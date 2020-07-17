openbase logo
rp

react-palette

by Leonardo Luiz
1.0.2 (see all)

Extract prominent colors from an image

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

REACT PALETTE

Extract prominent colors from an image

Build Status Coverage Status

Install

npm i -S react-palette

Usage

import Palette from 'react-palette';
// In your render...
<Palette src={IMAGE_URL}>
  {({ data, loading, error }) => (
    <div style={{ color: data.vibrant }}>
      Text with the vibrant color
    </div>
  )}
</Palette>

import { usePalette } from 'react-palette'

const { data, loading, error } = usePalette(IMAGE_URL)

<div style={{ color: data.vibrant }}>
  Text with the vibrant color
</div>

Palette callback example

{
  darkMuted: "#2a324b"
  darkVibrant: "#0e7a4b"
  lightMuted: "#9cceb7"
  lightVibrant: "#a4d4bc"
  muted: "#64aa8a"
  vibrant: "#b4d43c"
}

Notes

That library was created using node-vibrant to extract the prominent colors.

https://github.com/akfish/node-vibrant

