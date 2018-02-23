openbase logo
rp

react-pager

by Alexei Zaviruha
1.3.3 (see all)

*DEPRECATED* React <Pager> component (stateless).

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DEPRECATED Stateless Pager component

Code Climate Build Status
NPM version

Deprecation notice

Now all my free time is spent on react-ui-generator, which is my main project. So, I don't have any more time to maintain this package. Please, fill free to fork this repository.

Getting started

import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import Pager from 'react-pager';

class App extends React.Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);

        this.handlePageChanged = this.handlePageChanged.bind(this);

        this.state = {
            total:       11,
            current:     7,
            visiblePage: 3,
        };
    }

    handlePageChanged(newPage) {
        this.setState({ current : newPage });
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <Pager
                total={this.state.total}
                current={this.state.current}
                visiblePages={this.state.visiblePage}
                titles={{ first: '<|', last: '>|' }}
                className="pagination-sm pull-right"
                onPageChanged={this.handlePageChanged}
            />
        );
    }
}

window.onload = () => {
    render(React.createElement(App), document.querySelector('#app'));
};

What it looks like*

First | Prev | ... | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | ... | Next | Last

* Bootstrap 3.0 is required by default, but you can replace it with your own css.

Demo

Just open demo/index.html in your browser. Or see interactive demo here.

Tests

npm test

Changelog

v1.3.0

  • @kallaspriit fixed #16
  • Updates devDependencies
  • Move building procedure to Docker

v1.2.1

v1.2.0

  • Rewrited all to ES6.
  • Switched from gulp + browserify to webpack.
  • Now officially supports only React >= 15.0.0

v1.1.4

  • Updated to React 15. Thanks to contributors!

v1.1.1

  • Updated to React 0.13.
  • Updated local demo.

v1.1.0

  • Added titles property. See demo.
  • Improved building script.

v1.0.6

  • Fixed <li class="undefined" .. in "more" and "less" buttons.
  • Added a few unit-tests.

Contributors

See contributors.

