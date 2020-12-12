openbase logo
react-paper-bindings

by react-paper
2.0.0 (see all)

Paper.js bindings for React

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Paper.js bindings for React Fiber

Demo

http://react-paper.github.io/react-paper-bindings/

Development

Start watching src with babel

cd react-paper-bindings
npm start

Link the library to the demo

# npm link the library
cd react-paper-bindings
npm link

cd demo
npm link react-paper-bindings

Start demo with create-react-app

cd demo
npm start

If someone knows a better way, please let me know ;)

Similar projects

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'

import {
  View,
  Layer,
  Group,
  Path,
  Circle,
  Ellipse,
  Rectangle,
  PointText,
  Tool,
} from 'react-paper-bindings'

const ReactLogo = ({ rotation, x, y }) => {
  return (
    <Group name={'reactLogo'} rotation={rotation}>
      <Ellipse
        center={[x, y]}
        size={[70, 25]}
        strokeWidth={2.5}
        strokeColor={'#61DAFB'}
      />
      <Ellipse
        center={[x, y]}
        rotation={120}
        size={[70, 25]}
        strokeWidth={2.5}
        strokeColor={'#61DAFB'}
      />
      <Ellipse
        center={[x, y]}
        rotation={240}
        size={[70, 25]}
        strokeWidth={2.5}
        strokeColor={'#61DAFB'}
      />
      <Circle
        center={[x, y]}
        fillColor={'#61DAFB'}
        radius={7}
      />
    </Group>
  )
}

const Paper = ({ activeTool, circles, rectangles, width, height }) => {
  return (
    <View activeTool={activeTool} width={width} height={height}>
      <Layer>
        {circles.map(circle => <Circle {...circle} />)}
      </Layer>
      <Layer>
        {rectangles.map(rectangle => <Rectangle {...rectangle} />)}
      </Layer>
      <Layer>
        <Rectangle
          center={[width/2, height/2]}
          fillColor={'#222222'}
          opacity={0.8}
          size={[320, 120]}
        />
        <PointText
          content={'Paper.js'}
          fillColor={'white'}
          fontFamily={'Courier New'}
          fontSize={30}
          fontWeight={'bold'}
          justification={'center'}
          point={[(width/2)+40, (height/2)+10]}
        />
        <ReactLogo
          rotation={rotation}
          x={(width/2)-100}
          y={(height/2)}
        />
      </Layer>
      <Tool
        active={activeTool === 'move'}
        name={'move'}
        onMouseDown={props.moveToolMouseDown}
        onMouseDrag={props.moveToolMouseDrag}
        onMouseUp={props.moveToolMouseUp}
      />
      <Tool
        active={activeTool === 'pen'}
        name={'pen'}
        onMouseDown={props.penToolMouseDown}
        onMouseDrag={props.penToolMouseDrag}
        onMouseUp={props.penToolMouseUp}
      />
      <Tool
        active={activeTool === 'circle'}
        name={'circle'}
        onMouseDown={props.addCircle}
      />
      <Tool
        active={activeTool === 'rectangle'}
        name={'rectangle'}
        onMouseDown={props.addRectangle}
      />
    </View>
  )
}

