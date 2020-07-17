Extract prominent colors from an image
npm i -S react-palette
import Palette from 'react-palette';
// In your render...
<Palette src={IMAGE_URL}>
{({ data, loading, error }) => (
<div style={{ color: data.vibrant }}>
Text with the vibrant color
</div>
)}
</Palette>
import { usePalette } from 'react-palette'
const { data, loading, error } = usePalette(IMAGE_URL)
<div style={{ color: data.vibrant }}>
Text with the vibrant color
</div>
{
darkMuted: "#2a324b"
darkVibrant: "#0e7a4b"
lightMuted: "#9cceb7"
lightVibrant: "#a4d4bc"
muted: "#64aa8a"
vibrant: "#b4d43c"
}
That library was created using
node-vibrant to extract the prominent colors.