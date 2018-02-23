Now all my free time is spent on react-ui-generator, which is my main project. So, I don't have any more time to maintain this package. Please, fill free to fork this repository.
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import Pager from 'react-pager';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.handlePageChanged = this.handlePageChanged.bind(this);
this.state = {
total: 11,
current: 7,
visiblePage: 3,
};
}
handlePageChanged(newPage) {
this.setState({ current : newPage });
}
render() {
return (
<Pager
total={this.state.total}
current={this.state.current}
visiblePages={this.state.visiblePage}
titles={{ first: '<|', last: '>|' }}
className="pagination-sm pull-right"
onPageChanged={this.handlePageChanged}
/>
);
}
}
window.onload = () => {
render(React.createElement(App), document.querySelector('#app'));
};
* Bootstrap 3.0 is required by default, but you can replace it with your own css.
Just open
demo/index.html in your browser.
Or see interactive demo here.
npm test
titles property. See demo.
<li class="undefined" .. in "more" and "less" buttons.
