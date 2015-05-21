High performance React mixin so a component can always know the current page width.
Creates only one window resize event listener so 100s of components can easily listen in to page width changes.
npm install react-page-width
http://kyleamathews.github.io/react-page-width/
var PageWidthMixin = require('react-page-width')
module.exports = React.createClass({
mixins: [PageWidthMixin],
render: function() {
// this.state.pageWidth is available!
if (this.state.pageWidth > 700) {
<div>Big page</div>
}
else {
<div>Small page</div>
}
}
})
You can also pass in an
initialPageWidth value so a value is available
for server side rendering.