm install
$ npm start
And open in browser: http://localhost:4000
$ npm run build