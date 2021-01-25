e.g. webpack
// ...
plugins: [
// other plugins,
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
$: 'jquery',
jQuery: 'jquery',
'window.jQuery': 'jquery'
}),
],
//...
you can use html script tag to inject jquery as well.
wrap your divs inside the OwlCarousel component
import React from 'react';
import OwlCarousel from 'react-owl-carousel';
import 'owl.carousel/dist/assets/owl.carousel.css';
import 'owl.carousel/dist/assets/owl.theme.default.css';
// ....
// className "owl-theme" is optional
<OwlCarousel className='owl-theme' loop margin={10} nav>
<div class='item'>
<h4>1</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>2</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>3</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>4</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>5</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>6</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>7</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>8</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>9</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>10</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>11</h4>
</div>
<div class='item'>
<h4>12</h4>
</div>
</OwlCarousel>;
|Name
|Descrption
|onInitialize
|When the plugin initializes.
|'
|onInitialized
|When the plugin has initialized.
|onResize
|When the plugin gets resized.
|onResized
|When the plugin has resized.
|onRefresh
|When the internal state of the plugin needs update.
|onRefreshed
|When the internal state of the plugin has updated.
|onDrag
|When the dragging of an item is started.
|onDragged
|When the dragging of an item has finished.
|onTranslate
|When the translation of the stage starts.
|onTranslated
|When the translation of the stage has finished.
|onChange
|Parameter: property. When a property is going to change its value.
|onChanged
|Parameter: property. When a property has changed its value.
|onLoadLazy
|When lazy image loads.
|onLoadedLazy
|When lazy image has loaded.
|onStopVideo
|When video has unloaded.
|onPlayVideo
|When video has loaded.
next(speed)
prev(speed)
to(position, speed)
create()
destroy()
play(timeout, speed)
stop()
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Descrption
|refreshClass
|string
|'owl-refresh'
|Class during refresh.
|loadingClass
|string
|'owl-loading'
|Class during load.
|loadedClass
|string
|'owl-loaded'
|Class after load.
|rtlClass
|string
|'owl-rtl'
|Class for right to left mode.
|dragClass
|string
|'owl-drag'
|Class for mouse drag mode.
|grabClass
|string
|'owl-grab'
|Class during mouse drag.
|stageClass
|string
|'owl-stage'
|Stage class.
|stageOuterClass
|string
|'owl-stage-outer'
|Stage outer class.
|navContainerClass
|string
|'owl-nav'
|Navigation container class.
|navClass
|[string]
|['owl-prev','owl-next']
|Navigation buttons classes.
|controlsClass
|string
|'owl-controls'
|Controls container class - wrapper for navs and dots.
|dotClass
|string
|'owl-dot'
|Dot Class.
|dotsClass
|string
|'owl-dots'
|Dots container class.
|autoHeightClass
|string
|'owl-height'
|Auto height class.
|responsiveClass
|string/bool
|false
|Optional helper class. Add '-' class to main element. Can be used to stylize content on given breakpoint.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Descrption
|items
|number
|3
|The number of items you want to see on the screen.
|margin
|number
|0
|margin-right(px) on item.
|loop
|bool
|false
|Infinity loop. Duplicate last and first items to get loop illusion.
|center
|bool
|false
|Center item. Works well with even an odd number of items.
|mouseDrag
|bool
|true
|Mouse drag enabled.
|touchDrag
|bool
|true
|Touch drag enabled.
|pullDrag
|bool
|true
|Stage pull to edge.
|freeDrag
|bool
|false
|Item pull to edge.
|stagePadding
|number
|0
|Padding left and right on stage (can see neighbours).
|merge
|bool
|false
|Merge items. Looking for data-merge='{number}' inside item..
|mergeFit
|bool
|true
|Fit merged items if screen is smaller than items value.
|autoWidth
|bool
|false
|Set non grid content. Try using width style on divs.
|startPosition
|number/string
|0
|Start position or URL Hash string like '#id'.
|URLhashListener
|bool
|false
|Listen to url hash changes. data-hash on items is required.
|nav
|bool
|false
|Show next/prev buttons.
|rewind
|bool
|true
|Go backwards when the boundary has reached.
|navText
|[dom element]
|['next','prev']
|HTML allowed.
|navElement
|string
|'div'
|DOM element type for a single directional navigation link.
|slideBy
|number/string
|1
|Navigation slide by x. 'page' string can be set to slide by page.
|dots
|bool
|true
|Show dots navigation.
|dotsEach
|number/bool
|false
|Show dots each x item.
|dotData
|bool
|false
|Used by data-dot content.
|lazyLoad
|bool
|false
|Lazy load images. data-src and data-src-retina for highres. Also load images into background inline style if element is not \<img>
|lazyContent
|bool
|false
|lazyContent was introduced during beta tests but i removed it from the final release due to bad implementation. It is a nice options so i will work on it in the nearest feature.
|autoplay
|bool
|false
|Autoplay.
|autoplayTimeout
|number
|5000
|Autoplay interval timeout.
|autoplayHoverPause
|bool
|false
|Pause on mouse hover.
|smartSpeed
|number
|250
|Speed Calculate. More info to come..
|fluidSpeed
|number
|Speed Calculate. More info to come..
|autoplaySpeed
|number/bool
|false
|autoplay speed.
|navSpeed
|number/bool
|false
|Navigation speed.
|dotsSpeed
|number/bool
|Pagination speed.
|dragEndSpeed
|number/bool
|false
|Drag end speed.
|callbacks
|bool
|true
|Enable callback events.
|responsive
|object
|empty object
|Object containing responsive options. Can be set to false to remove responsive capabilities.
|responsiveRefreshRate
|number
|200
|Responsive refresh rate.
|responsiveBaseElement
|dom element
|window
|Set on any DOM element. If you care about non responsive browser (like ie8) then use it on main wrapper. This will prevent from crazy resizing.
|video
|bool
|false
|Enable fetching YouTube/Vimeo/Vzaar videos.
|videoHeight
|number/bool
|false
|Set height for videos.
|videoWidth
|number/bool
|false
|Set width for videos.
|animateOut
|string/bool
|false
|Class for CSS3 animation out.
|animateIn
|string/bool
|false
|Class for CSS3 animation in.
|fallbackEasing
|string
|swing
|Easing for CSS2 $.animate.
|info
|function
|false
|Callback to retrieve basic information (current item/pages/widths). Info function second parameter is Owl DOM object reference.
|nestedItemSelector
|string
|false
|Use it if owl items are deep nested inside some generated content. E.g 'youritem'. Dont use dot before class name.
|itemElement
|string
|'div'
|DOM element type for owl-item.
|stageElement
|string
|'div'
|DOM element type for owl-stage.
|navContainer
|string/bool
|false
|Set your own container for nav.
|dotsContainer
|string/bool
|false
|Set your own container for dots.