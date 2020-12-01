React Paginating

Motivation

During development, we were facing problems supporting server-rendering of our web app & SEO (require pagination links). To solve that, we had to add 2 snippets of code, one to support the server-side and another to support the client-side which lead to being hard for maintenance. Most of the pagination libraries only support client-rendering by attaching event handlers on the pagination button to redirect. Because of that, we created this library which allows flexibly to customize behaviors (attaching event handlers or href attribute) and user interface.







The component applied Render Props pattern. (You can read more about this pattern here).

This approach allows you to fully control UI component and behaviours.

See the intro blog post

Table content

Installation

npm install --save react-paginating

or

yarn add react-paginating

Usage

You can check out the basic demo here:

.bg-red { background-color : red; }

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Pagination from 'react-paginating' ; const fruits = [ [ 'apple' , 'orange' ], [ 'banana' , 'avocado' ], [ 'coconut' , 'blueberry' ], [ 'payaya' , 'peach' ], [ 'pear' , 'plum' ] ]; const limit = 2 ; const pageCount = 3 ; const total = fruits.length * limit; class App extends React . Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { currentPage : 1 }; } handlePageChange = ( page, e ) => { this .setState({ currentPage : page }); }; render() { const { currentPage } = this .state; return ( < div > < ul > {fruits[currentPage - 1].map(item => < li key = {item} > {item} </ li > )} </ ul > < Pagination className = "bg-red" total = {total} limit = {limit} pageCount = {pageCount} currentPage = {currentPage} > {({ pages, currentPage, hasNextPage, hasPreviousPage, previousPage, nextPage, totalPages, getPageItemProps }) => ( < div > < button { ...getPageItemProps ({ pageValue: 1 , onPageChange: this.handlePageChange })} > first </ button > {hasPreviousPage && ( < button { ...getPageItemProps ({ pageValue: previousPage , onPageChange: this.handlePageChange })} > {' < '} </ button > )} {pages.map(page => { let activePage = null; if (currentPage === page) { activePage = { backgroundColor: '#fdce09' }; } return ( < button { ...getPageItemProps ({ pageValue: page , key: page , style: activePage , onPageChange: this.handlePageChange })} > {page} </ button > ); })} {hasNextPage && ( < button { ...getPageItemProps ({ pageValue: nextPage , onPageChange: this.handlePageChange })} > {'>'} </ button > )} < button { ...getPageItemProps ({ pageValue: totalPages , onPageChange: this.handlePageChange })} > last </ button > </ div > )} </ Pagination > </ div > ); } } render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Examples

Input Props

total

number

Total results

className

string

Customizable style for pagination wrapper

limit

number

Number of results per page

pageCount

number

How many pages number you want to display in pagination zone.

currentPage

number

Current page number

Child callback functions

getPageItemProps

function({ pageValue: number, onPageChange: func })

Allow to pass props and event to page item. When page is clicked, onPageChange will be executed with param value pageValue .

Note: This callback function should only use for paging with state change. If you prefer parsing page value from query url (Please don't use this callback function).

Controlled Props

pages

array: [number]

List of pages number will be displayed. E.g: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

currentPage

number

previousPage

number

nextPage

number

totalPages

number

hasNextPage

boolean

Check if it has next page or not.

hasPreviousPage

boolean

Check if it has previous page or not.

Alternatives

If you don’t agree with the choices made in this project, you might want to explore alternatives with different tradeoffs. Some of the more popular and actively maintained ones are:

