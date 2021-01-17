Declarative, nested, stateful, isomorphic page visibility for React
Are you polling your Backend on an interval basis? Are you running animations? What do you do if your tab is no longer visible?
See more classic use-cases in MDN Page Visibility API.
Well now you can react (Pun intended) to your app being in the background and invisible by conserving bandwidth and GPU calculations with ease. Introduction React Page Visibility:
Because React is cool. 'Nuff said.
But really, why not use a helper function?
Because you will then need to
addEventListener and
removeEventListener in your component lifecycle and that gets tedious.
Also, every time you use it you will need to check if your user's browser supports it and that gets tedious too.
Instead with
react-page-visibility everything is taken care of for you.
$ npm install --save react-page-visibility
A rotating carousel component that will be passed down a prop of whether to rotate the images or not based on whether page is visible.
usePageVisibility hook
import React from 'react';
import { usePageVisibility } from 'react-page-visibility';
const AppContainer = () => {
const isVisible = usePageVisibility()
return <RotatingCarousel rotate={isVisible} />
}
onChange callback
import React from 'react';
import PageVisibility from 'react-page-visibility';
class AppContainer extends React.Component {
state = {
rotate: true
};
handleVisibilityChange = isVisible => {
this.setState({ rotate: !isVisible });
}
render() {
return (
<PageVisibility onChange={this.handleVisibilityChange}>
<RotatingCarousel rotate={this.state.rotate} />
</PageVisibility>
);
}
}
children as function callback
import React from 'react';
import PageVisibility from 'react-page-visibility';
const AppContainer = () => {
return (
<PageVisibility>
{ isVisible => <RotatingCarousel rotate={isVisible} /> }
</PageVisibility>
);
}
react-page-visibility is an higher order component, you can pass to it an
onChange function:
onChange(handler)
Where
handler is the callback to run when the
visibilityState of the document changes:
Function handler(<Boolean> isVisible, <String> visibilityState)
isVisible is a Boolean indicating whether document is considered visible to the user or not.
visibilityState is a String and can be one of
visible,
hidden,
prerender,
unloaded (if your browser supports those)
Notice: previous versions had different arguments in the
handler
Or you can use function as children pattern,
where
children is the callback to run when the
visibilityState of the document changes.
Function children(<Boolean> isVisible, <String> visibilityState)
See MDN Page Visibility API Properties overview
