rps

react-page-scroller

by Viktor Liegostaiev
2.2.1 (see all)

Simple React component for smoothy full-page scolling using CSS animations. React Page Scroller

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

311

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

3Poor Documentation

Readme

React Page Scroller

Simple React component for smoothy full-page scolling.

Demo

You can scroll the page using mouse wheel, touch scroll or keyboard arrows.

Live demo: vikliegostaiev.github.io/react-page-scroller

To run demo app locally:

npm install
npm start

App will start on localhost:3000.

Installation

via npm:

npm install react-page-scroller --save

Usage

import ReactPageScroller from 'react-page-scroller';

Example is in demo/src.

Properties

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault Value
animationTimernumberAnimation duration in milliseconds1000
animationTimerBuffernumberAnimation buffer timing200
blockScrollUpboolblock scroll upfalse
blockScrollDownboolblock scroll downfalse
containerHeightnumber/stringheight of react-page-scroller element100vh
containerWidthnumber/stringwidth of react-page-scroller element100vw
customPageNumbernumberexternal selected page, number of pages should start from 0, should be combined with pageOnChange usage (see example in demo/src/FullPage.js for more information). This prop was introduced as a replacement for "goToPage" method from legacy version
renderAllPagesOnFirstRenderboolflag for render all pages at first render of component
transitionTimingFunctionStringCSS transition timing function nameease-in-out
handleScrollUnavailablefunctioncallback, is calling when someone tries to scroll over last or first child component
onBeforePageScrollfunctioncallback before page scroll occured (passes the index of next page in argument)
pageOnChangefunctioncallback after page was scrolled

Dependencies

react-page-scroller requires:

  • React
  • lodash
  • Prop Types

Legacy Properties

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault Value
animationTimernumberAnimation duration in milliseconds1000
transitionTimingFunctionStringCSS transition timing function nameease-in-out
pageOnChangefunctioncallback on page scroll
goToPagefunctionusing with ref, go to selected page, number of pages must start from 0
scrollUnavailablefunctioncallback, is calling when someone tries to scroll over last or first child component
containerHeightnumber/stringheight of react-page-scroller element100vh
containerWidthnumber/stringwidth of react-page-scroller element100vw
blockScrollUpboolblock scroll upfalse
blockScrollDownboolblock scroll upfalse

100
Uriel GuimarãesRio de Janeiro1 Rating0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer at HortaTech
1 year ago
Poor Documentation
Skani19971 Rating0 Reviews
1 year ago
Poor Documentation
Pawahub1 Rating0 Reviews
October 30, 2020
Poor Documentation

Alternatives

react-use-gesture👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
189K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menuHorizontal scrolling menu component for React.
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
react-waypointA React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
251K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs
react-scrollReact scroll component
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
432K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ris
react-infinite-scroll-componentAn awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
416K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-list:scroll: A versatile infinite scroll React component.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
149K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
