Version 0.2.x with a lot of changes

A library show panorama image for react

This library use source from https://pannellum.org/

Install

npm install --save react-pannellum

Usage

import React from "react" ; import ReactPannellum, { getConfig } from "react-pannellum" ; class Example extends React . Component { click() { console .log(getConfig()); } render() { const config = { autoRotate : -2 , }; return ( < div > < ReactPannellum id = "1" sceneId = "firstScene" imageSource = "https://pannellum.org/images/alma.jpg" config = {config} /> < div onClick = {this.click} > Click me </ div > </ div > ); } }

Config props

sceneId (required): string

An unique ID for the first scene.

id (required): string

Unique id for component

type (optional): string

This specifies the panorama type. Can be equirectangular , cubemap , or multires . Defaults to equirectangular .

imageSource (optional): string

Will required when type is equirectangular

Path of image you want to display. Sets the URL to the equirectangular panorama image. This is relative to basePath if it is set, else it is relative to the location of pannellum.htm . An absolute URL can also be used.

equirectangularOptions (optional): object

For equirectangular type only.

haov (number)

Sets the panorama’s horizontal angle of view, in degrees. Defaults to 360 . This is used if the equirectangular image does not cover a full 360 degrees in the horizontal.

vaov (number)

Sets the panorama’s vertical angle of view, in degrees. Defaults to 180 . This is used if the equirectangular image does not cover a full 180 degrees in the vertical.

vOffset (number)

Sets the vertical offset of the center of the equirectangular image from the horizon, in degrees. Defaults to 0 . This is used if vaov is less than 180 and the equirectangular image is not cropped symmetrically.

ignoreGPanoXMP (boolean)

If set to true , any embedded Photo Sphere XMP data will be ignored; else, said data will override any existing settings. Defaults to false .

cubeMap (optional - specific options): array

This is an array of URLs for the six cube faces in the order front, right, back, left, up, down. These are relative to basePath if it is set, else they are relative to the location of pannellum.htm . Absolute URLs can also be used. Partial cubemap images may be specified by giving null instead of a URL.

multiRes (optional - specific options): object

This contains information about the multiresolution panorama in sub-keys.

basePath (string)

This is the base path of the URLs for the multiresolution tiles. It is relative to the regular basePath option if it is defined, else it is relative to the location of pannellum.htm . An absolute URL can also be used.

path (string)

This is a format string for the location of the multiresolution tiles, relative to multiRes.basePath , which is relative to basePath . Format parameters are %l for the zoom level, %s for the cube face, %x for the x index, and %y for the y index. For each tile, .extension is appended.

fallbackPath (string)

This is a format string for the location of the fallback tiles for the CSS 3D transform-based renderer if the WebGL renderer is not supported, relative to multiRes.basePath , which is relative to basePath . The only format parameter is %s , for the cube face. For each face, .extension is appended.

extension (string)

Specifies the tiles’ file extension. Do not include the . .

tileResolution (number)

This specifies the size in pixels of each image tile.

maxLevel (number)

This specifies the maximum zoom level.

cubeResolution (number)

This specifies the size in pixels of the full resolution cube faces the image tiles were created from.

style (optional): object

Custom style of the panorama image. Default setting:

{ width : "600px" , height : "400px" , background : "#000000" }

className (optional): string

A string of classes to add to the main ReactPannellum element.

Warning: style and className are not element of config prop.

config (optional): object

Included all default configs below. i.e:

config = { autoLoad : true , };

title (optional): string

If set, the value is displayed as the panorama’s title. If no title is desired, don’t set this parameter.

description (optional): string

If set, the value is displayed as the panorama’s description. If no description is desired, don’t set this parameter.

author (optional): string

If set, the value is displayed as the panorama’s author. If no author is desired, don’t set this parameter.

autoLoad (optional): boolean

When set to true , the panorama will automatically load. When false , the user needs to click on the load button to load the panorama. Defaults to false .

autoRotate (optional): number

Make the panorama auto rotate, set a specific number will enable rotate. Default to 0 .

autoRotateInactivityDelay (optional): number

Sets the delay, in milliseconds, to start automatically rotating the panorama after user activity ceases. This parameter only has an effect if the autoRotateSpeep parameter is set. Defautl to 0.

autoRotateStopDelay (optional): number

Sets the delay, in milliseconds, to stop automatically rotating the panorama after it is loaded. This parameter only has an effect if the autoRotateSpeep parameter is set. Default to 0.

preview (optional): string

Specifies a URL for a preview image to display before the panorama is loaded.

previewTitle (optional): string

Specifies the title to be displayed while the load button is displayed.

previewDescription (optional): string

Specifies the description to be displayed while the load button is displayed.

previewAuthor (optional): string

Specifies the author to be displayed while the load button is displayed.

uiText (optional): object

Allows user-facing strings to be changed / translated. Default setting:

loadButtonLabel: "Click to<br>Load<br>Panorama" , loadingLabel : "Loading..." , bylineLabel : "by %s" , noPanoramaError : "No panorama image was specified." , fileAccessError : "The file %s could not be accessed." , malformedURLError : "There is something wrong with the panorama URL." , iOS8WebGLError : "Due to iOS 8's broken WebGL implementation, only progressive encoded JPEGs work for your device (this panorama uses standard encoding)." , genericWebGLError : "Your browser does not have the necessary WebGL support to display this panorama." , textureSizeError : "This panorama is too big for your device! It's %spx wide, but your device only supports images up to %spx wide. Try another device. (If you're the author, try scaling down the image.)" , unknownError : "Unknown error. Check developer console."

showZoomCtrl (optional): boolean

If set to false , the zoom controls will not be displayed. Defaults to true .

keyboardZoom (optional): boolean

If set to false , zooming with keyboard will be disabled. Defaults to true .

mouseZoom (optional): boolean

If set to false , zooming with mouse wheel will be disabled. Defaults to true . Can also be set to fullscreenonly , in which case it is only enabled when the viewer is fullscreen.

doubleClickZoom (optional): boolean or string

If set to true , zooming with double click will be enabled. Defaults to false .

draggable (optional): boolean

If set to false , mouse and touch dragging is disabled. Defaults to true .

friction (optional): number

Controls the “friction” that slows down the viewer motion after it is dragged and released. Higher values mean the motion stops faster. Should be set (0.0, 1.0]; defaults to 0.15.

disableKeyboardCtrl (optional): boolean

If set to true , keyboard controls are disabled. Defaults to false .

showFullscreenCtrl (optional): boolean

If set to false , the fullscreen control will not be displayed. Defaults to true . The fullscreen button will only be displayed if the browser supports the fullscreen API.

showControls (optional): boolean

If set to false , no controls are displayed. Defaults to true .

touchPanSpeedCoeffFactor (optional): number

Adjusts panning speed from touch inputs. Defaults to 1 .

yaw (optional): number

Sets the panorama’s starting yaw position in degrees. Defaults to 0 .

pitch (optional): number

Sets the panorama’s starting pitch position in degrees. Defaults to 0 .

minYaw and maxYaw (optional): number

Sets the minimum / maximum yaw the viewer edge can be at, in degrees. Defaults to -180 / 180, i.e. no limit.

minPitch and maxPitch (optional): number

Sets the minimum / maximum pitch the viewer edge can be at, in degrees. Defaults to -90 / 90.

minHfov and maxHfov (optional): number

Sets the minimum / maximum horizontal field of view, in degrees, that the viewer can be set to. Defaults to 50 / 120 . Unless the multiResMinHfov parameter is set to true , the minHfov parameter is ignored for multires panoramas.

multiResMinHfov: boolean

When set to false , the minHfov parameter is ignored for multires panoramas; an automatically calculated minimum horizontal field of view is used instead. Defaults to false .

hfov (optional): number

Sets the panorama’s starting horizontal field of view in degrees. Defaults to 100 .

compass (optional): boolean

If true , a compass is displayed. Normally defaults to false .

northOffset (optional): number

Set the offset, in degrees, of the center of the panorama from North. As this affects the compass, it only has an effect if compass is set to true . Default to 0

escapeHTML (optional): boolean

When true, HTML is escaped from configuration strings to help mitigate possible DOM XSS attacks. This is always true when using the standalone viewer since the configuration is provided via the URL; it defaults to false but can be set to true when using the API.

hotSpots (optional): array

This specifies a dictionary of hot spots that can be links to other scenes, information, or external links. Each array element has the following properties:

pitch (number)

Specifies the pitch portion of the hot spot’s location, in degrees.

yaw (number)

Specifies the yaw portion of the hot spot’s location, in degrees.

type (string)

Specifies the type of the hot spot. Can be scene for scene links or info for information hot spots. A tour configuration file is required for scene hot spots.

text (string)

This specifies the text that is displayed when the user hovers over the hot spot.

URL (string)

If specified for an info hot spot, the hot spot links to the specified URL. Not applicable for scene hot spots.

sceneId (string)

Specifies the ID of the scene to link to for scene hot spots. Not applicable for info hot spots.

targetPitch (number)

Specifies the pitch of the target scene, in degrees. Can also be set to same, which uses the current pitch of the current scene as the initial pitch of the target scene.

targetYaw (number)

Specifies the yaw of the target scene, in degrees. Can also be set to same or sameAzimuth. These settings use the current yaw of the current scene as the initial yaw of the target scene; same uses the current yaw directly, while sameAzimuth takes into account the northOffset values of both scenes to maintain the same direction with regard to north.

targetHfov (number)

Specifies the HFOV of the target scene, in degrees.

id

Specifies hot spot ID, for use with API’s removeHotSpot function.

cssClass (string)

If specified, string is used as the CSS class for the hot spot instead of the default CSS classes.

createTooltipFunc (function) and createTooltipArgs (object)

If createTooltipFunc is specified, this function is used to create the hot spot tooltip DOM instead of the default function. The contents of createTooltipArgs are passed to the function as arguments.

clickHandlerFunc (function) and clickHandlerArgs (object)

If clickHandlerFunc is specified, this function is added as an event handler for the hot spot’s click event. The event object and the contents of clickHandlerArgs are passed to the function as arguments.

hotSpotDebug (optional): boolean

When true , the mouse pointer’s pitch and yaw are logged to the console when the mouse button is clicked. Defaults to false .

sceneFadeDuration (optional): number

Specifies the fade duration, in milliseconds, when transitioning between scenes. Not defined by default. Only applicable for tours. Only works with WebGL renderer.

capturedKeyNumbers (optional): array

Specifies the key numbers that are captured in key events. Defaults to the standard keys that are used by the viewer.

backgroundColor (optional): [number, number, number]

Specifies an array containing RGB values [0, 1] that sets the background color for areas where no image data is available. Defaults to [0, 0, 0] (black). For partial equirectangular panoramas this applies to areas past the edges of the defined rectangle. For multires and cubemap (including fallback) panoramas this applies to areas corresponding to missing tiles or faces.

avoidShowingBackground (optional): boolean

If set to true , prevent displaying out-of-range areas of a partial panorama by constraining the yaw and the field-of-view. Even at the corners and edges of the canvas only areas actually belonging to the image (i.e., within [ minYaw , maxYaw ] and [ minPitch , maxPitch ]) are shown, thus setting the backgroundColor option is not needed if this option is set. Defaults to false .

API Events

Do not call API event in componentDidMount or API event will return undefined.

isLoaded Checks whether or not a panorama is loaded.

Returns true if a panorama is loaded, else false .

getPitch Returns the pitch of the center of the view. Returns number Pitch in degrees

setPitch Sets the pitch of the center of the view.

Parameters:

picth [number] Pitch in degrees

[number] Pitch in degrees animated [(number | boolean)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000).

[(number | boolean)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000). callback [function] Function to call when animation finishes.

[function] Function to call when animation finishes. callbackArgs [object] Arguments to pass to callback function.

getPitchBounds Returns the minimum and maximum allowed pitches (in degrees). Returns Array<number> [minimum pitch, maximum pitch].

setPitchBounds Set the minimum and maximum allowed pitches (in degrees).

Parameters:

bounds [Array <number> ][minimum pitch, maximum pitch] getYaw Returns the yaw of the center of the view. Returns number Yaw in degrees.

setYaw Sets the yaw of the center of the view.

Parameters:

yaw number Yaw in degrees [-180, 180].

number Yaw in degrees [-180, 180]. animated [(boolean | number)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000).

[(boolean | number)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000). callback [function] Function to call when animation finishes.

[function] Function to call when animation finishes. callbackArgs [object] Arguments to pass to callback function.

getYawBounds Returns the minimum and maximum allowed pitches (in degrees). Returns Array<number> [yaw pitch, maximum yaw].

setYawBounds Set the minimum and maximum allowed yaws (in degrees [-180, 180]).

Parameters:

bounds [Array< number >][minimum yaw, maximum yaw]

getHfov Returns the horizontal field of view. Returns number Horizontal field of view in degrees.

setHfov Sets the horizontal field of view.

Parameters:

hfov number Horizontal in degrees.

number Horizontal in degrees. animated [(boolean | number)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000).

[(boolean | number)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000). callback [function] Function to call when animation finishes.

[function] Function to call when animation finishes. callbackArgs [object] Arguments to pass to callback function.

getHfovBounds Returns the minimum and maximum allowed horizontal fields of view (in degrees). Returns Array<number> [minimum hfov, maximum hfov].

setHfovBounds Set the minimum and maximum allowed horizontal fields of view (in degrees).

Parameters:

bounds (Array< number >) [minimum hfov, maximum hfov].

lookAt Set a new view. Any parameters not specified remain the same.

Parameters:

pitch [number] Target pitch.

[number] Target pitch. yaw [number] Target yaw.

[number] Target yaw. hfov [number] Target hfov.

[number] Target hfov. animated [(boolean | number)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000).

[(boolean | number)] Animation duration in milliseconds or false for no animation (optional, default 1000). callback [function] Function to call when animation finishes.

[function] Function to call when animation finishes. callbackArg s [object] Arguments to pass to callback function.

getNorthOffset Returns the panorama’s north offset. Returns number North offset in degrees.

setNorthOffset Sets the panorama’s north offset.

Parameters

heading [number] North offset in degrees

getHorizonRoll Returns the panorama’s horizon roll. Returns number Horizon roll in degrees.

setHorizonRoll Sets the panorama’s horizon roll.

Parameters:

roll [number] Horizon roll in degrees [-90, 90].

getHorizonPitch Returns the panorama’s horizon pitch. Returns number Horizon pitch in degrees.

setHorizonPitch Sets the panorama’s horizon pitch.

Parameters:

pitch [number] Horizon pitch in degrees [-90, 90].

startAutoRotate Start auto rotation.

Parameters:

speed [number] Auto rotation speed / direction. If not specified, previous value is used.

pitch [number] Horizon pitch in degrees [-90, 90].

stopAutoRotate Stop auto rotation.

mouseEventToCoords Calculate panorama pitch and yaw from location of mouse event.

Parameters:

event MouseEvent Document mouse down event.

Returns [Array< number >][pitch, yaw]

addScene Add a new scene.

Parameters:

sceneId [string] The ID of the new scene.

[string] The ID of the new scene. config [string] The configuration of the new scene.

[string] The configuration of the new scene. callback [function] Function to call when add scene finishes.

getCurrentScene Returns object with sceneId and current scene config.

getAllScenes Returns Array of all scenes you have.

removeScene Remove a scene.

Parameters:

sceneId [string] The ID of the scene.

[string] The ID of the scene. callback [function] Function to call when remove scene finishes.

Returns false if the scene is the current scene or if the scene doesn’t exists, else true .

loadScene Change scene being viewed.

Parameters:

sceneId string Identifier of scene to switch to.

string Identifier of scene to switch to. pitch [number] Pitch to use with new scene.

[number] Pitch to use with new scene. yaw [number] Yaw to use with new scene.

[number] Yaw to use with new scene. hfov [number] HFOV to use with new scene.

[number] HFOV to use with new scene. fadeDone [boolean] If true , fade setup is skipped.

toggleFullscreen Toggle fullscreen.

getConfig Get configuration of current scene. Returns object Configuration of current scene.

getContainer Get viewer’s container element. Returns HTMLElement Container div element.

addHotSpot Add a new hot spot.

Parameters:

hs [object] The configuration for the hot spot.

[object] The configuration for the hot spot. sceneId [string] Adds hot spot to specified scene if provided, else to current scene.

Throws any Throws an error if the scene ID is provided but invalid.

removeHotSpot Remove a hot spot.

Parameters:

hotSpotId string The ID of the hot spot.

string The ID of the hot spot. sceneId string The ID of the current scene.

Returns true if deletion is successful, else false .

stopMovement Stops all movement.

resize This method should be called if the viewer's container is resized.

isOrientationSupported Check if device orientation control is supported.

Returns true if supported, else false .

stopOrientation Stop using device orientation.

startOrientation Start using device orientation (does nothing if not supported).

isOrientationActive Check if device orientation control is currently activated.

Returns true if active, else false .

getViewer Get panorama settings

destroy Destructor.

Api Event Listeners

onPanoramaLoaded Will be triggered when panorama is loaded

License

MIT © hoaiduyit