onInitialize When the plugin initializes. '

onInitialized When the plugin has initialized.

onResize When the plugin gets resized.

onResized When the plugin has resized.

onRefresh When the internal state of the plugin needs update.

onRefreshed When the internal state of the plugin has updated.

onDrag When the dragging of an item is started.

onDragged When the dragging of an item has finished.

onTranslate When the translation of the stage starts.

onTranslated When the translation of the stage has finished.

onChange Parameter: property. When a property is going to change its value.

onChanged Parameter: property. When a property has changed its value.

onLoadLazy When lazy image loads.

onLoadedLazy When lazy image has loaded.

onStopVideo When video has unloaded.