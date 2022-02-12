A component to integrate P5.js sketches into React apps.

Demo & Examples

Live demo

A live demo can be viewed at P5-wrapper.github.io/react.

Examples

The repository contains further examples.

To try them out for yourself, run the following:

git clone git@github.com:P5-wrapper/react.git cd react npm install npm start

Then just open http://localhost:3001 in a browser.

Installation

NPM

npm install react-p5-wrapper

Yarn

yarn add react-p5-wrapper

Usage

Javascript

import React from "react" ; import { ReactP5Wrapper } from "react-p5-wrapper" ; function sketch ( p5 ) { p5.setup = () => p5.createCanvas( 600 , 400 , p5.WEBGL); p5.draw = () => { p5.background( 250 ); p5.normalMaterial(); p5.push(); p5.rotateZ(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.rotateX(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.rotateY(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.plane( 100 ); p5.pop(); }; } export function App ( ) { return < ReactP5Wrapper sketch = {sketch} /> ; }

Typescript

Typescript sketches can be declared in two different ways, below you will find two ways to declare a sketch, both examples do the exact same thing.

In short though, the ReactP5Wrapper component requires you to pass a sketch prop. The sketch prop is typed as a (instance: P5Instance): void; . As long as the function declaration of your sketch is set to take in a single argument of type P5Instance , you are good to go!

Option 1: Declaring a sketch using the P5Instance type

import React from "react" ; import { ReactP5Wrapper, P5Instance } from "react-p5-wrapper" ; function sketch ( p5: P5Instance ) { p5.setup = () => p5.createCanvas( 600 , 400 , p5.WEBGL); p5.draw = () => { p5.background( 250 ); p5.normalMaterial(); p5.push(); p5.rotateZ(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.rotateX(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.rotateY(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.plane( 100 ); p5.pop(); }; } export function App ( ) { return <ReactP5Wrapper sketch={sketch} />; }

Option 2: Declaring a sketch using the Sketch type

Using the Sketch type has one nice benefit over using P5Instance and that is that the p5 argument passed to the sketch function is auto-typed as a P5Instance for you.

Sidenote: In general it comes down to personal preference as to how you declare your sketches and there is nothing wrong with using the P5Instance manually in a regular function declaration.

import React from "react" ; import { ReactP5Wrapper, Sketch } from "react-p5-wrapper" ; const sketch: Sketch = p5 => { p5.setup = () => p5.createCanvas( 600 , 400 , p5.WEBGL); p5.draw = () => { p5.background( 250 ); p5.normalMaterial(); p5.push(); p5.rotateZ(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.rotateX(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.rotateY(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.plane( 100 ); p5.pop(); }; }; export function App ( ) { return <ReactP5Wrapper sketch={sketch} />; }

Using abstracted setup and draw functions

import React from "react" ; import { ReactP5Wrapper } from "react-p5-wrapper" ; function setup ( p5 ) { return () => { p5.createCanvas( 600 , 400 , p5.WEBGL); }; } function draw ( p5 ) { return () => { p5.background( 250 ); p5.normalMaterial(); p5.push(); p5.rotateZ(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.rotateX(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.rotateY(p5.frameCount * 0.01 ); p5.plane( 100 ); p5.pop(); }; } function sketch ( p5 ) { p5.setup = setup(p5); p5.draw = draw(p5); } export function App ( ) { return < ReactP5Wrapper sketch = {sketch} /> ; }

Props

The only required property of the ReactP5Wrapper component is the sketch prop. The sketch prop is a function that will be passed a p5 instance to use for rendering your sketches as shown in the usage section above.

You can pass as many custom props as you want to the ReactP5Wrapper component and these will all be passed into the updateWithProps method if you have defined it within your sketch.

Reacting to props

In the below example you see the updateWithProps method being used. This is called when the component initially renders and when the props passed to the wrapper are changed, if it is set within your sketch. This way we can render our ReactP5Wrapper component and react to component prop changes directly within our sketches!

import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react" ; import { ReactP5Wrapper } from "react-p5-wrapper" ; function sketch ( p5 ) { let rotation = 0 ; p5.setup = () => p5.createCanvas( 600 , 400 , p5.WEBGL); p5.updateWithProps = props => { if (props.rotation) { rotation = (props.rotation * Math .PI) / 180 ; } }; p5.draw = () => { p5.background( 100 ); p5.normalMaterial(); p5.noStroke(); p5.push(); p5.rotateY(rotation); p5.box( 100 ); p5.pop(); }; } export function App ( ) { const [rotation, setRotation] = useState( 0 ); useEffect( () => { const interval = setInterval( () => setRotation( rotation => rotation + 100 ), 100 ); return () => { clearInterval(interval); }; }, []); return < ReactP5Wrapper sketch = {sketch} rotation = {rotation} /> ; }

Children

To render a component on top of the sketch, simply add it as a child of the ReactP5Wrapper component.

Development

NOTE: The source code for the component is in the src directory.

To build, watch and serve the examples which will also watch the component source, run: