A ReactJS component to render a pagination.
By installing this component and writing only a little bit of CSS you can obtain this: Note: You should write your own css to obtain this UI. This package do not provide any css.
or
Install
react-paginate with npm:
npm install react-paginate --save
import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactPaginate from 'react-paginate';
// Example items, to simulate fetching from another resources.
const items = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14];
function Items({ currentItems }) {
return (
<>
{currentItems &&
currentItems.map((item) => (
<div>
<h3>Item #{item}</h3>
</div>
))}
</>
);
}
function PaginatedItems({ itemsPerPage }) {
// We start with an empty list of items.
const [currentItems, setCurrentItems] = useState(null);
const [pageCount, setPageCount] = useState(0);
// Here we use item offsets; we could also use page offsets
// following the API or data you're working with.
const [itemOffset, setItemOffset] = useState(0);
useEffect(() => {
// Fetch items from another resources.
const endOffset = itemOffset + itemsPerPage;
console.log(`Loading items from ${itemOffset} to ${endOffset}`);
setCurrentItems(items.slice(itemOffset, endOffset));
setPageCount(Math.ceil(items.length / itemsPerPage));
}, [itemOffset, itemsPerPage]);
// Invoke when user click to request another page.
const handlePageClick = (event) => {
const newOffset = (event.selected * itemsPerPage) % items.length;
console.log(
`User requested page number ${event.selected}, which is offset ${newOffset}`
);
setItemOffset(newOffset);
};
return (
<>
<Items currentItems={currentItems} />
<ReactPaginate
breakLabel="..."
nextLabel="next >"
onPageChange={handlePageClick}
pageRangeDisplayed={5}
pageCount={pageCount}
previousLabel="< previous"
renderOnZeroPageCount={null}
/>
</>
);
}
// Add a <div id="container"> to your HTML to see the componend rendered.
ReactDOM.render(
<PaginatedItems itemsPerPage={4} />,
document.getElementById('container')
);
Test it on CodePen.
You can also read the code of demo/js/demo.js to quickly understand how to make
react-paginate work with a list of objects.
Finally there is this CodePen demo, with features fetching sample code (using GitHub API) and two synchronized pagination widgets.
|Name
|Type
|Description
pageCount
Number
|Required. The total number of pages.
pageRangeDisplayed
Number
|The range of pages displayed.
marginPagesDisplayed
Number
|The number of pages to display for margins.
previousLabel
Node
|Label for the
previous button.
nextLabel
Node
|Label for the
next button.
breakLabel
Node
|Label for ellipsis.
breakClassName
String
|The classname on tag
li of the ellipsis element.
breakLinkClassName
String
|The classname on tag
a of the ellipsis element.
onPageChange
Function
|The method to call when a page is changed. Exposes the current page object as an argument.
onClick
Function
|A callback for any click on the component. Exposes information on the part clicked (for eg.
isNext for next control), the next expected page
nextSelectedPage & others. Can return
false to prevent any page change or a number to override the page to jump to.
onPageActive
Function
|The method to call when an active page is clicked. Exposes the active page object as an argument.
initialPage
Number
|The initial page selected, in uncontrolled mode. Do not use with
forcePage at the same time.
forcePage
Number
|To override selected page with parent prop. Use this if you want to control the page from your app state.
disableInitialCallback
boolean
|Disable
onPageChange callback with initial page. Default:
false
containerClassName
String
|The classname of the pagination container.
className
String
|Same as
containerClassName. For use with styled-components & other CSS-in-JS.
pageClassName
String
|The classname on tag
li of each page element.
pageLinkClassName
String
|The classname on tag
a of each page element.
pageLabelBuilder
Function
|Function to set the text on page links. Defaults to
(page) => page
activeClassName
String
|The classname for the active page.
activeLinkClassName
String
|The classname on the active tag
a.
previousClassName
String
|The classname on tag
li of the
previous button.
nextClassName
String
|The classname on tag
li of the
next button.
previousLinkClassName
String
|The classname on tag
a of the
previous button.
nextLinkClassName
String
|The classname on tag
a of the
next button.
disabledClassName
String
|The classname for disabled
previous and
next buttons.
disabledLinkClassName
String
|The classname on tag
a for disabled
previous and
next buttons.
hrefBuilder
Function
|The method is called to generate the
href attribute value on tag
a of each page element.
hrefAllControls
Bool
|By default the
hrefBuilder add
href only to active controls. Set this prop to
true so
href are generated on all controls (see).
extraAriaContext
String
|DEPRECATED: Extra context to add to the
aria-label HTML attribute.
ariaLabelBuilder
Function
|The method is called to generate the
aria-label attribute value on each page link
eventListener
String
|The event to listen onto before changing the selected page. Default is:
onClick.
renderOnZeroPageCount
Function
|A render fonction called when
pageCount is zero. Let the Previous / Next buttons displayed by default (
undefined). Display nothing when
null is provided.
prevRel
String
|The
rel property on the
a tag for the prev page control. Default value
prev. Set to
null to disable.
nextRel
String
|The
rel propery on the
a tag for the next page control. Default value
next. Set to
null to disable.
prevPageRel
String
|The
rel property on the
a tag just before the selected page. Default value
prev. Set to
null to disable.
selectedPageRel
String
|The
rel propery on the
a tag for the selected page. Default value
canonical. Set to
null to disable.
nextPageRel
String
|The
rel property on the
a tag just after the selected page. Default value
next. Set to
null to disable.
To run the demo locally, clone the repository and move into it:
git clone git@github.com:AdeleD/react-paginate.git
cd react-paginate
Install dependencies:
npm install
Prepare the demo:
npm run demo
Run the server:
npm run serve
Open your browser and go to http://localhost:3000/
See
CONTRIBUTE.md
