react-p5 This Component lets you integrate p5 Sketches into your React App. DEMO

For Tips and Advanced Usage you can read this Blog Post

Installation

npm npm i --save react-p5

yarn yarn add react-p5

Usage

JavaScript

import React from "react" ; import Sketch from "react-p5" ; let x = 50 ; let y = 50 ; export default (props) => { const setup = ( p5, canvasParentRef ) => { p5.createCanvas( 500 , 500 ).parent(canvasParentRef); }; const draw = ( p5 ) => { p5.background( 0 ); p5.ellipse(x, y, 70 , 70 ); x++; }; return < Sketch setup = {setup} draw = {draw} /> ; };

Typescript

import React from "react" ; import Sketch from "react-p5" ; import p5Types from "p5" ; interface ComponentProps { } let x = 50 ; const y = 50 ; const YourComponent: React.FC<ComponentProps> = ( props: ComponentProps ) => { const setup = ( p5: p5Types, canvasParentRef: Element ) => { p5.createCanvas( 500 , 500 ).parent(canvasParentRef); }; const draw = ( p5: p5Types ) => { p5.background( 0 ); p5.ellipse(x, y, 70 , 70 ); x++; }; return <Sketch setup={setup} draw={draw} />; };

Tips

If you need to get the browser event object inside your p5 methods like mouseClicked or others you can do it by accessing the second arg.

mouseClicked(_p5, event) { console .log(event) }

Events that are accessed using props are always attached to window .

That means that events are triggered throughout the whole page (see the p5 docs for reference).

If you would like to attach events only to canvas see the example below. As an example limiting click events to the canvas:

const setup = ( p5, canvasParentRef ) => { cnv = p5.createCanvas(width, height).parent(canvasParentRef) cnv.mousePressed( ( event ) => { console .log( "Clicked on the canvas. Event:" , event) }) }

Using it in an SSR environement.

Importing this package for example in a Next.js app may give you this error:

ReferenceError : window is not defined

This is because importing p5 requires window to be available, and it isn't when server side rendering. We can fix this using Next.js dynamic imports with No SSR.

import React from "react" ; import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' const Sketch = dynamic( () => import ( 'react-p5' ).then( ( mod ) => mod.default), { ssr : false , }) let x = 50 ; let y = 50 ; export default (props) => { const setup = ( p5, canvasParentRef ) => { p5.createCanvas( 500 , 500 ).parent(canvasParentRef); }; const draw = ( p5 ) => { p5.background( 0 ); p5.ellipse(x, y, 70 , 70 ); x++; }; return < Sketch setup = {setup} draw = {draw} /> ; };

With p5.sound

I frequently see this question even if the implimentation is super simple)) The only needed thing is to import "p5.sound" lib. I created a Special CodeSandbox DEMO if someone needs to see the implimentation.

With p5.sound + next.js (or other framework which has support for SSR)

This question also is frequently asked and the only difference from the normal aprouch is that in SSR mode the react-p5 lib should not be loaded because p5 doesn't support SSR and there is no sense for it to be support. So, if you are using react-p5 plus next.js and you need also p5.sound then try to use dynamic imports as in the code bellow which definitelly will help you.

import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' const Sketch = dynamic( () => import ( "react-p5" ).then( ( mod ) => { require ( 'p5/lib/addons/p5.sound' ); return mod.default }), { ssr : false });

Props

Prop Required Type Description className ❌ String ClassName for canvas parent ref style ❌ Object Styles for canvas parent ref setup ✔️ Function The setup() function is called once when the program starts. draw ❌ Function Called directly after setup(), the draw() function continuously executes the lines of code contained inside its block until the program is stopped or noLoop() is called. windowResized ❌ Function The windowResized() function is called once every time the browser window is resized. preload ❌ Function Called directly before setup(), the preload() function is used to handle asynchronous loading of external files in a blocking way. mouseClicked ❌ Function The mouseClicked() function is called once after a mouse button has been pressed and then released. mouseMoved ❌ Function The mouseMoved() function is called every time the mouse moves and a mouse button is not pressed. doubleClicked ❌ Function The doubleClicked() function is executed every time a event listener has detected a dblclick event which is a part of the DOM L3 specification. mousePressed ❌ Function The mousePressed() function is called once after every time a mouse button is pressed. mouseWheel ❌ Function The function mouseWheel() is executed every time a vertical mouse wheel event is detected either triggered by an actual mouse wheel or by a touchpad. mouseDragged ❌ Function The mouseDragged() function is called once every time the mouse moves and a mouse button is pressed. If no mouseDragged() function is defined, the touchMoved() function will be called instead if it is defined. mouseReleased ❌ Function The mouseReleased() function is called every time a mouse button is released. keyPressed ❌ Function The keyPressed() function is called once every time a key is pressed. The keyCode for the key that was pressed is stored in the keyCode variable. keyReleased ❌ Function The keyReleased() function is called once every time a key is released. See key and keyCode for more information. keyTyped ❌ Function The keyTyped() function is called once every time a key is pressed, but action keys such as Backspace, Delete, Ctrl, Shift, and Alt are ignored. touchStarted ❌ Function The touchStarted() function is called once after every time a touch is registered. touchMoved ❌ Function The touchMoved() function is called every time a touch move is registered. touchEnded ❌ Function The touchEnded() function is called every time a touch ends. If no touchEnded() function is defined, the mouseReleased() function will be called instead if it is defined. deviceMoved ❌ Function The deviceMoved() function is called when the device is moved by more than the threshold value along X, Y or Z axis. The default threshold is set to 0.5. The threshold value can be changed using setMoveThreshold() deviceTurned ❌ Function The deviceTurned() function is called when the device rotates by more than 90 degrees continuously. deviceShaken ❌ Function The deviceShaken() function is called when the device total acceleration changes of accelerationX and accelerationY values is more than the threshold value. The default threshold is set to 30.

Contributing

Author

@Gherciu/react-p5 Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by GHERCIU GHEORGHE with help from contributors (list).

