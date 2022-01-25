react-papaparse is the fastest in-browser CSV (or delimited text) parser for React. It is full of useful features such as CSVReader, CSVDownloader, readString, jsonToCSV, readRemoteFile, ... etc.
react-papaparse is available on npm. It can be installed with the following command:
npm install react-papaparse --save
react-papaparse is available on yarn as well. It can be installed with the following command:
yarn add react-papaparse --save
To learn how to use react-papaparse:
import React, { CSSProperties } from 'react';
import { useCSVReader } from 'react-papaparse';
const styles = {
csvReader: {
display: 'flex',
flexDirection: 'row',
marginBottom: 10,
} as CSSProperties,
browseFile: {
width: '20%',
} as CSSProperties,
acceptedFile: {
border: '1px solid #ccc',
height: 45,
lineHeight: 2.5,
paddingLeft: 10,
width: '80%',
} as CSSProperties,
remove: {
borderRadius: 0,
padding: '0 20px',
} as CSSProperties,
progressBarBackgroundColor: {
backgroundColor: 'red',
} as CSSProperties,
};
export default function CSVReader() {
const { CSVReader } = useCSVReader();
return (
<CSVReader
onUploadAccepted={(results: any) => {
console.log('---------------------------');
console.log(results);
console.log('---------------------------');
}}
>
{({
getRootProps,
acceptedFile,
ProgressBar,
getRemoveFileProps,
}: any) => (
<>
<div style={styles.csvReader}>
<button type='button' {...getRootProps()} style={styles.browseFile}>
Browse file
</button>
<div style={styles.acceptedFile}>
{acceptedFile && acceptedFile.name}
</div>
<button {...getRemoveFileProps()} style={styles.remove}>
Remove
</button>
</div>
<ProgressBar style={styles.progressBarBackgroundColor} />
</>
)}
</CSVReader>
);
}
import React, { useState, CSSProperties } from 'react';
import {
useCSVReader,
lightenDarkenColor,
formatFileSize,
} from 'react-papaparse';
const GREY = '#CCC';
const GREY_LIGHT = 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4)';
const DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR = '#A01919';
const REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR_LIGHT = lightenDarkenColor(
DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR,
40
);
const GREY_DIM = '#686868';
const styles = {
zone: {
alignItems: 'center',
border: `2px dashed ${GREY}`,
borderRadius: 20,
display: 'flex',
flexDirection: 'column',
height: '100%',
justifyContent: 'center',
padding: 20,
} as CSSProperties,
file: {
background: 'linear-gradient(to bottom, #EEE, #DDD)',
borderRadius: 20,
display: 'flex',
height: 120,
width: 120,
position: 'relative',
zIndex: 10,
flexDirection: 'column',
justifyContent: 'center',
} as CSSProperties,
info: {
alignItems: 'center',
display: 'flex',
flexDirection: 'column',
paddingLeft: 10,
paddingRight: 10,
} as CSSProperties,
size: {
backgroundColor: GREY_LIGHT,
borderRadius: 3,
marginBottom: '0.5em',
justifyContent: 'center',
display: 'flex',
} as CSSProperties,
name: {
backgroundColor: GREY_LIGHT,
borderRadius: 3,
fontSize: 12,
marginBottom: '0.5em',
} as CSSProperties,
progressBar: {
bottom: 14,
position: 'absolute',
width: '100%',
paddingLeft: 10,
paddingRight: 10,
} as CSSProperties,
zoneHover: {
borderColor: GREY_DIM,
} as CSSProperties,
default: {
borderColor: GREY,
} as CSSProperties,
remove: {
height: 23,
position: 'absolute',
right: 6,
top: 6,
width: 23,
} as CSSProperties,
};
export default function CSVReader() {
const { CSVReader } = useCSVReader();
const [zoneHover, setZoneHover] = useState(false);
const [removeHoverColor, setRemoveHoverColor] = useState(
DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR
);
return (
<CSVReader
onUploadAccepted={(results: any) => {
console.log('---------------------------');
console.log(results);
console.log('---------------------------');
setZoneHover(false);
}}
onDragOver={(event: DragEvent) => {
event.preventDefault();
setZoneHover(true);
}}
onDragLeave={(event: DragEvent) => {
event.preventDefault();
setZoneHover(false);
}}
>
{({
getRootProps,
acceptedFile,
ProgressBar,
getRemoveFileProps,
Remove,
}: any) => (
<>
<div
{...getRootProps()}
style={Object.assign(
{},
styles.zone,
zoneHover && styles.zoneHover
)}
>
{acceptedFile ? (
<>
<div style={styles.file}>
<div style={styles.info}>
<span style={styles.size}>
{formatFileSize(acceptedFile.size)}
</span>
<span style={styles.name}>{acceptedFile.name}</span>
</div>
<div style={styles.progressBar}>
<ProgressBar />
</div>
<div
{...getRemoveFileProps()}
style={styles.remove}
onMouseOver={(event: Event) => {
event.preventDefault();
setRemoveHoverColor(REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR_LIGHT);
}}
onMouseOut={(event: Event) => {
event.preventDefault();
setRemoveHoverColor(DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR);
}}
>
<Remove color={removeHoverColor} />
</div>
</div>
</>
) : (
'Drop CSV file here or click to upload'
)}
</div>
</>
)}
</CSVReader>
);
}
Just pass in the js object with an optional configuration ( setting delimiter / separator ).
Note: If you want to open your CSV files in Excel, you might want to set
bom={true} or
bom, default is
false. This option adds the so called BOM byte
'\ufeff' to the beginning of your CSV files and tells Excel that the encoding is UTF8.
import React from 'react';
import { useCSVDownloader } from 'react-papaparse';
export default function CSVDownloader() {
const { CSVDownloader, Type } = useCSVDownloader();
return (
<CSVDownloader
type={Type.Button}
filename={'filename'}
bom={true}
config={{
delimiter: ';',
}}
data={[
{
'Column 1': '1-1',
'Column 2': '1-2',
'Column 3': '1-3',
'Column 4': '1-4',
},
{
'Column 1': '2-1',
'Column 2': '2-2',
'Column 3': '2-3',
'Column 4': '2-4',
},
{
'Column 1': '3-1',
'Column 2': '3-2',
'Column 3': '3-3',
'Column 4': '3-4',
},
{
'Column 1': 4,
'Column 2': 5,
'Column 3': 6,
'Column 4': 7,
},
]}
>
Download
</CSVDownloader>
);
}
import React from 'react';
import { useCSVDownloader } from 'react-papaparse';
export default function CSVDownloader() {
const { CSVDownloader, Type } = useCSVDownloader();
return (
<CSVDownloader
type={Type.Link}
filename={'filename'}
bom={true}
data={`Column 1,Column 2,Column 3,Column 4
1-1,1-2,1-3,1-4
#2-1,मुकेश,ខ្ញុំ,2-4
3-1,3-2,អ្នក,3-4
4,5,6,7`}
>
Download
</CSVDownloader>
);
}
data={} can be a function that returns a data object.
import React from 'react';
import { useCSVDownloader } from 'react-papaparse';
export default function CSVDownloader() {
const { CSVDownloader } = useCSVDownloader();
return (
<CSVDownloader
filename={'filename'}
data={() => {
return [
{
"Column 1": "1-1",
"Column 2": "1-2",
"Column 3": "1-3",
"Column 4": "1-4",
}
]}
}
>
Download
</CSVDownloader>
);
}
import React from 'react';
import { usePapaParse } from 'react-papaparse';
export default function ReadString() {
const { readString } = usePapaParse();
const handleReadString = () => {
const csvString = `Column 1,Column 2,Column 3,Column 4
1-1,1-2,1-3,1-4
2-1,2-2,2-3,2-4
3-1,3-2,3-3,3-4
4,5,6,7`;
readString(csvString, {
worker: true,
complete: (results) => {
console.log('---------------------------');
console.log(results);
console.log('---------------------------');
},
});
};
return <button onClick={() => handleReadString()}>readString</button>;
}
import React from 'react';
import { usePapaParse } from 'react-papaparse';
export default function ReadRemoteFile() {
const { readRemoteFile } = usePapaParse();
const handleReadRemoteFile = () => {
readRemoteFile(url, {
complete: (results) => {
console.log('---------------------------');
console.log('Results:', results);
console.log('---------------------------');
},
});
};
return <button onClick={() => handleReadRemoteFile()}>readRemoteFile</button>;
}
import React from 'react';
import { usePapaParse } from 'react-papaparse';
export default function JsonToCSV() {
const { jsonToCSV } = usePapaParse();
const handleJsonToCSV = () => {
const jsonData = `[
{
"Column 1": "1-1",
"Column 2": "1-2",
"Column 3": "1-3",
"Column 4": "1-4"
},
{
"Column 1": "2-1",
"Column 2": "2-2",
"Column 3": "2-3",
"Column 4": "2-4"
},
{
"Column 1": "3-1",
"Column 2": "3-2",
"Column 3": "3-3",
"Column 4": "3-4"
},
{
"Column 1": 4,
"Column 2": 5,
"Column 3": 6,
"Column 4": 7
}
]`;
const results = jsonToCSV(jsonData);
console.log('---------------------------');
console.log('Results:', results);
console.log('---------------------------');
};
return <button onClick={() => handleJsonToCSV()}>jsonToCSV</button>;
}
If you tell react-papaparse there is a header row, each row will be organized by field name instead of index.
import { usePapaParse } from 'react-papaparse';
const { readString } = usePapaParse();
readString(csvString, {
header: true,
worker: true,
complete: (results) => {
console.log('---------------------------');
console.log(results);
console.log('---------------------------');
},
});
That's what streaming is for. Specify a step callback to receive the results row-by-row. This way, you won't load the whole file into memory and crash the browser.
import { usePapaParse } from 'react-papaparse';
const { readRemoteFile } = usePapaParse();
readRemoteFile(url, {
step: (row) => {
console.log('Row:', row.data);
},
complete: () => {
console.log('All done!');
}
});
Latest version 4.0.2 (2022-01-26):
Version 4.0.1 (2022-01-21):
Version 4.0.0 (2022-01-18):
Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.
If you think any of the
react-papaparse can be improved, please do open a PR with any updates and submit any issues. Also, I will continue to improve this, so you might want to watch/star this repository to revisit.
We'd love to have your helping hand on contributions to
react-papaparse by forking and sending a pull request!
Your contributions are heartily ♡ welcome, recognized and appreciated. (✿◠‿◠)
How to contribute:
|
Bunlong
|
Tim Tutt
|
Pieter Kuppens
|
Jack Zhao
|
Pablo Menichini
|
Mystical Tech
|
Bruno
|
Samuel Hulla
|
glinkot
|
Paul Leavitt
|
Gabriel
|
Izaak
|
Oliver
|
Ole Skaar
|
Des
|
Karl
|
Max
|
Kostas
|
Dalitzky
|
John Quinlivan
|
Gareth Jones
|
Chrys Exaucet
|
Stefee
|
Christopher Thomas
|
Venelin Banov
|
Joey Baker
|
Michiel De Mey
You maybe interested.