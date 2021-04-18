openbase logo
react-pageflip

by Oleg
2.0.3 (see all)

Simple React.js wrapper for StPageFlip library, for creating realistic and beautiful page turning effect

Readme

GitHub license npm npm

Version 2.0.0

This version fixed some bugs and is completely written with react hooks. !!! Method access api changed !!!

React.js wrapper for StPageFlip

Simple React.js wrapper for StPageFlip library, for creating realistic and beautiful page turning effect

Features of StPageFlip

  • Works with simple images on canvas and complex HTML blocks
  • Has simple API and flexible configuration
  • Compatible with mobile devices
  • Supports landscape and portrait screen mode
  • Supports soft and hard page types (only in HTML mode)
  • No dependencies

Live Demo with source code: https://nodlik.github.io/react-pageflip/

Docs and examples to StPageFlip: https://nodlik.github.io/StPageFlip/

Docs (generated by TypeDoc): https://nodlik.github.io/StPageFlip/docs/index.html

Installation

You can install the latest version using npm:

npm install react-pageflip

Basic Usage

import HTMLFlipBook from 'react-pageflip';

function MyBook(props) {
    return (
        <HTMLFlipBook width={300} height={500}>
            <div className="demoPage">Page 1</div>
            <div className="demoPage">Page 2</div>
            <div className="demoPage">Page 3</div>
            <div className="demoPage">Page 4</div>
        </HTMLFlipBook>
    );
}

Advanced Usage

You can define pages as a component, but in this case you should use React.forwardRef method. Like this:

const Page = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
    return (
        <div className="demoPage" ref={ref}>
            /* ref required */
            <h1>Page Header</h1>
            <p>{props.children}</p>
            <p>Page number: {props.number}</p>
        </div>
    );
});

function MyBook(props) {
    return (
        <HTMLFlipBook width={300} height={500}>
            <Page number="1">Page text</Page>
            <Page number="2">Page text</Page>
            <Page number="3">Page text</Page>
            <Page number="4">Page text</Page>
        </HTMLFlipBook>
    );
}

Props

To set configuration use these props:

  • width: number - required
  • height: number - required
  • size: ("fixed", "stretch") - default: "fixed" Whether the book will be stretched under the parent element or not
  • minWidth, maxWidth, minHeight, maxHeight: number You must set threshold values ​​with size: "stretch"
  • drawShadow: bool - default: true Draw shadows or not when page flipping
  • flippingTime: number (milliseconds) - default: 1000 Flipping animation time
  • usePortrait: bool - default: true Enable switching to portrait mode
  • startZIndex: number - default: 0 Initial value to z-index
  • autoSize: bool - default: true If this value is true, the parent element will be equal to the size of the book
  • maxShadowOpacity: number [0..1] - default: 1 Shadow intensity (1: max intensity, 0: hidden shadows)
  • showCover: boolean - default: false If this value is true, the first and the last pages will be marked as hard and will be shown in single page mode
  • mobileScrollSupport: boolean - default: true disable content scrolling when touching a book on mobile devices
  • swipeDistance: number - default: 30 (px) minimum distance to detect swipe
  • clickEventForward: boolean - default: true forwarding click events to the page children html elements (only for a and button tags)
  • useMouseEvents: boolean - default: true using mouse and touch events to page flipping
  • renderOnlyPageLengthChange: boolean - default: false (NEW on 2.0.0) if this flag is active, the book will be updated and re-rendered ONLY if the number of pages has changed

Events

You can use the following events:

...
function DemoBook() {
    const onFlip = useCallback((e) => {
        console.log('Current page: ' + e.data);
    }, []);

    return (
        <HTMLFlipBook
            /* props */
            onFlip={onFlip}
        >
        /* ... pages */
        </HTMLFlipBook>
    )
}

Available events:

  • onFlip: number - triggered by page turning
  • onChangeOrientation: ("portrait", "landscape") - triggered when page orientation changes
  • onChangeState: ("user_fold", "fold_corner", "flipping", "read") - triggered when the state of the book changes
  • onInit: ({page: number, mode: 'portrait', 'landscape'}) - triggered when the book is init and the start page is loaded. Listen (on) this event before using the "loadFrom..." methods
  • onUpdate: ({page: number, mode: 'portrait', 'landscape'}) - triggered when the book pages are updated (using the "updateFrom..." methods)

Event object has two fields: data: number | string and object: PageFlip

Methods

To use methods, you need to get a PageFlip object. This can be done using React ref and pageFlip(): PageFlip method For example - flipping to the next page:

  function DemoBook() {
        const book = useRef();

        return (
            <>
                <button onClick={() =>
                    book.current.pageFlip().flipNext()}>Next page</button>

                <HTMLFlipBook
                    ...
                    ref={book}
                    ...
                >
                    /* ... pages */
                </HTMLFlipBook>
            </>
        )
  }

Available methods:

Method nameParametersReturn typeDescription
getPageCount numberGet number of all pages
getCurrentPageIndex numberGet the current page number (starts at 0)
getOrientation 'portrait', 'landscape'Get the current orientation: portrait or landscape
getBoundsRect PageRectGet current book sizes and position
turnToPagepageNum: numbervoidTurn to the specified page number (without animation)
turnToNextPage voidTurn to the next page (without animation)
turnToPrevPage voidTurn to the previous page (without animation)
flipNextcorner: ['top', 'bottom']voidTurn to the next page (with animation)
flipPrevcorner: ['top', 'bottom']voidTurn to the previous page (with animation)
flippageNum: number, corner: ['top', 'bottom']voidTurn to the specified page (with animation)
loadFromImagesimages: ['path-to-image1.jpg', ...]voidLoad page from images
loadFromHtmlitems: NodeListOf, HTMLElement[]voidLoad page from html elements
updateFromHtmlitems: NodeListOf, HTMLElement[]voidUpdate page from html elements
updateFromImagesimages: ['path-to-image1.jpg', ...]voidUpdate page from images
destroy voidDestructor. Removes Parent HTML Element and all event handlers

Contacts

Oleg,

oleg.litovski9@gmail.com

https://github.com/Nodlik/react-pageflip

