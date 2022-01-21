0.2.x with a lot of changes
A library show panorama image for react
This library use source from https://pannellum.org/
npm install --save react-pannellum
import React from "react";
import ReactPannellum, { getConfig } from "react-pannellum";
class Example extends React.Component {
click() {
console.log(getConfig());
}
render() {
const config = {
autoRotate: -2,
};
return (
<div>
<ReactPannellum
id="1"
sceneId="firstScene"
imageSource="https://pannellum.org/images/alma.jpg"
config={config}
/>
<div onClick={this.click}>Click me</div>
</div>
);
}
}
An unique ID for the first scene.
Unique id for component
This specifies the panorama type. Can be
equirectangular,
cubemap, or
multires. Defaults to
equirectangular.
Will required when type is
equirectangular
Path of image you want to display. Sets the URL to the equirectangular panorama image. This is relative to
basePath if it is set, else it is relative to the location of
pannellum.htm. An absolute URL can also be used.
For
equirectangular type only.
haov (number)
Sets the panorama’s horizontal angle of view, in degrees. Defaults to
360. This is used if the equirectangular image does not cover a full 360 degrees in the horizontal.
vaov (number)
Sets the panorama’s vertical angle of view, in degrees. Defaults to
180. This is used if the equirectangular image does not cover a full 180 degrees in the vertical.
vOffset (number)
Sets the vertical offset of the center of the equirectangular image from the horizon, in degrees. Defaults to
0. This is used if
vaovis less than
180and the equirectangular image is not cropped symmetrically.
ignoreGPanoXMP (boolean)
If set to
true, any embedded Photo Sphere XMP data will be ignored; else, said data will override any existing settings. Defaults to
false.
This is an array of URLs for the six cube faces in the order front, right, back, left, up, down. These are relative to
basePath if it is set, else they are relative to the location of
pannellum.htm. Absolute URLs can also be used. Partial cubemap images may be specified by giving
null instead of a URL.
This contains information about the multiresolution panorama in sub-keys.
basePath (string)
This is the base path of the URLs for the multiresolution tiles. It is relative to the regular
basePathoption if it is defined, else it is relative to the location of
pannellum.htm. An absolute URL can also be used.
path (string)
This is a format string for the location of the multiresolution tiles, relative to
multiRes.basePath, which is relative to
basePath. Format parameters are
%lfor the zoom level,
%sfor the cube face,
%xfor the x index, and
%yfor the y index. For each tile,
.extensionis appended.
fallbackPath (string)
This is a format string for the location of the fallback tiles for the CSS 3D transform-based renderer if the WebGL renderer is not supported, relative to
multiRes.basePath, which is relative to
basePath. The only format parameter is
%s, for the cube face. For each face,
.extensionis appended.
extension (string)
Specifies the tiles’ file extension. Do not include the
..
tileResolution (number)
This specifies the size in pixels of each image tile.
maxLevel (number)
This specifies the maximum zoom level.
cubeResolution (number)
This specifies the size in pixels of the full resolution cube faces the image tiles were created from.
Custom style of the panorama image. Default setting:
{
width: "600px",
height: "400px",
background: "#000000"
}
A string of classes to add to the main ReactPannellum element.
Warning:
styleand
classNameare not element of
configprop.
Included all default configs below. i.e:
config = {
autoLoad: true,
};
If set, the value is displayed as the panorama’s title. If no title is desired, don’t set this parameter.
If set, the value is displayed as the panorama’s description. If no description is desired, don’t set this parameter.
If set, the value is displayed as the panorama’s author. If no author is desired, don’t set this parameter.
When set to
true, the panorama will automatically load. When
false, the user needs to click on the load button to load the panorama. Defaults to
false.
Make the panorama auto rotate, set a specific
number will enable rotate. Default to
0.
Sets the delay, in milliseconds, to start automatically rotating the panorama after user activity ceases. This parameter only has an effect if the
autoRotateSpeep parameter is set. Defautl to 0.
Sets the delay, in milliseconds, to stop automatically rotating the panorama after it is loaded. This parameter only has an effect if the
autoRotateSpeep parameter is set. Default to 0.
Specifies a URL for a preview image to display before the panorama is loaded.
Specifies the title to be displayed while the load button is displayed.
Specifies the description to be displayed while the load button is displayed.
Specifies the author to be displayed while the load button is displayed.
Allows user-facing strings to be changed / translated. Default setting:
loadButtonLabel: "Click to<br>Load<br>Panorama",
loadingLabel: "Loading...",
bylineLabel: "by %s",
noPanoramaError: "No panorama image was specified.",
fileAccessError: "The file %s could not be accessed.",
malformedURLError: "There is something wrong with the panorama URL.",
iOS8WebGLError: "Due to iOS 8's broken WebGL implementation, only progressive encoded JPEGs work for your device (this panorama uses standard encoding).",
genericWebGLError: "Your browser does not have the necessary WebGL support to display this panorama.",
textureSizeError: "This panorama is too big for your device! It's %spx wide, but your device only supports images up to %spx wide. Try another device. (If you're the author, try scaling down the image.)",
unknownError: "Unknown error. Check developer console."
If set to
false, the zoom controls will not be displayed. Defaults to
true.
If set to
false, zooming with keyboard will be disabled. Defaults to
true.
If set to
false, zooming with mouse wheel will be disabled. Defaults to
true. Can also be set to
fullscreenonly, in which case it is only enabled when the viewer is fullscreen.
If set to
true, zooming with double click will be enabled. Defaults to
false.
If set to
false, mouse and touch dragging is disabled. Defaults to
true.
Controls the “friction” that slows down the viewer motion after it is dragged and released. Higher values mean the motion stops faster. Should be set (0.0, 1.0]; defaults to 0.15.
If set to
true, keyboard controls are disabled. Defaults to
false.
If set to
false, the fullscreen control will not be displayed. Defaults to
true. The fullscreen button will only be displayed if the browser supports the fullscreen API.
If set to
false, no controls are displayed. Defaults to
true.
Adjusts panning speed from touch inputs. Defaults to
1.
Sets the panorama’s starting yaw position in degrees. Defaults to
0.
Sets the panorama’s starting pitch position in degrees. Defaults to
0.
minYaw and
maxYaw (optional): number
Sets the minimum / maximum yaw the viewer edge can be at, in degrees. Defaults to -180 / 180, i.e. no limit.
minPitch and
maxPitch (optional): number
Sets the minimum / maximum pitch the viewer edge can be at, in degrees. Defaults to -90 / 90.
minHfov and
maxHfov (optional): number
Sets the minimum / maximum horizontal field of view, in degrees, that the viewer can be set to. Defaults to
50 /
120. Unless the
multiResMinHfov parameter is set to
true, the
minHfov parameter is ignored for
multires panoramas.
When set to
false, the
minHfov parameter is ignored for
multires panoramas; an automatically calculated minimum horizontal field of view is used instead. Defaults to
false.
Sets the panorama’s starting horizontal field of view in degrees. Defaults to
100.
If
true, a compass is displayed. Normally defaults to
false.
Set the offset, in degrees, of the center of the panorama from North. As this affects the compass, it only has an effect if
compass is set to
true. Default to
0
When true, HTML is escaped from configuration strings to help mitigate possible DOM XSS attacks. This is always
true when using the standalone viewer since the configuration is provided via the URL; it defaults to
false but can be set to
true when using the API.
This specifies a dictionary of hot spots that can be links to other scenes, information, or external links. Each array element has the following properties:
Specifies the pitch portion of the hot spot’s location, in degrees.
Specifies the yaw portion of the hot spot’s location, in degrees.
Specifies the type of the hot spot. Can be scene for scene links or info for information hot spots. A tour configuration file is required for scene hot spots.
This specifies the text that is displayed when the user hovers over the hot spot.
If specified for an info hot spot, the hot spot links to the specified URL. Not applicable for scene hot spots.
Specifies the ID of the scene to link to for scene hot spots. Not applicable for info hot spots.
Specifies the pitch of the target scene, in degrees. Can also be set to same, which uses the current pitch of the current scene as the initial pitch of the target scene.
Specifies the yaw of the target scene, in degrees. Can also be set to same or sameAzimuth. These settings use the current yaw of the current scene as the initial yaw of the target scene; same uses the current yaw directly, while sameAzimuth takes into account the northOffset values of both scenes to maintain the same direction with regard to north.
Specifies the HFOV of the target scene, in degrees.
Specifies hot spot ID, for use with API’s removeHotSpot function.
If specified, string is used as the CSS class for the hot spot instead of the default CSS classes.
If createTooltipFunc is specified, this function is used to create the hot spot tooltip DOM instead of the default function. The contents of createTooltipArgs are passed to the function as arguments.
If clickHandlerFunc is specified, this function is added as an event handler for the hot spot’s click event. The event object and the contents of clickHandlerArgs are passed to the function as arguments.
When
true, the mouse pointer’s pitch and yaw are logged to the console when the mouse button is clicked. Defaults to
false.
Specifies the fade duration, in milliseconds, when transitioning between scenes. Not defined by default. Only applicable for tours. Only works with WebGL renderer.
Specifies the key numbers that are captured in key events. Defaults to the standard keys that are used by the viewer.
Specifies an array containing RGB values [0, 1] that sets the background color for areas where no image data is available. Defaults to
[0, 0, 0] (black). For partial
equirectangular panoramas this applies to areas past the edges of the defined rectangle. For
multires and
cubemap (including fallback) panoramas this applies to areas corresponding to missing tiles or faces.
If set to
true, prevent displaying out-of-range areas of a partial panorama by constraining the yaw and the field-of-view. Even at the corners and edges of the canvas only areas actually belonging to the image (i.e., within [
minYaw,
maxYaw] and [
minPitch,
maxPitch]) are shown, thus setting the
backgroundColor option is not needed if this option is set. Defaults to
false.
componentDidMount or API event will return undefined.
isLoaded
Checks whether or not a panorama is loaded.
Returns
true if a panorama is loaded, else
false.
getPitch
Returns the pitch of the center of the view. Returns
numberPitch in degrees
setPitch
Sets the pitch of the center of the view.
Parameters:
picth [number] Pitch in degrees
animated [(number | boolean)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000).
callback [function] Function to call when animation finishes.
callbackArgs [object] Arguments to pass to callback function.
getPitchBounds
Returns the minimum and maximum allowed pitches (in degrees). Returns
Array<number>[minimum pitch, maximum pitch].
setPitchBounds
Set the minimum and maximum allowed pitches (in degrees).
Parameters:
bounds [Array
<number>][minimum pitch, maximum pitch]
getYaw
Returns the yaw of the center of the view. Returns
numberYaw in degrees.
setYaw
Sets the yaw of the center of the view.
Parameters:
yaw number Yaw in degrees [-180, 180].
animated [(boolean | number)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000).
callback [function] Function to call when animation finishes.
callbackArgs [object] Arguments to pass to callback function.
getYawBounds
Returns the minimum and maximum allowed pitches (in degrees). Returns
Array<number>[yaw pitch, maximum yaw].
setYawBounds
Set the minimum and maximum allowed yaws (in degrees [-180, 180]).
Parameters:
bounds [Array<
number>][minimum yaw, maximum yaw]
getHfov
Returns the horizontal field of view. Returns
numberHorizontal field of view in degrees.
setHfov
Sets the horizontal field of view.
Parameters:
hfov number Horizontal in degrees.
animated [(boolean | number)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000).
callback [function] Function to call when animation finishes.
callbackArgs [object] Arguments to pass to callback function.
getHfovBounds
Returns the minimum and maximum allowed horizontal fields of view (in degrees). Returns
Array<number>[minimum hfov, maximum hfov].
setHfovBounds
Set the minimum and maximum allowed horizontal fields of view (in degrees).
Parameters:
bounds (Array<
number>) [minimum hfov, maximum hfov].
lookAt
Set a new view. Any parameters not specified remain the same.
Parameters:
pitch [number] Target pitch.
yaw [number] Target yaw.
hfov [number] Target hfov.
animated [(boolean | number)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000).
callback [function] Function to call when animation finishes.
callbackArgs [object] Arguments to pass to callback function.
getNorthOffset
Returns the panorama’s north offset. Returns
numberNorth offset in degrees.
setNorthOffset
Sets the panorama’s north offset.
Parameters
heading [number] North offset in degrees
getHorizonRoll
Returns the panorama’s horizon roll. Returns
numberHorizon roll in degrees.
setHorizonRoll
Sets the panorama’s horizon roll.
Parameters:
roll [number] Horizon roll in degrees [-90, 90].
getHorizonPitch
Returns the panorama’s horizon pitch. Returns
numberHorizon pitch in degrees.
setHorizonPitch
Sets the panorama’s horizon pitch.
Parameters:
pitch [number] Horizon pitch in degrees [-90, 90].
startAutoRotate
Start auto rotation.
Parameters:
speed [number] Auto rotation speed / direction. If not specified, previous value is used.
pitch [number] Horizon pitch in degrees [-90, 90].
stopAutoRotate
Stop auto rotation.
mouseEventToCoords
Calculate panorama pitch and yaw from location of mouse event.
Parameters:
event MouseEvent Document mouse down event.
Returns [Array<
number>][pitch, yaw]
addScene
Add a new scene.
Parameters:
sceneId [string] The ID of the new scene.
config [string] The configuration of the new scene.
callback [function] Function to call when add scene finishes.
getCurrentScene
Returns
objectwith sceneId and current scene config.
getAllScenes
Returns
Arrayof all scenes you have.
removeScene
Remove a scene.
Parameters:
sceneId [string] The ID of the scene.
callback [function] Function to call when remove scene finishes.
Returns
false if the scene is the current scene or if the scene doesn’t exists, else
true.
loadScene
Change scene being viewed.
Parameters:
sceneId string Identifier of scene to switch to.
pitch [number] Pitch to use with new scene.
yaw [number] Yaw to use with new scene.
hfov [number] HFOV to use with new scene.
fadeDone [boolean] If
true, fade setup is skipped.
toggleFullscreen
Toggle fullscreen.
getConfig
Get configuration of current scene. Returns
objectConfiguration of current scene.
getContainer
Get viewer’s container element. Returns HTMLElement Container
divelement.
addHotSpot
Add a new hot spot.
Parameters:
hs [object] The configuration for the hot spot.
sceneId [string] Adds hot spot to specified scene if provided, else to current scene.
Throws any Throws an error if the scene ID is provided but invalid.
removeHotSpot
Remove a hot spot.
Parameters:
hotSpotId string The ID of the hot spot.
sceneId string The ID of the current scene.
Returns
true if deletion is successful, else
false.
stopMovement
Stops all movement.
resize
This method should be called if the viewer's container is resized.
isOrientationSupported
Check if device orientation control is supported.
Returns
true if supported, else
false.
stopOrientation
Stop using device orientation.
startOrientation
Start using device orientation (does nothing if not supported).
isOrientationActive
Check if device orientation control is currently activated.
Returns
true if active, else
false.
getViewer
Get panorama settings
destroy
Destructor.
onPanoramaLoaded
Will be triggered when panorama is loaded
