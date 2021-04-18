This version fixed some bugs and is completely written with react hooks. !!! Method access api changed !!!
Simple React.js wrapper for StPageFlip library, for creating realistic and beautiful page turning effect
Live Demo with source code: https://nodlik.github.io/react-pageflip/
Docs and examples to StPageFlip: https://nodlik.github.io/StPageFlip/
Docs (generated by TypeDoc): https://nodlik.github.io/StPageFlip/docs/index.html
You can install the latest version using npm:
npm install react-pageflip
import HTMLFlipBook from 'react-pageflip';
function MyBook(props) {
return (
<HTMLFlipBook width={300} height={500}>
<div className="demoPage">Page 1</div>
<div className="demoPage">Page 2</div>
<div className="demoPage">Page 3</div>
<div className="demoPage">Page 4</div>
</HTMLFlipBook>
);
}
You can define pages as a component, but in this case you should use
React.forwardRef method. Like this:
const Page = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
return (
<div className="demoPage" ref={ref}>
/* ref required */
<h1>Page Header</h1>
<p>{props.children}</p>
<p>Page number: {props.number}</p>
</div>
);
});
function MyBook(props) {
return (
<HTMLFlipBook width={300} height={500}>
<Page number="1">Page text</Page>
<Page number="2">Page text</Page>
<Page number="3">Page text</Page>
<Page number="4">Page text</Page>
</HTMLFlipBook>
);
}
To set configuration use these props:
width: number - required
height: number - required
size: ("fixed", "stretch") - default:
"fixed" Whether the book will be stretched under the parent element or not
minWidth, maxWidth, minHeight, maxHeight: number You must set threshold values with size:
"stretch"
drawShadow: bool - default:
true Draw shadows or not when page flipping
flippingTime: number (milliseconds) - default:
1000 Flipping animation time
usePortrait: bool - default:
true Enable switching to portrait mode
startZIndex: number - default:
0 Initial value to z-index
autoSize: bool - default:
true If this value is true, the parent element will be equal to the size of the book
maxShadowOpacity: number [0..1] - default:
1 Shadow intensity (1: max intensity, 0: hidden shadows)
showCover: boolean - default:
false If this value is true, the first and the last pages will be marked as hard and will be shown in single page mode
mobileScrollSupport: boolean - default:
true disable content scrolling when touching a book on mobile devices
swipeDistance: number - default:
30 (px) minimum distance to detect swipe
clickEventForward: boolean - default:
true forwarding click events to the page children html elements (only for
a and
button tags)
useMouseEvents: boolean - default:
true using mouse and touch events to page flipping
renderOnlyPageLengthChange: boolean - default:
false (NEW on 2.0.0) if this flag is active, the book will be updated and re-rendered ONLY if the number of pages has changed
You can use the following events:
...
function DemoBook() {
const onFlip = useCallback((e) => {
console.log('Current page: ' + e.data);
}, []);
return (
<HTMLFlipBook
/* props */
onFlip={onFlip}
>
/* ... pages */
</HTMLFlipBook>
)
}
Available events:
onFlip: number - triggered by page turning
onChangeOrientation: ("portrait", "landscape") - triggered when page orientation changes
onChangeState: ("user_fold", "fold_corner", "flipping", "read") - triggered when the state of the book changes
onInit: ({page: number, mode: 'portrait', 'landscape'}) - triggered when the book is init and the start page is loaded. Listen (
on) this event before using the "loadFrom..." methods
onUpdate: ({page: number, mode: 'portrait', 'landscape'}) - triggered when the book pages are updated (using the "updateFrom..." methods)
Event object has two fields:
data: number | string and
object: PageFlip
To use methods, you need to get a
PageFlip object. This can be done using React
ref and
pageFlip(): PageFlip method
For example - flipping to the next page:
function DemoBook() {
const book = useRef();
return (
<>
<button onClick={() =>
book.current.pageFlip().flipNext()}>Next page</button>
<HTMLFlipBook
...
ref={book}
...
>
/* ... pages */
</HTMLFlipBook>
</>
)
}
Available methods:
|Method name
|Parameters
|Return type
|Description
getPageCount
number
|Get number of all pages
getCurrentPageIndex
number
|Get the current page number (starts at 0)
getOrientation
'portrait', 'landscape'
|Get the current orientation: portrait or landscape
getBoundsRect
PageRect
|Get current book sizes and position
turnToPage
pageNum: number
void
|Turn to the specified page number (without animation)
turnToNextPage
void
|Turn to the next page (without animation)
turnToPrevPage
void
|Turn to the previous page (without animation)
flipNext
corner: ['top', 'bottom']
void
|Turn to the next page (with animation)
flipPrev
corner: ['top', 'bottom']
void
|Turn to the previous page (with animation)
flip
pageNum: number, corner: ['top', 'bottom']
void
|Turn to the specified page (with animation)
loadFromImages
images: ['path-to-image1.jpg', ...]
void
|Load page from images
loadFromHtml
items: NodeListOf, HTMLElement[]
void
|Load page from html elements
updateFromHtml
items: NodeListOf, HTMLElement[]
void
|Update page from html elements
updateFromImages
images: ['path-to-image1.jpg', ...]
void
|Update page from images
destroy
void
|Destructor. Removes Parent HTML Element and all event handlers
Oleg,
https://github.com/Nodlik/react-pageflip
I've tried to use that lib with react hooks in my project. Typescript is available to use, but u cannot do it - u need to fill every single prop. It's possible to get single page with flip animation. But if u need to repeat code from examle, u need to... mmm. I dont't know. I've tries to copy styles, rewrite refs, use clear StPageFlip and other approaches. Big and beatufull example won't work. I've contact with the author, but didn't recieve an answer. To conclud: the example looks awesome, but I don't know how to make it work in production. No working example code, no documenatiation about styling.