A multipurpose tabbed panel component with many features. Using React v0.13.1 with addons.
Using bower
bower install react-panels
Include
bower_components/react-panels/dist/react-panels[.min].js after
react-with-addons[.min].js
Using npm
npm install react-panels
var ReactPanels = require('react-panels')
// or
var ReactPanels = require('react-panels/addons')
Example usage:
var Panel = ReactPanels.Panel;
var Tab = ReactPanels.Tab;
var Toolbar = ReactPanels.Toolbar;
var Content = ReactPanels.Content;
var Footer = ReactPanels.Footer;
var MyPanel = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<Panel theme="chemical">
<Tab title="One" icon="fa fa-plane">
<Toolbar>Toolbar content of One</Toolbar>
<Content>Content of One</Content>
<Footer>Footer content of One</Footer>
</Tab>
<Tab title="Two" icon="fa fa-fire">
<Content>Content of Two</Content>
</Tab>
</Panel>
);
}
});
Documentation for react-panels v2 is not available yet but you can take a look at the working examples for easy usages of almost all its features.
Feel free to fork this repo and make a PR. Any help is welcome, even fixing typos. I created react-panels to use it myself and I'm mostly adding new features or bug fixes on a need basis. So, if you need something specific, you can add/fix it yourself or open a new issue and I'll provide feedback as soon as possible.
Thanks to
The MIT License (MIT)