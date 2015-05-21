High performance React mixin so a component can always know the current page width.

Creates only one window resize event listener so 100s of components can easily listen in to page width changes.

Install

npm install react-page-width

Demo

http://kyleamathews.github.io/react-page-width/

Usage

var PageWidthMixin = require ( 'react-page-width' ) module .exports = React.createClass({ mixins : [PageWidthMixin], render : function ( ) { if ( this .state.pageWidth > 700 ) { <div>Big page< /div> } else { <div>Small page</ div> } } })

Server side rendering