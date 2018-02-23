DEPRECATED Stateless Pager component





Deprecation notice

Now all my free time is spent on react-ui-generator, which is my main project. So, I don't have any more time to maintain this package. Please, fill free to fork this repository.

Getting started

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Pager from 'react-pager' ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .handlePageChanged = this .handlePageChanged.bind( this ); this .state = { total : 11 , current : 7 , visiblePage : 3 , }; } handlePageChanged(newPage) { this .setState({ current : newPage }); } render() { return ( < Pager total = {this.state.total} current = {this.state.current} visiblePages = {this.state.visiblePage} titles = {{ first: '<|', last: '> |' }} className="pagination-sm pull-right" onPageChanged={this.handlePageChanged} /> ); } } window.onload = () => { render(React.createElement(App), document.querySelector('#app')); };

What it looks like*

* Bootstrap 3.0 is required by default, but you can replace it with your own css.

Demo

Just open demo/index.html in your browser. Or see interactive demo here.

Tests

npm test

Changelog

@kallaspriit fixed #16

Updates devDependencies

Move building procedure to Docker

Rewrited all to ES6.

Switched from gulp + browserify to webpack.

Now officially supports only React >= 15.0.0

Updated to React 15. Thanks to contributors!

Updated to React 0.13.

Updated local demo.

Added titles property. See demo.

property. See demo. Improved building script.

Fixed <li class="undefined" .. in "more" and "less" buttons.

in "more" and "less" buttons. Added a few unit-tests.

Contributors

