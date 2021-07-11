animationTimer number Animation duration in milliseconds 1000

animationTimerBuffer number Animation buffer timing 200

blockScrollUp bool block scroll up false

blockScrollDown bool block scroll down false

containerHeight number/string height of react-page-scroller element 100vh

containerWidth number/string width of react-page-scroller element 100vw

customPageNumber number external selected page, number of pages should start from 0, should be combined with pageOnChange usage (see example in demo/src/FullPage.js for more information). This prop was introduced as a replacement for "goToPage" method from legacy version

renderAllPagesOnFirstRender bool flag for render all pages at first render of component

transitionTimingFunction String CSS transition timing function name ease-in-out

handleScrollUnavailable function callback, is calling when someone tries to scroll over last or first child component

onBeforePageScroll function callback before page scroll occured (passes the index of next page in argument)