yarn add react-parallax
If you find any bug or have problems and/or ideas regarding this library feel free to open an issue or pull request. Either way please create a working example so I can reproduce it. Link to a repository or even easier - fork the demo codesandbox project. This would help a lot.
This project is maintained during evenings and weekends. If you like it, please consider to buy me a coffee ;-) ...or contribute in other ways.
import { Parallax } from 'react-parallax';
const Container = () => (
<Parallax blur={10} bgImage="path/to/image.jpg" bgImageAlt="the cat" strength={200}>
Content goes here. Parallax height grows with content height.
</Parallax>
);
import { Parallax, Background } from 'react-parallax';
const Container = () => (
<Parallax
blur={{ min: -15, max: 15 }}
bgImage={require('path/to/another/image.jpg')}
bgImageAlt="the dog"
strength={-200}
>
Blur transition from min to max
<div style={{ height: '200px' }} />
</Parallax>
);
Use the background component for custom elements. Unlike the
bgImage this one will not be scaled depending on the parent/window width.
import { Parallax, Background } from 'react-parallax';
const Container = () => (
<Parallax strength={300}>
<Background className="custom-bg">
<img src="http://www.fillmurray.com/500/320" alt="fill murray" />
</Background>
</Parallax>
);
Calculate your own stuff depending on the
percentage value.
import { Parallax, Background } from 'react-parallax';
const Container = () => (
<Parallax
bgImage="/path/to/another/image"
renderLayer={percentage => (
<div
style={{
position: 'absolute',
background: `rgba(255, 125, 0, ${percentage * 1})`,
left: '50%',
top: '50%',
width: percentage * 500,
height: percentage * 500,
}}
/>
)}
>
<p>... Content</p>
</Parallax>
);
Child nodes inside this Background will be positioned like the bgImage behind the other children. Unlike the bgImage there is no automatic scaling.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|example
|bgImage
String
|path to the background image that makes parallax effect
|bgImageAlt
String
|alt text for bgImage.
|bgImageSize
String
|img
sizes attribute.
|bgImageSrcSet
String
|img
srcset attribute
|style
Object
|style object for the component itself
|bgStyle
Object
|additional style object for the bg image/children Valid style attributes
|bgClassName
String
|custom classname for image
|contentClassName
String
react-parallax-content
|custom classname for parallax inner
|bgImageStyle
Object
|set background image styling
{height: '50px', maxWidth: '75px', opacity: '.5'}
|strength
Number
100
|parallax effect strength (in pixel). this will define the amount of pixels the background image is translated
|blur
Number
0 or
{min:0, max:5}
|number value for background image blur or object in format
{min:0, max:5} for dynamic blur depending on scroll position
|renderLayer
Function
|Function that gets a percentage value of the current position as parameter for custom calculationa. It renders a layer above the actual background, below
children.
renderLayer={percentage => (<div style={{ background:｀rgba(255, 125, 0, ${percentage * 1})｀}}/> )}
|disabled
Booleam
false
|turns off parallax effect if set to true
{height: '50px', maxWidth: '75px', opacity: '.5'}
|className
String
|set an additional className
|parent
Node
document
|set optional parent for nested scrolling
|children
|used to display any content inside the react-parallax component
# setup
yarn
# Development, live reload, JSX transpiling, run:
yarn dev
Port
3000 on all OS by default. Can be set with option -port=8080
MIT
Parallax is the effect where the background picture scrolls more slowly than the components in the forefront, making an illusion. So I wanted to create simple page with parallax effect in my react app so I turned to this package. It offers great functionalities such as parallax scrolling, dynamic blurriness of background or Circle rendering props which I personally liked the most. It’s fairly simple as we just have to use it in JSX tags. So I’ll recommend this.