Monorepo for React components

Packages

Development and testing

Install

Currently is being developed and tested with the latest Node 8 on OSX .

git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-works.git cd react-works yarn install

Run tests for all packages

yarn lerna run lint yarn lerna run test yarn lerna run e2e

Run package example

To run example covering all package features, use yarn start , which will compile example/index.js

cd packages/package-name yarn start open http://localhost:8080

Test one package only

cd packages/package-name yarn lint yarn test

License

MIT