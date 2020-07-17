REACT PALETTE

Extract prominent colors from an image

Install

npm i -S react-palette

Usage

import Palette from 'react-palette' ; < Palette src = {IMAGE_URL} > {({ data, loading, error }) => ( < div style = {{ color: data.vibrant }}> Text with the vibrant color </ div > )} </ Palette >

import { usePalette } from 'react-palette' const { data, loading, error } = usePalette(IMAGE_URL) <div style={{ color : data.vibrant }}> Text with the vibrant color < /div>

Palette callback example

{ darkMuted : "#2a324b" darkVibrant : "#0e7a4b" lightMuted : "#9cceb7" lightVibrant : "#a4d4bc" muted : "#64aa8a" vibrant : "#b4d43c" }

Notes

That library was created using node-vibrant to extract the prominent colors.

https://github.com/akfish/node-vibrant