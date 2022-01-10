A ReactJS component to render a pagination.

By installing this component and writing only a little bit of CSS you can obtain this: Note: You should write your own css to obtain this UI. This package do not provide any css.

or

Installation

Install react-paginate with npm:

npm install react-paginate --save

Usage

import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactPaginate from 'react-paginate' ; const items = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 ]; function Items ( { currentItems } ) { return ( <> {currentItems && currentItems.map((item) => ( <div> <h3>Item #{item}</h3> </div> ))} </> ); } function PaginatedItems({ itemsPerPage }) { // We start with an empty list of items. const [currentItems, setCurrentItems] = useState(null); const [pageCount, setPageCount] = useState(0); // Here we use item offsets; we could also use page offsets // following the API or data you're working with. const [itemOffset, setItemOffset] = useState(0); useEffect(() => { // Fetch items from another resources. const endOffset = itemOffset + itemsPerPage; console.log(`Loading items from ${itemOffset} to ${endOffset}`); setCurrentItems(items.slice(itemOffset, endOffset)); setPageCount(Math.ceil(items.length / itemsPerPage)); }, [itemOffset, itemsPerPage]); // Invoke when user click to request another page. const handlePageClick = (event) => { const newOffset = (event.selected * itemsPerPage) % items.length; console.log( `User requested page number ${event.selected}, which is offset ${newOffset}` ); setItemOffset(newOffset); }; return ( <> <Items currentItems={currentItems} /> <ReactPaginate breakLabel="..." nextLabel="next >" onPageChange={handlePageClick} pageRangeDisplayed={5} pageCount={pageCount} previousLabel="< previous" renderOnZeroPageCount={null} /> </> ); } // Add a <div id="container"> to your HTML to see the componend rendered. ReactDOM.render( <PaginatedItems itemsPerPage={4} />, document.getElementById('container') );

Test it on CodePen.

You can also read the code of demo/js/demo.js to quickly understand how to make react-paginate work with a list of objects.

Finally there is this CodePen demo, with features fetching sample code (using GitHub API) and two synchronized pagination widgets.

Props

Name Type Description pageCount Number Required. The total number of pages. pageRangeDisplayed Number The range of pages displayed. marginPagesDisplayed Number The number of pages to display for margins. previousLabel Node Label for the previous button. nextLabel Node Label for the next button. breakLabel Node Label for ellipsis. breakClassName String The classname on tag li of the ellipsis element. breakLinkClassName String The classname on tag a of the ellipsis element. onPageChange Function The method to call when a page is changed. Exposes the current page object as an argument. onClick Function A callback for any click on the component. Exposes information on the part clicked (for eg. isNext for next control), the next expected page nextSelectedPage & others. Can return false to prevent any page change or a number to override the page to jump to. onPageActive Function The method to call when an active page is clicked. Exposes the active page object as an argument. initialPage Number The initial page selected, in uncontrolled mode. Do not use with forcePage at the same time. forcePage Number To override selected page with parent prop. Use this if you want to control the page from your app state. disableInitialCallback boolean Disable onPageChange callback with initial page. Default: false containerClassName String The classname of the pagination container. className String Same as containerClassName . For use with styled-components & other CSS-in-JS. pageClassName String The classname on tag li of each page element. pageLinkClassName String The classname on tag a of each page element. pageLabelBuilder Function Function to set the text on page links. Defaults to (page) => page activeClassName String The classname for the active page. activeLinkClassName String The classname on the active tag a . previousClassName String The classname on tag li of the previous button. nextClassName String The classname on tag li of the next button. previousLinkClassName String The classname on tag a of the previous button. nextLinkClassName String The classname on tag a of the next button. disabledClassName String The classname for disabled previous and next buttons. disabledLinkClassName String The classname on tag a for disabled previous and next buttons. hrefBuilder Function The method is called to generate the href attribute value on tag a of each page element. hrefAllControls Bool By default the hrefBuilder add href only to active controls. Set this prop to true so href are generated on all controls (see). extraAriaContext String DEPRECATED: Extra context to add to the aria-label HTML attribute. ariaLabelBuilder Function The method is called to generate the aria-label attribute value on each page link eventListener String The event to listen onto before changing the selected page. Default is: onClick . renderOnZeroPageCount Function A render fonction called when pageCount is zero. Let the Previous / Next buttons displayed by default ( undefined ). Display nothing when null is provided. prevRel String The rel property on the a tag for the prev page control. Default value prev . Set to null to disable. nextRel String The rel propery on the a tag for the next page control. Default value next . Set to null to disable. prevPageRel String The rel property on the a tag just before the selected page. Default value prev . Set to null to disable. selectedPageRel String The rel propery on the a tag for the selected page. Default value canonical . Set to null to disable. nextPageRel String The rel property on the a tag just after the selected page. Default value next . Set to null to disable.

Demo

To run the demo locally, clone the repository and move into it:

git clone git@github.com:AdeleD/react-paginate.git cd react-paginate

Install dependencies:

npm install

Prepare the demo:

npm run demo

Run the server:

npm run serve

Open your browser and go to http://localhost:3000/

Contribute