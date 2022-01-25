openbase logo
rp

react-papaparse

by Bunlong VAN
3.18.1 (see all)

react-papaparse is the fastest in-browser CSV (or delimited text) parser for React. It is full of useful features such as CSVReader, CSVDownloader, readString, jsonToCSV, readRemoteFile, ... etc.

Overview

Readme

react-papaparse

react-papaparse is the fastest in-browser CSV (or delimited text) parser for React. It is full of useful features such as CSVReader, CSVDownloader, readString, jsonToCSV, readRemoteFile, ... etc.

downloads downloads

NPM npm bundle size Build Status JavaScript Style Guide

🎁 Features

  • Compatible with both JavaScript and TypeScript
  • Easy to use
  • Parse CSV files directly (local or over the network)
  • Fast mode (is really fast)
  • Stream large files (even via HTTP)
  • Reverse parsing (converts JSON to CSV)
  • Auto-detect delimiter
  • Worker threads to keep your web page reactive
  • Header row support
  • Pause, resume, abort
  • Can convert numbers and booleans to their types
  • One of the only parsers that correctly handles line-breaks and quotations

🔧 Install

react-papaparse is available on npm. It can be installed with the following command:

npm install react-papaparse --save

react-papaparse is available on yarn as well. It can be installed with the following command:

yarn add react-papaparse --save

📖 Demo & Documentation

To learn how to use react-papaparse:

📚 Useful Features

  • CSVReader – React component that handles csv files input and returns its content as array.
  • CSVDownloader – React component that render the link/button which is clicked to download the data provided in CSV format.
  • readString – The function that read CSV comma separated string and returns its content as array.
  • readRemoteFile – The function that read remote CSV files and returns its content as array.
  • jsonToCSV – The function that read an array of object (json) and returns its content as CSV comma separated string.

💡 Usage

🎀 CSVReader

Basic Upload

basic-upload

import React, { CSSProperties } from 'react';

import { useCSVReader } from 'react-papaparse';

const styles = {
  csvReader: {
    display: 'flex',
    flexDirection: 'row',
    marginBottom: 10,
  } as CSSProperties,
  browseFile: {
    width: '20%',
  } as CSSProperties,
  acceptedFile: {
    border: '1px solid #ccc',
    height: 45,
    lineHeight: 2.5,
    paddingLeft: 10,
    width: '80%',
  } as CSSProperties,
  remove: {
    borderRadius: 0,
    padding: '0 20px',
  } as CSSProperties,
  progressBarBackgroundColor: {
    backgroundColor: 'red',
  } as CSSProperties,
};

export default function CSVReader() {
  const { CSVReader } = useCSVReader();

  return (
    <CSVReader
      onUploadAccepted={(results: any) => {
        console.log('---------------------------');
        console.log(results);
        console.log('---------------------------');
      }}
    >
      {({
        getRootProps,
        acceptedFile,
        ProgressBar,
        getRemoveFileProps,
      }: any) => (
        <>
          <div style={styles.csvReader}>
            <button type='button' {...getRootProps()} style={styles.browseFile}>
              Browse file
            </button>
            <div style={styles.acceptedFile}>
              {acceptedFile && acceptedFile.name}
            </div>
            <button {...getRemoveFileProps()} style={styles.remove}>
              Remove
            </button>
          </div>
          <ProgressBar style={styles.progressBarBackgroundColor} />
        </>
      )}
    </CSVReader>
  );
}

Click and Drag Upload

click-and-drag-upload

import React, { useState, CSSProperties } from 'react';

import {
  useCSVReader,
  lightenDarkenColor,
  formatFileSize,
} from 'react-papaparse';

const GREY = '#CCC';
const GREY_LIGHT = 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4)';
const DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR = '#A01919';
const REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR_LIGHT = lightenDarkenColor(
  DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR,
  40
);
const GREY_DIM = '#686868';

const styles = {
  zone: {
    alignItems: 'center',
    border: `2px dashed ${GREY}`,
    borderRadius: 20,
    display: 'flex',
    flexDirection: 'column',
    height: '100%',
    justifyContent: 'center',
    padding: 20,
  } as CSSProperties,
  file: {
    background: 'linear-gradient(to bottom, #EEE, #DDD)',
    borderRadius: 20,
    display: 'flex',
    height: 120,
    width: 120,
    position: 'relative',
    zIndex: 10,
    flexDirection: 'column',
    justifyContent: 'center',
  } as CSSProperties,
  info: {
    alignItems: 'center',
    display: 'flex',
    flexDirection: 'column',
    paddingLeft: 10,
    paddingRight: 10,
  } as CSSProperties,
  size: {
    backgroundColor: GREY_LIGHT,
    borderRadius: 3,
    marginBottom: '0.5em',
    justifyContent: 'center',
    display: 'flex',
  } as CSSProperties,
  name: {
    backgroundColor: GREY_LIGHT,
    borderRadius: 3,
    fontSize: 12,
    marginBottom: '0.5em',
  } as CSSProperties,
  progressBar: {
    bottom: 14,
    position: 'absolute',
    width: '100%',
    paddingLeft: 10,
    paddingRight: 10,
  } as CSSProperties,
  zoneHover: {
    borderColor: GREY_DIM,
  } as CSSProperties,
  default: {
    borderColor: GREY,
  } as CSSProperties,
  remove: {
    height: 23,
    position: 'absolute',
    right: 6,
    top: 6,
    width: 23,
  } as CSSProperties,
};

export default function CSVReader() {
  const { CSVReader } = useCSVReader();
  const [zoneHover, setZoneHover] = useState(false);
  const [removeHoverColor, setRemoveHoverColor] = useState(
    DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR
  );

  return (
    <CSVReader
      onUploadAccepted={(results: any) => {
        console.log('---------------------------');
        console.log(results);
        console.log('---------------------------');
        setZoneHover(false);
      }}
      onDragOver={(event: DragEvent) => {
        event.preventDefault();
        setZoneHover(true);
      }}
      onDragLeave={(event: DragEvent) => {
        event.preventDefault();
        setZoneHover(false);
      }}
    >
      {({
        getRootProps,
        acceptedFile,
        ProgressBar,
        getRemoveFileProps,
        Remove,
      }: any) => (
        <>
          <div
            {...getRootProps()}
            style={Object.assign(
              {},
              styles.zone,
              zoneHover && styles.zoneHover
            )}
          >
            {acceptedFile ? (
              <>
                <div style={styles.file}>
                  <div style={styles.info}>
                    <span style={styles.size}>
                      {formatFileSize(acceptedFile.size)}
                    </span>
                    <span style={styles.name}>{acceptedFile.name}</span>
                  </div>
                  <div style={styles.progressBar}>
                    <ProgressBar />
                  </div>
                  <div
                    {...getRemoveFileProps()}
                    style={styles.remove}
                    onMouseOver={(event: Event) => {
                      event.preventDefault();
                      setRemoveHoverColor(REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR_LIGHT);
                    }}
                    onMouseOut={(event: Event) => {
                      event.preventDefault();
                      setRemoveHoverColor(DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR);
                    }}
                  >
                    <Remove color={removeHoverColor} />
                  </div>
                </div>
              </>
            ) : (
              'Drop CSV file here or click to upload'
            )}
          </div>
        </>
      )}
    </CSVReader>
  );
}

Drag ( No Click ) Upload

drag-no-click-upload

import React, { useState, CSSProperties } from 'react';

import {
  useCSVReader,
  lightenDarkenColor,
  formatFileSize,
} from 'react-papaparse';

const GREY = '#CCC';
const GREY_LIGHT = 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4)';
const DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR = '#A01919';
const REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR_LIGHT = lightenDarkenColor(
  DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR,
  40
);
const GREY_DIM = '#686868';

const styles = {
  zone: {
    alignItems: 'center',
    border: `2px dashed ${GREY}`,
    borderRadius: 20,
    display: 'flex',
    flexDirection: 'column',
    height: '100%',
    justifyContent: 'center',
    padding: 20,
  } as CSSProperties,
  file: {
    background: 'linear-gradient(to bottom, #EEE, #DDD)',
    borderRadius: 20,
    display: 'flex',
    height: 120,
    width: 120,
    position: 'relative',
    zIndex: 10,
    flexDirection: 'column',
    justifyContent: 'center',
  } as CSSProperties,
  info: {
    alignItems: 'center',
    display: 'flex',
    flexDirection: 'column',
    paddingLeft: 10,
    paddingRight: 10,
  } as CSSProperties,
  size: {
    backgroundColor: GREY_LIGHT,
    borderRadius: 3,
    marginBottom: '0.5em',
    justifyContent: 'center',
    display: 'flex',
  } as CSSProperties,
  name: {
    backgroundColor: GREY_LIGHT,
    borderRadius: 3,
    fontSize: 12,
    marginBottom: '0.5em',
  } as CSSProperties,
  progressBar: {
    bottom: 14,
    position: 'absolute',
    width: '100%',
    paddingLeft: 10,
    paddingRight: 10,
  } as CSSProperties,
  zoneHover: {
    borderColor: GREY_DIM,
  } as CSSProperties,
  default: {
    borderColor: GREY,
  } as CSSProperties,
  remove: {
    height: 23,
    position: 'absolute',
    right: 6,
    top: 6,
    width: 23,
  } as CSSProperties,
};

export default function CSVReader() {
  const { CSVReader } = useCSVReader();
  const [zoneHover, setZoneHover] = useState(false);
  const [removeHoverColor, setRemoveHoverColor] = useState(
    DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR
  );

  return (
    <CSVReader
      onUploadAccepted={(results: any) => {
        console.log('---------------------------');
        console.log(results);
        console.log('---------------------------');
        setZoneHover(false);
      }}
      onDragOver={(event: DragEvent) => {
        event.preventDefault();
        setZoneHover(true);
      }}
      onDragLeave={(event: DragEvent) => {
        event.preventDefault();
        setZoneHover(false);
      }}
      noClick
    >
      {({
        getRootProps,
        acceptedFile,
        ProgressBar,
        getRemoveFileProps,
        Remove,
      }: any) => (
        <>
          <div
            {...getRootProps()}
            style={Object.assign(
              {},
              styles.zone,
              zoneHover && styles.zoneHover
            )}
          >
            {acceptedFile ? (
              <>
                <div style={styles.file}>
                  <div style={styles.info}>
                    <span style={styles.size}>
                      {formatFileSize(acceptedFile.size)}
                    </span>
                    <span style={styles.name}>{acceptedFile.name}</span>
                  </div>
                  <div style={styles.progressBar}>
                    <ProgressBar />
                  </div>
                  <div
                    {...getRemoveFileProps()}
                    style={styles.remove}
                    onMouseOver={(event: Event) => {
                      event.preventDefault();
                      setRemoveHoverColor(REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR_LIGHT);
                    }}
                    onMouseOut={(event: Event) => {
                      event.preventDefault();
                      setRemoveHoverColor(DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR);
                    }}
                  >
                    <Remove color={removeHoverColor} />
                  </div>
                </div>
              </>
            ) : (
              'Drop CSV file here to upload'
            )}
          </div>
        </>
      )}
    </CSVReader>
  );
}

Click ( No Drag ) Upload

click-no-drag-upload

import React, { useState, CSSProperties } from 'react';

import {
  useCSVReader,
  lightenDarkenColor,
  formatFileSize,
} from 'react-papaparse';

const GREY = '#CCC';
const GREY_LIGHT = 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4)';
const DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR = '#A01919';
const REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR_LIGHT = lightenDarkenColor(
  DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR,
  40
);
const GREY_DIM = '#686868';

const styles = {
  zone: {
    alignItems: 'center',
    border: `2px dashed ${GREY}`,
    borderRadius: 20,
    display: 'flex',
    flexDirection: 'column',
    height: '100%',
    justifyContent: 'center',
    padding: 20,
  } as CSSProperties,
  file: {
    background: 'linear-gradient(to bottom, #EEE, #DDD)',
    borderRadius: 20,
    display: 'flex',
    height: 120,
    width: 120,
    position: 'relative',
    zIndex: 10,
    flexDirection: 'column',
    justifyContent: 'center',
  } as CSSProperties,
  info: {
    alignItems: 'center',
    display: 'flex',
    flexDirection: 'column',
    paddingLeft: 10,
    paddingRight: 10,
  } as CSSProperties,
  size: {
    backgroundColor: GREY_LIGHT,
    borderRadius: 3,
    marginBottom: '0.5em',
    justifyContent: 'center',
    display: 'flex',
  } as CSSProperties,
  name: {
    backgroundColor: GREY_LIGHT,
    borderRadius: 3,
    fontSize: 12,
    marginBottom: '0.5em',
  } as CSSProperties,
  progressBar: {
    bottom: 14,
    position: 'absolute',
    width: '100%',
    paddingLeft: 10,
    paddingRight: 10,
  } as CSSProperties,
  zoneHover: {
    borderColor: GREY_DIM,
  } as CSSProperties,
  default: {
    borderColor: GREY,
  } as CSSProperties,
  remove: {
    height: 23,
    position: 'absolute',
    right: 6,
    top: 6,
    width: 23,
  } as CSSProperties,
};

export default function CSVReader() {
  const { CSVReader } = useCSVReader();
  const [zoneHover, setZoneHover] = useState(false);
  const [removeHoverColor, setRemoveHoverColor] = useState(
    DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR
  );

  return (
    <CSVReader
      onUploadAccepted={(results: any) => {
        console.log('---------------------------');
        console.log(results);
        console.log('---------------------------');
        setZoneHover(false);
      }}
      onDragOver={(event: DragEvent) => {
        event.preventDefault();
        setZoneHover(true);
      }}
      onDragLeave={(event: DragEvent) => {
        event.preventDefault();
        setZoneHover(false);
      }}
      noDrag
    >
      {({
        getRootProps,
        acceptedFile,
        ProgressBar,
        getRemoveFileProps,
        Remove,
      }: any) => (
        <>
          <div
            {...getRootProps()}
            style={Object.assign(
              {},
              styles.zone,
              zoneHover && styles.zoneHover
            )}
          >
            {acceptedFile ? (
              <>
                <div style={styles.file}>
                  <div style={styles.info}>
                    <span style={styles.size}>
                      {formatFileSize(acceptedFile.size)}
                    </span>
                    <span style={styles.name}>{acceptedFile.name}</span>
                  </div>
                  <div style={styles.progressBar}>
                    <ProgressBar />
                  </div>
                  <div
                    {...getRemoveFileProps()}
                    style={styles.remove}
                    onMouseOver={(event: Event) => {
                      event.preventDefault();
                      setRemoveHoverColor(REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR_LIGHT);
                    }}
                    onMouseOut={(event: Event) => {
                      event.preventDefault();
                      setRemoveHoverColor(DEFAULT_REMOVE_HOVER_COLOR);
                    }}
                  >
                    <Remove color={removeHoverColor} />
                  </div>
                </div>
              </>
            ) : (
              'Click to upload'
            )}
          </div>
        </>
      )}
    </CSVReader>
  );
}

🎀 CSVDownloader

Just pass in the js object with an optional configuration ( setting delimiter / separator ).

Note: If you want to open your CSV files in Excel, you might want to set bom={true} or bom, default is false. This option adds the so called BOM byte '\ufeff' to the beginning of your CSV files and tells Excel that the encoding is UTF8.

Button

import React from 'react';

import { useCSVDownloader } from 'react-papaparse';

export default function CSVDownloader() {
  const { CSVDownloader, Type } = useCSVDownloader();

  return (
    <CSVDownloader
      type={Type.Button}
      filename={'filename'}
      bom={true}
      config={{
        delimiter: ';',
      }}
      data={[
        {
          'Column 1': '1-1',
          'Column 2': '1-2',
          'Column 3': '1-3',
          'Column 4': '1-4',
        },
        {
          'Column 1': '2-1',
          'Column 2': '2-2',
          'Column 3': '2-3',
          'Column 4': '2-4',
        },
        {
          'Column 1': '3-1',
          'Column 2': '3-2',
          'Column 3': '3-3',
          'Column 4': '3-4',
        },
        {
          'Column 1': 4,
          'Column 2': 5,
          'Column 3': 6,
          'Column 4': 7,
        },
      ]}
    >
      Download
    </CSVDownloader>
  );
}

import React from 'react';

import { useCSVDownloader } from 'react-papaparse';

export default function CSVDownloader() {
  const { CSVDownloader, Type } = useCSVDownloader();

  return (
    <CSVDownloader
      type={Type.Link}
      filename={'filename'}
      bom={true}
      data={`Column 1,Column 2,Column 3,Column 4
1-1,1-2,1-3,1-4
#2-1,मुकेश,ខ្ញុំ,2-4
3-1,3-2,អ្នក,3-4
4,5,6,7`}
    >
      Download
    </CSVDownloader>
  );
}

Data as a Function/Callback

data={} can be a function that returns a data object.

import React from 'react';

import { useCSVDownloader } from 'react-papaparse';

export default function CSVDownloader() {
  const { CSVDownloader } = useCSVDownloader();

  return (
    <CSVDownloader
      filename={'filename'}
      data={() => {
        return [
          {
            "Column 1": "1-1",
            "Column 2": "1-2",
            "Column 3": "1-3",
            "Column 4": "1-4",
          }
        ]}
      }
    >
      Download
    </CSVDownloader>
  );
}

🎀 readString

import React from 'react';

import { usePapaParse } from 'react-papaparse';

export default function ReadString() {
  const { readString } = usePapaParse();

  const handleReadString = () => {
    const csvString = `Column 1,Column 2,Column 3,Column 4
1-1,1-2,1-3,1-4
2-1,2-2,2-3,2-4
3-1,3-2,3-3,3-4
4,5,6,7`;

    readString(csvString, {
      worker: true,
      complete: (results) => {
        console.log('---------------------------');
        console.log(results);
        console.log('---------------------------');
      },
    });
  };

  return <button onClick={() => handleReadString()}>readString</button>;
}

🎀 readRemoteFile

import React from 'react';

import { usePapaParse } from 'react-papaparse';

export default function ReadRemoteFile() {
  const { readRemoteFile } = usePapaParse();

  const handleReadRemoteFile = () => {
    readRemoteFile(url, {
      complete: (results) => {
        console.log('---------------------------');
        console.log('Results:', results);
        console.log('---------------------------');
      },
    });
  };

  return <button onClick={() => handleReadRemoteFile()}>readRemoteFile</button>;
}

🎀 jsonToCSV

import React from 'react';

import { usePapaParse } from 'react-papaparse';

export default function JsonToCSV() {
  const { jsonToCSV } = usePapaParse();

  const handleJsonToCSV = () => {
    const jsonData = `[
      {
          "Column 1": "1-1",
          "Column 2": "1-2",
          "Column 3": "1-3",
          "Column 4": "1-4"
      },
      {
          "Column 1": "2-1",
          "Column 2": "2-2",
          "Column 3": "2-3",
          "Column 4": "2-4"
      },
      {
          "Column 1": "3-1",
          "Column 2": "3-2",
          "Column 3": "3-3",
          "Column 4": "3-4"
      },
      {
          "Column 1": 4,
          "Column 2": 5,
          "Column 3": 6,
          "Column 4": 7
      }
    ]`;
    const results = jsonToCSV(jsonData);
    console.log('---------------------------');
    console.log('Results:', results);
    console.log('---------------------------');
  };

  return <button onClick={() => handleJsonToCSV()}>jsonToCSV</button>;
}

Header Row Support

If you tell react-papaparse there is a header row, each row will be organized by field name instead of index.

import { usePapaParse } from 'react-papaparse';

const { readString } = usePapaParse();

readString(csvString, {
  header: true,
  worker: true,
  complete: (results) => {
    console.log('---------------------------');
    console.log(results);
    console.log('---------------------------');
  },
});

Stream

That's what streaming is for. Specify a step callback to receive the results row-by-row. This way, you won't load the whole file into memory and crash the browser.

import { usePapaParse } from 'react-papaparse';

const { readRemoteFile } = usePapaParse();

readRemoteFile(url, {
  step: (row) => {
    console.log('Row:', row.data);
  },
  complete: () => {
    console.log('All done!');
  }
});

📜 Changelog

Latest version 4.0.2 (2022-01-26):

  • Fix onUploadAccepted signature when a preview is set

Version 4.0.1 (2022-01-21):

  • Fix config props does not work in CSVReader

Version 4.0.0 (2022-01-18):

  • Improve code performance
  • Rewrite any existing based components to hooks

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

🛣️ Roadmap

🆕 v4.1.x

  • CSVReader multiple files drag and drop

❗ Issues

If you think any of the react-papaparse can be improved, please do open a PR with any updates and submit any issues. Also, I will continue to improve this, so you might want to watch/star this repository to revisit.

💪 Contribution

We'd love to have your helping hand on contributions to react-papaparse by forking and sending a pull request!

Your contributions are heartily ♡ welcome, recognized and appreciated. (✿◠‿◠)

How to contribute:

  • Open pull request with improvements
  • Discuss ideas in issues
  • Spread the word
  • Reach out with any feedback

🏆 Contributors

Bunlong
Bunlong 		Tim Tutt
Tim Tutt 		Pieter Kuppens
Pieter Kuppens 		Jack Zhao
Jack Zhao 		Pablo Menichini
Pablo Menichini 		Mystical Tech
Mystical Tech
Bruno
Bruno 		Samuel Hulla
Samuel Hulla 		glinkot
glinkot 		Paul Leavitt
Paul Leavitt 		Gabriel
Gabriel 		Izaak
Izaak
Oliver
Oliver 		Ole Skaar
Ole Skaar 		Des
Des 		Karl
Karl 		Max
Max 		Kostas
Kostas
Dalitzky
Dalitzky 		John Quinlivan
John Quinlivan 		Gareth Jones
Gareth Jones 		Chrys Exaucet
Chrys Exaucet 		Stefee
Stefee 		Christopher Thomas
Christopher Thomas
Venelin Banov
Venelin Banov 		Joey Baker
Joey Baker 		Michiel De Mey
Michiel De Mey

👨‍👩‍👦 Advertisement

You maybe interested.

  • React Patterns – React patterns & techniques to use in development for React Developer.
  • React Patterns Blog – The latest React news and articles.
  • Next Share – Social media share buttons for your next React apps.

⚖️ License

The MIT License License: MIT

