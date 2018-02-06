React + Owl Carousel 2

npm install react-owl-carousel2

< script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.slim.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "owl-carousel/owl.theme.css" >

import React from 'react' ; import OwlCarousel from 'react-owl-carousel2' ; import 'react-owl-carousel2/style.css' ;

const options = { items : 1 , nav : true , rewind : true , autoplay : true }; const events = { onDragged : function ( event ) {...}, onChanged : function ( event ) {...} };

<OwlCarousel ref= "car" options={options} events={events} > <div><img src="/img/fullimage1.jpg" alt="The Last of us"/></div> <div><img src="/img/fullimage2.jpg" alt="GTA V"/></div> <div><img src="/img/fullimage3.jpg" alt="Mirror Edge"/></div> </OwlCarousel>

Options

List including all options from built-in plugins video, lazyload, autoheight and animate.

items

Type: Number

Default: 3

The number of items you want to see on the screen.

margin

Type: Number

Default: 0

margin-right(px) on item.

loop

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Infinity loop. Duplicate last and first items to get loop illusion.

center

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Center item. Works well with even an odd number of items.

mouseDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Mouse drag enabled.

touchDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Touch drag enabled.

pullDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Stage pull to edge.

freeDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Item pull to edge.

stagePadding

Type: Number

Default: 0

Padding left and right on stage (can see neighbours).

merge

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Merge items. Looking for data-merge='{number}' inside item..

mergeFit

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Fit merged items if screen is smaller than items value.

autoWidth

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set non grid content. Try using width style on divs.

startPosition

Type: Number/String

Default: 0

Start position or URL Hash string like '#id'.

URLhashListener

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Listen to url hash changes. data-hash on items is required.

nav

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Show next/prev buttons.

rewind

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Go backwards when the boundary has reached.

navText

Type: Array

Default: ['next','prev']

HTML allowed.

navElement

Type: String

Default: div

DOM element type for a single directional navigation link.

slideBy

Type: Number/String

Default: 1

Navigation slide by x. 'page' string can be set to slide by page.

dots

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Show dots navigation.

dotsEach

Type: Number/Boolean

Default: false

Show dots each x item.

dotData

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Used by data-dot content.

lazyLoad

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Lazy load images. data-src and data-src-retina for highres. Also load images into background inline style if element is not <img>

lazyContent

Type: Boolean

Default: false

lazyContent was introduced during beta tests but i removed it from the final release due to bad implementation. It is a nice options so i will work on it in the nearest feature.

autoplay

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Autoplay.

autoplayTimeout

Type: Number

Default: 5000

Autoplay interval timeout.

autoplayHoverPause

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Pause on mouse hover.

smartSpeed

Type: Number

Default: 250

Speed Calculate. More info to come..

fluidSpeed

Type: Boolean

Default: Number

Speed Calculate. More info to come..

autoplaySpeed

Type: Number/Boolean

Default: false

autoplay speed.

navSpeed

Type: Number/Boolean

Default: false

Navigation speed.

dotsSpeed

Type: Boolean

Default: Number/Boolean

Pagination speed.

dragEndSpeed

Type: Number/Boolean

Default: false

Drag end speed.

callbacks

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enable callback events.

responsive

Type: Object

Default: empty object

Object containing responsive options. Can be set to false to remove responsive capabilities.

responsiveRefreshRate

Type: Number

Default: 200

Responsive refresh rate.

responsiveBaseElement

Type: DOM element

Default: window

Set on any DOM element. If you care about non responsive browser (like ie8) then use it on main wrapper. This will prevent from crazy resizing.

video

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Enable fetching YouTube/Vimeo/Vzaar videos.

videoHeight

Type: Number/Boolean

Default: false

Set height for videos.

videoWidth

Type: Number/Boolean

Default: false

Set width for videos.

animateOut

Type: String/Boolean

Default: false

Class for CSS3 animation out.

animateIn

Type: String/Boolean

Default: false

Class for CSS3 animation in.

fallbackEasing

Type: String

Default: swing

Easing for CSS2 $.animate.

info

Type: Function

Default: false

Callback to retrieve basic information (current item/pages/widths). Info function second parameter is Owl DOM object reference.

nestedItemSelector

Type: String/Class

Default: false

Use it if owl items are deep nested inside some generated content. E.g 'youritem'. Dont use dot before class name.

itemElement

Type: String

Default: div

DOM element type for owl-item.

stageElement

Type: String

Default: div

DOM element type for owl-stage.

navContainer

Type: String/Class/ID/Boolean

Default: false

Set your own container for nav.

dotsContainer

Type: String/Class/ID/Boolean

Default: false

Set your own container for nav.

Events

List including all events of type 'attachable' from carousel, lazyload and built-in plugins video.

Carousel

Type: attachable

Callback: onInitialize



When the plugin initializes.

Type: attachable

Callback: onInitialized



When the plugin has initialized.

Type: attachable

Callback: onResize



When the plugin gets resized.

Type: attachable

Callback: onResized



When the plugin has resized.

Type: attachable, cancelable, triggerable

Callback: onRefresh

Parameter: [event, speed]



When the internal state of the plugin needs update.

Type: attachable

Callback: onRefreshed



When the internal state of the plugin has updated.

Type: attachable

Callback: onDrag



When the dragging of an item is started.

Type: attachable

Callback: onDragged



When the dragging of an item has finished.

Type: attachable

Callback: onTranslate



When the translation of the stage starts.

Type: attachable

Callback: onTranslated



When the translation of the stage has finished.

Type: attachable

Callback: onChange

Parameter: property



When a property is going to change its value.

Type: attachable

Callback: onChanged

Parameter: property



When a property has changed its value.

Lazy

Type: attachable

Callback: onLoadLazy



When lazy image loads.

Type: attachable

Callback: onLoadedLazy



When lazy image has loaded.

Video

Type: attachable

Callback: onStopVideo



When video has unloaded.

Type: attachable

Callback: onPlayVideo



When video has loaded.

Methods

prev ()

<button onClick={() => this .refs.car.prev()}>prev< /button>

next ()

<button onClick={() => this .refs.car.next()}>next< /button>

goTo (page)