A React component for resizable panel group layouts



Demo: https://danfessler.github.io/react-panelgroup/

Features

Absolute & Relative Sizing

Choose between absolute pixel sizing and relative weights to describe your layout. Even mix the two per panel for more complex layouts. Supports fixed-size, dynamic (absolute pixel), and stretchy (relative weights) resizing

When a panel is resized beyond it's extents, it will begin to push or pull at it's neighbors recursively.

Supports vertical and horizontal orientations. Nest them together to produce grid-like layouts

If supplied, panels can snap to pre-defined sizes

Installation

$ npm install --save react-panelgroup

Examples

Defaults

When not specifying any props, the panel group defaults to a horizontal orientation with panels of equal (stretchy) widths. PanelGroup will always try to entirely fill it's container.

<PanelGroup> < div > panel 1 </ div > < div > panel 2 </ div > < div > panel 3 </ div > </ PanelGroup >

Column layout

Setting the direction prop to "column" will result in a vertical layout

<PanelGroup direction= "column" > < div > panel 1 </ div > < div > panel 2 </ div > < div > panel 3 </ div > </ PanelGroup >

Nested layout

Nest multiple panelGroups for more complex layouts

<PanelGroup direction= "row" > < PanelGroup direction = "column" > < div > panel 1 </ div > < div > panel 2 </ div > < div > panel 3 </ div > </ PanelGroup > < div > panel 4 </ div > < PanelGroup direction = "column" > < div > panel 5 </ div > < div > panel 6 </ div > </ PanelGroup > </ PanelGroup >

Defined panel sizes

Providing panelWidths with an array of objects defining each panel's size parameters will set the initial sizing for each panel. If any property is missing, it will resort to the default for that property.

<PanelGroup panelWidths={[ { size : 100 , minSize : 50 , resize : 'dynamic' }, { minSize : 100 , resize : 'stretch' }, { size : 100 , minSize : 50 , resize : 'dynamic' } ]} > < div > panel 1 </ div > < div > panel 2 </ div > < div > panel 3 </ div > </ PanelGroup >

Component Props

spacing: number

sets the width of the border between each panel





Optionally defines a border color for panel dividers. Defaults to "transparent"





Optionally defines a background color for the panels. Defaults to "transparent"





Sets the orientation of the panel group





An array of panelWidth objects to initialize each panel with. If a property is missing, or an index is null, it will resort to default values





Initial panel size. If panelWidth.resize is "fixed" or "dynamic" the size will be pixel units. If panelWidth.resize is "stretch" then it is treated as a relative weight: Defaults to 256





minimum size of panel in pixels. Defaults to 48





maximum size of panel in pixels. Defaults to 0 (No Max Width)





Sets the resize behavior of the panel. Fixed cannot be resized. Defaults to "stretch"





An array of positions to snap to per panel





Callback to receive state updates from PanelGroup to allow controlling state externally. Returns an array of panelWidths





Callback fired when resizing started, receives state of panels





Callback fired when resizing ends, receives state





Contribute

Prerequisites

Node.js >= v4 must be installed.

Installation

Running npm install in the components's root directory will install everything you need for development.

NOTE yarn does not work! It will yield phantomjs errors.

Demo Development Server

npm start will run a development server with the component's demo app at http://localhost:3000 with hot module reloading.

Running Tests

npm test will run the tests once.

will run the tests once. npm run test:coverage will run the tests and produce a coverage report in coverage/ .

will run the tests and produce a coverage report in . npm run test:watch will run the tests on every change.

Building