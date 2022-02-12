A component to integrate P5.js sketches into React apps.
A live demo can be viewed at P5-wrapper.github.io/react.
The repository contains further examples.
To try them out for yourself, run the following:
git clone git@github.com:P5-wrapper/react.git
cd react
npm install
npm start
Then just open
http://localhost:3001 in a browser.
npm install react-p5-wrapper
yarn add react-p5-wrapper
import React from "react";
import { ReactP5Wrapper } from "react-p5-wrapper";
function sketch(p5) {
p5.setup = () => p5.createCanvas(600, 400, p5.WEBGL);
p5.draw = () => {
p5.background(250);
p5.normalMaterial();
p5.push();
p5.rotateZ(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.rotateX(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.rotateY(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.plane(100);
p5.pop();
};
}
export function App() {
return <ReactP5Wrapper sketch={sketch} />;
}
Typescript sketches can be declared in two different ways, below you will find two ways to declare a sketch, both examples do the exact same thing.
In short though, the
ReactP5Wrapper component requires you to pass a
sketch
prop. The
sketch prop is typed as a
(instance: P5Instance): void;. As long
as the function declaration of your sketch is set to take in a single argument
of type
P5Instance, you are good to go!
P5Instance type
import React from "react";
import { ReactP5Wrapper, P5Instance } from "react-p5-wrapper";
function sketch(p5: P5Instance) {
p5.setup = () => p5.createCanvas(600, 400, p5.WEBGL);
p5.draw = () => {
p5.background(250);
p5.normalMaterial();
p5.push();
p5.rotateZ(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.rotateX(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.rotateY(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.plane(100);
p5.pop();
};
}
export function App() {
return <ReactP5Wrapper sketch={sketch} />;
}
Sketch type
Using the
Sketch type has one nice benefit over using
P5Instance and that is
that the
p5 argument passed to the sketch function is auto-typed as a
P5Instance for you.
Sidenote:
In general it comes down to personal preference as to how you declare your sketches and there is nothing wrong with using the
P5Instancemanually in a regular
functiondeclaration.
import React from "react";
import { ReactP5Wrapper, Sketch } from "react-p5-wrapper";
const sketch: Sketch = p5 => {
p5.setup = () => p5.createCanvas(600, 400, p5.WEBGL);
p5.draw = () => {
p5.background(250);
p5.normalMaterial();
p5.push();
p5.rotateZ(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.rotateX(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.rotateY(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.plane(100);
p5.pop();
};
};
export function App() {
return <ReactP5Wrapper sketch={sketch} />;
}
import React from "react";
import { ReactP5Wrapper } from "react-p5-wrapper";
function setup(p5) {
return () => {
p5.createCanvas(600, 400, p5.WEBGL);
};
}
function draw(p5) {
return () => {
p5.background(250);
p5.normalMaterial();
p5.push();
p5.rotateZ(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.rotateX(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.rotateY(p5.frameCount * 0.01);
p5.plane(100);
p5.pop();
};
}
function sketch(p5) {
p5.setup = setup(p5);
p5.draw = draw(p5);
}
export function App() {
return <ReactP5Wrapper sketch={sketch} />;
}
The only required property of the
ReactP5Wrapper component is the
sketch
prop. The
sketch prop is a function that will be passed a p5 instance to use
for rendering your sketches as shown in the usage section above.
You can pass as many custom props as you want to the
ReactP5Wrapper component
and these will all be passed into the
updateWithProps method if you have
defined it within your sketch.
In the below example you see the
updateWithProps method being used. This is
called when the component initially renders and when the props passed to the
wrapper are changed, if it is set within your sketch. This way we can render our
ReactP5Wrapper component and react to component prop changes directly within
our sketches!
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react";
import { ReactP5Wrapper } from "react-p5-wrapper";
function sketch(p5) {
let rotation = 0;
p5.setup = () => p5.createCanvas(600, 400, p5.WEBGL);
p5.updateWithProps = props => {
if (props.rotation) {
rotation = (props.rotation * Math.PI) / 180;
}
};
p5.draw = () => {
p5.background(100);
p5.normalMaterial();
p5.noStroke();
p5.push();
p5.rotateY(rotation);
p5.box(100);
p5.pop();
};
}
export function App() {
const [rotation, setRotation] = useState(0);
useEffect(() => {
const interval = setInterval(
() => setRotation(rotation => rotation + 100),
100
);
return () => {
clearInterval(interval);
};
}, []);
return <ReactP5Wrapper sketch={sketch} rotation={rotation} />;
}
To render a component on top of the sketch, simply add it as a child of the
ReactP5Wrapper component.
NOTE: The source code for the component is in the
src directory.
To build, watch and serve the examples which will also watch the component source, run:
npm start