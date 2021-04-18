Version 2.0.0

This version fixed some bugs and is completely written with react hooks. !!! Method access api changed !!!

React.js wrapper for StPageFlip

Simple React.js wrapper for StPageFlip library, for creating realistic and beautiful page turning effect

Features of StPageFlip

Works with simple images on canvas and complex HTML blocks

Has simple API and flexible configuration

Compatible with mobile devices

Supports landscape and portrait screen mode

Supports soft and hard page types (only in HTML mode)

No dependencies

Live Demo with source code: https://nodlik.github.io/react-pageflip/

Docs and examples to StPageFlip: https://nodlik.github.io/StPageFlip/

Docs (generated by TypeDoc): https://nodlik.github.io/StPageFlip/docs/index.html

Installation

You can install the latest version using npm:

npm install react-pageflip

Basic Usage

import HTMLFlipBook from 'react-pageflip' ; function MyBook ( props ) { return ( < HTMLFlipBook width = {300} height = {500} > < div className = "demoPage" > Page 1 </ div > < div className = "demoPage" > Page 2 </ div > < div className = "demoPage" > Page 3 </ div > < div className = "demoPage" > Page 4 </ div > </ HTMLFlipBook > ); }

Advanced Usage

You can define pages as a component, but in this case you should use React.forwardRef method. Like this:

const Page = React.forwardRef( ( props, ref ) => { return ( < div className = "demoPage" ref = {ref} > /* ref required */ < h1 > Page Header </ h1 > < p > {props.children} </ p > < p > Page number: {props.number} </ p > </ div > ); }); function MyBook ( props ) { return ( < HTMLFlipBook width = {300} height = {500} > < Page number = "1" > Page text </ Page > < Page number = "2" > Page text </ Page > < Page number = "3" > Page text </ Page > < Page number = "4" > Page text </ Page > </ HTMLFlipBook > ); }

Props

To set configuration use these props:

width: number - required

- required height: number - required

- required size: ("fixed", "stretch") - default: "fixed" Whether the book will be stretched under the parent element or not

- default: Whether the book will be stretched under the parent element or not minWidth, maxWidth, minHeight, maxHeight: number You must set threshold values ​​with size: "stretch"

You must set threshold values ​​with size: drawShadow: bool - default: true Draw shadows or not when page flipping

- default: Draw shadows or not when page flipping flippingTime: number (milliseconds) - default: 1000 Flipping animation time

(milliseconds) - default: Flipping animation time usePortrait: bool - default: true Enable switching to portrait mode

- default: Enable switching to portrait mode startZIndex: number - default: 0 Initial value to z-index

- default: Initial value to z-index autoSize: bool - default: true If this value is true, the parent element will be equal to the size of the book

- default: If this value is true, the parent element will be equal to the size of the book maxShadowOpacity: number [0..1] - default: 1 Shadow intensity (1: max intensity, 0: hidden shadows)

- default: Shadow intensity (1: max intensity, 0: hidden shadows) showCover: boolean - default: false If this value is true, the first and the last pages will be marked as hard and will be shown in single page mode

- default: If this value is true, the first and the last pages will be marked as hard and will be shown in single page mode mobileScrollSupport: boolean - default: true disable content scrolling when touching a book on mobile devices

- default: disable content scrolling when touching a book on mobile devices swipeDistance: number - default: 30 (px) minimum distance to detect swipe

- default: (px) minimum distance to detect swipe clickEventForward: boolean - default: true forwarding click events to the page children html elements (only for a and button tags)

- default: forwarding click events to the page children html elements (only for and tags) useMouseEvents: boolean - default: true using mouse and touch events to page flipping

- default: using mouse and touch events to page flipping renderOnlyPageLengthChange: boolean - default: false (NEW on 2.0.0) if this flag is active, the book will be updated and re-rendered ONLY if the number of pages has changed

Events

You can use the following events:

... function DemoBook() { const onFlip = useCallback( ( e ) => { console .log( 'Current page: ' + e.data); }, []); return ( < HTMLFlipBook /* props */ onFlip = {onFlip} > /* ... pages */ </ HTMLFlipBook > ) }

Available events:

onFlip: number - triggered by page turning

- triggered by page turning onChangeOrientation: ("portrait", "landscape") - triggered when page orientation changes

- triggered when page orientation changes onChangeState: ("user_fold", "fold_corner", "flipping", "read") - triggered when the state of the book changes

- triggered when the state of the book changes onInit: ({page: number, mode: 'portrait', 'landscape'}) - triggered when the book is init and the start page is loaded. Listen ( on ) this event before using the "loadFrom..." methods

- triggered when the book is init and the start page is loaded. Listen ( ) this event before using the "loadFrom..." methods onUpdate: ({page: number, mode: 'portrait', 'landscape'}) - triggered when the book pages are updated (using the "updateFrom..." methods)

Event object has two fields: data: number | string and object: PageFlip

Methods

To use methods, you need to get a PageFlip object. This can be done using React ref and pageFlip(): PageFlip method For example - flipping to the next page:

function DemoBook ( ) { const book = useRef(); return ( <> < button onClick = {() => book.current.pageFlip().flipNext()}>Next page </ button > < HTMLFlipBook ... ref = {book} ... > /* ... pages */ </ HTMLFlipBook > </> ) }

Available methods:

Method name Parameters Return type Description getPageCount number Get number of all pages getCurrentPageIndex number Get the current page number (starts at 0) getOrientation 'portrait', 'landscape' Get the current orientation: portrait or landscape getBoundsRect PageRect Get current book sizes and position turnToPage pageNum: number void Turn to the specified page number (without animation) turnToNextPage void Turn to the next page (without animation) turnToPrevPage void Turn to the previous page (without animation) flipNext corner: ['top', 'bottom'] void Turn to the next page (with animation) flipPrev corner: ['top', 'bottom'] void Turn to the previous page (with animation) flip pageNum: number, corner: ['top', 'bottom'] void Turn to the specified page (with animation) loadFromImages images: ['path-to-image1.jpg', ...] void Load page from images loadFromHtml items: NodeListOf, HTMLElement[] void Load page from html elements updateFromHtml items: NodeListOf, HTMLElement[] void Update page from html elements updateFromImages images: ['path-to-image1.jpg', ...] void Update page from images destroy void Destructor. Removes Parent HTML Element and all event handlers

Oleg,

oleg.litovski9@gmail.com

https://github.com/Nodlik/react-pageflip