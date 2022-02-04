This Component lets you integrate p5 Sketches into your React App. DEMO
For Tips and Advanced Usage you can read this Blog Post
npm
npm i --save react-p5
yarn
yarn add react-p5
import React from "react";
import Sketch from "react-p5";
let x = 50;
let y = 50;
export default (props) => {
const setup = (p5, canvasParentRef) => {
// use parent to render the canvas in this ref
// (without that p5 will render the canvas outside of your component)
p5.createCanvas(500, 500).parent(canvasParentRef);
};
const draw = (p5) => {
p5.background(0);
p5.ellipse(x, y, 70, 70);
// NOTE: Do not use setState in the draw function or in functions that are executed
// in the draw function...
// please use normal variables or class properties for these purposes
x++;
};
return <Sketch setup={setup} draw={draw} />;
};
import React from "react";
import Sketch from "react-p5";
import p5Types from "p5"; //Import this for typechecking and intellisense
interface ComponentProps {
//Your component props
}
let x = 50;
const y = 50;
const YourComponent: React.FC<ComponentProps> = (props: ComponentProps) => {
//See annotations in JS for more information
const setup = (p5: p5Types, canvasParentRef: Element) => {
p5.createCanvas(500, 500).parent(canvasParentRef);
};
const draw = (p5: p5Types) => {
p5.background(0);
p5.ellipse(x, y, 70, 70);
x++;
};
return <Sketch setup={setup} draw={draw} />;
};
browser event object inside your p5 methods like
mouseClicked or others you can do it by accessing the second arg.
mouseClicked(_p5, event) {
console.log(event)
}
window.
That means that events are triggered throughout the whole page (see the p5 docs for reference).
If you would like to attach events only to canvas see the example below. As an example limiting click events to the canvas:
const setup = (p5, canvasParentRef) => {
cnv = p5.createCanvas(width, height).parent(canvasParentRef)
cnv.mousePressed((event) => {
console.log("Clicked on the canvas. Event:", event)
})
}
Importing this package for example in a Next.js app may give you this error:
ReferenceError: window is not defined
This is because importing
p5 requires
window to be available, and it isn't when server side rendering. We can fix this using Next.js dynamic imports with No SSR.
import React from "react";
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
// Will only import `react-p5` on client-side
const Sketch = dynamic(() => import('react-p5').then((mod) => mod.default), {
ssr: false,
})
let x = 50;
let y = 50;
export default (props) => {
const setup = (p5, canvasParentRef) => {
p5.createCanvas(500, 500).parent(canvasParentRef);
};
const draw = (p5) => {
p5.background(0);
p5.ellipse(x, y, 70, 70);
x++;
};
// Will only render on client-side
return <Sketch setup={setup} draw={draw} />;
};
I frequently see this question even if the implimentation is super simple)) The only needed thing is to import "p5.sound" lib. I created a Special CodeSandbox DEMO if someone needs to see the implimentation.
This question also is frequently asked and the only difference from the normal aprouch is that in SSR mode the react-p5 lib should not be loaded because p5 doesn't support SSR and there is no sense for it to be support. So, if you are using react-p5 plus next.js and you need also p5.sound then try to use dynamic imports as in the code bellow which definitelly will help you.
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
// Will only import `react-p5` on client-side
const Sketch = dynamic(() => import("react-p5").then((mod) => {
// importing sound lib ONLY AFTER REACT-P5 is loaded
require('p5/lib/addons/p5.sound');
// returning react-p5 default export
return mod.default
}), {
ssr: false
});
|Prop
|Required
|Type
|Description
|className
|❌
|String
|ClassName for canvas parent ref
|style
|❌
|Object
|Styles for canvas parent ref
|setup
|✔️
|Function
|The setup() function is called once when the program starts.
|draw
|❌
|Function
|Called directly after setup(), the draw() function continuously executes the lines of code contained inside its block until the program is stopped or noLoop() is called.
|windowResized
|❌
|Function
|The windowResized() function is called once every time the browser window is resized.
|preload
|❌
|Function
|Called directly before setup(), the preload() function is used to handle asynchronous loading of external files in a blocking way.
|mouseClicked
|❌
|Function
|The mouseClicked() function is called once after a mouse button has been pressed and then released.
|mouseMoved
|❌
|Function
|The mouseMoved() function is called every time the mouse moves and a mouse button is not pressed.
|doubleClicked
|❌
|Function
|The doubleClicked() function is executed every time a event listener has detected a dblclick event which is a part of the DOM L3 specification.
|mousePressed
|❌
|Function
|The mousePressed() function is called once after every time a mouse button is pressed.
|mouseWheel
|❌
|Function
|The function mouseWheel() is executed every time a vertical mouse wheel event is detected either triggered by an actual mouse wheel or by a touchpad.
|mouseDragged
|❌
|Function
|The mouseDragged() function is called once every time the mouse moves and a mouse button is pressed. If no mouseDragged() function is defined, the touchMoved() function will be called instead if it is defined.
|mouseReleased
|❌
|Function
|The mouseReleased() function is called every time a mouse button is released.
|keyPressed
|❌
|Function
|The keyPressed() function is called once every time a key is pressed. The keyCode for the key that was pressed is stored in the keyCode variable.
|keyReleased
|❌
|Function
|The keyReleased() function is called once every time a key is released. See key and keyCode for more information.
|keyTyped
|❌
|Function
|The keyTyped() function is called once every time a key is pressed, but action keys such as Backspace, Delete, Ctrl, Shift, and Alt are ignored.
|touchStarted
|❌
|Function
|The touchStarted() function is called once after every time a touch is registered.
|touchMoved
|❌
|Function
|The touchMoved() function is called every time a touch move is registered.
|touchEnded
|❌
|Function
|The touchEnded() function is called every time a touch ends. If no touchEnded() function is defined, the mouseReleased() function will be called instead if it is defined.
|deviceMoved
|❌
|Function
|The deviceMoved() function is called when the device is moved by more than the threshold value along X, Y or Z axis. The default threshold is set to 0.5. The threshold value can be changed using setMoveThreshold()
|deviceTurned
|❌
|Function
|The deviceTurned() function is called when the device rotates by more than 90 degrees continuously.
|deviceShaken
|❌
|Function
|The deviceShaken() function is called when the device total acceleration changes of accelerationX and accelerationY values is more than the threshold value. The default threshold is set to 30.
