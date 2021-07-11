Simple React component for smoothy full-page scolling.
You can scroll the page using mouse wheel, touch scroll or keyboard arrows.
Live demo: vikliegostaiev.github.io/react-page-scroller
To run demo app locally:
npm install
npm start
App will start on localhost:3000.
via npm:
npm install react-page-scroller --save
import ReactPageScroller from 'react-page-scroller';
Example is in demo/src.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|animationTimer
|number
|Animation duration in milliseconds
|1000
|animationTimerBuffer
|number
|Animation buffer timing
|200
|blockScrollUp
|bool
|block scroll up
|false
|blockScrollDown
|bool
|block scroll down
|false
|containerHeight
|number/string
|height of react-page-scroller element
|100vh
|containerWidth
|number/string
|width of react-page-scroller element
|100vw
|customPageNumber
|number
|external selected page, number of pages should start from 0, should be combined with pageOnChange usage (see example in demo/src/FullPage.js for more information). This prop was introduced as a replacement for "goToPage" method from legacy version
|renderAllPagesOnFirstRender
|bool
|flag for render all pages at first render of component
|transitionTimingFunction
|String
|CSS transition timing function name
|ease-in-out
|handleScrollUnavailable
|function
|callback, is calling when someone tries to scroll over last or first child component
|onBeforePageScroll
|function
|callback before page scroll occured (passes the index of next page in argument)
|pageOnChange
|function
|callback after page was scrolled
