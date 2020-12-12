http://react-paper.github.io/react-paper-bindings/
Start watching
src with babel
cd react-paper-bindings
npm start
Link the library to the demo
# npm link the library
cd react-paper-bindings
npm link
cd demo
npm link react-paper-bindings
Start demo with
create-react-app
cd demo
npm start
If someone knows a better way, please let me know ;)
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import {
View,
Layer,
Group,
Path,
Circle,
Ellipse,
Rectangle,
PointText,
Tool,
} from 'react-paper-bindings'
const ReactLogo = ({ rotation, x, y }) => {
return (
<Group name={'reactLogo'} rotation={rotation}>
<Ellipse
center={[x, y]}
size={[70, 25]}
strokeWidth={2.5}
strokeColor={'#61DAFB'}
/>
<Ellipse
center={[x, y]}
rotation={120}
size={[70, 25]}
strokeWidth={2.5}
strokeColor={'#61DAFB'}
/>
<Ellipse
center={[x, y]}
rotation={240}
size={[70, 25]}
strokeWidth={2.5}
strokeColor={'#61DAFB'}
/>
<Circle
center={[x, y]}
fillColor={'#61DAFB'}
radius={7}
/>
</Group>
)
}
const Paper = ({ activeTool, circles, rectangles, width, height }) => {
return (
<View activeTool={activeTool} width={width} height={height}>
<Layer>
{circles.map(circle => <Circle {...circle} />)}
</Layer>
<Layer>
{rectangles.map(rectangle => <Rectangle {...rectangle} />)}
</Layer>
<Layer>
<Rectangle
center={[width/2, height/2]}
fillColor={'#222222'}
opacity={0.8}
size={[320, 120]}
/>
<PointText
content={'Paper.js'}
fillColor={'white'}
fontFamily={'Courier New'}
fontSize={30}
fontWeight={'bold'}
justification={'center'}
point={[(width/2)+40, (height/2)+10]}
/>
<ReactLogo
rotation={rotation}
x={(width/2)-100}
y={(height/2)}
/>
</Layer>
<Tool
active={activeTool === 'move'}
name={'move'}
onMouseDown={props.moveToolMouseDown}
onMouseDrag={props.moveToolMouseDrag}
onMouseUp={props.moveToolMouseUp}
/>
<Tool
active={activeTool === 'pen'}
name={'pen'}
onMouseDown={props.penToolMouseDown}
onMouseDrag={props.penToolMouseDrag}
onMouseUp={props.penToolMouseUp}
/>
<Tool
active={activeTool === 'circle'}
name={'circle'}
onMouseDown={props.addCircle}
/>
<Tool
active={activeTool === 'rectangle'}
name={'rectangle'}
onMouseDown={props.addRectangle}
/>
</View>
)
}