openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpw

react-page-width

by Kyle Mathews
1.0.1 (see all)

React mixin so a component can always know the current page width

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

162

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-page-width

High performance React mixin so a component can always know the current page width.

Creates only one window resize event listener so 100s of components can easily listen in to page width changes.

Install

npm install react-page-width

Demo

http://kyleamathews.github.io/react-page-width/

Usage

var PageWidthMixin = require('react-page-width')

module.exports = React.createClass({
  mixins: [PageWidthMixin],
  render: function() {
    // this.state.pageWidth is available!
    if (this.state.pageWidth > 700) {
      <div>Big page</div>
    }
    else {
      <div>Small page</div>
    }
  }
})

Server side rendering

You can also pass in an initialPageWidth value so a value is available for server side rendering.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial