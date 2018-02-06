npm install react-owl-carousel2
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.slim.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="owl-carousel/owl.theme.css">
import React from 'react';
import OwlCarousel from 'react-owl-carousel2';
import 'react-owl-carousel2/style.css'; //Allows for server-side rendering.
const options = {
items: 1,
nav: true,
rewind: true,
autoplay: true
};
const events = {
onDragged: function(event) {...},
onChanged: function(event) {...}
};
<OwlCarousel ref="car" options={options} events={events} >
<div><img src="/img/fullimage1.jpg" alt="The Last of us"/></div>
<div><img src="/img/fullimage2.jpg" alt="GTA V"/></div>
<div><img src="/img/fullimage3.jpg" alt="Mirror Edge"/></div>
</OwlCarousel>
List including all options from built-in plugins video, lazyload, autoheight and animate.
Type:
Number
Default:
3
The number of items you want to see on the screen.
Type:
Number
Default:
0
margin-right(px) on item.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Infinity loop. Duplicate last and first items to get loop illusion.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Center item. Works well with even an odd number of items.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Mouse drag enabled.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Touch drag enabled.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Stage pull to edge.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Item pull to edge.
Type:
Number
Default:
0
Padding left and right on stage (can see neighbours).
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Merge items. Looking for data-merge='{number}' inside item..
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Fit merged items if screen is smaller than items value.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set non grid content. Try using width style on divs.
Type:
Number/String
Default:
0
Start position or URL Hash string like '#id'.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Listen to url hash changes. data-hash on items is required.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Show next/prev buttons.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Go backwards when the boundary has reached.
Type:
Array
Default:
['next','prev']
HTML allowed.
Type:
String
Default:
div
DOM element type for a single directional navigation link.
Type:
Number/String
Default:
1
Navigation slide by x. 'page' string can be set to slide by page.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Show dots navigation.
Type:
Number/Boolean
Default:
false
Show dots each x item.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Used by data-dot content.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Lazy load images. data-src and data-src-retina for highres. Also load images into background inline style if element is not <img>
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
lazyContent was introduced during beta tests but i removed it from the final release due to bad implementation. It is a nice options so i will work on it in the nearest feature.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Autoplay.
Type:
Number
Default:
5000
Autoplay interval timeout.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Pause on mouse hover.
Type:
Number
Default:
250
Speed Calculate. More info to come..
Type:
Boolean
Default:
Number
Speed Calculate. More info to come..
Type:
Number/Boolean
Default:
false
autoplay speed.
Type:
Number/Boolean
Default:
false
Navigation speed.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
Number/Boolean
Pagination speed.
Type:
Number/Boolean
Default:
false
Drag end speed.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Enable callback events.
Type:
Object
Default:
empty object
Object containing responsive options. Can be set to false to remove responsive capabilities.
Type:
Number
Default:
200
Responsive refresh rate.
Type:
DOM element
Default:
window
Set on any DOM element. If you care about non responsive browser (like ie8) then use it on main wrapper. This will prevent from crazy resizing.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Enable fetching YouTube/Vimeo/Vzaar videos.
Type:
Number/Boolean
Default:
false
Set height for videos.
Type:
Number/Boolean
Default:
false
Set width for videos.
Type:
String/Boolean
Default:
false
Class for CSS3 animation out.
Type:
String/Boolean
Default:
false
Class for CSS3 animation in.
Type:
String
Default:
swing
Easing for CSS2 $.animate.
Type:
Function
Default:
false
Callback to retrieve basic information (current item/pages/widths). Info function second parameter is Owl DOM object reference.
Type:
String/Class
Default:
false
Use it if owl items are deep nested inside some generated content. E.g 'youritem'. Dont use dot before class name.
Type:
String
Default:
div
DOM element type for owl-item.
Type:
String
Default:
div
DOM element type for owl-stage.
Type:
String/Class/ID/Boolean
Default:
false
Set your own container for nav.
Type:
String/Class/ID/Boolean
Default:
false
Set your own container for nav.
List including all events of type 'attachable' from carousel, lazyload and built-in plugins video.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onInitialize
When the plugin initializes.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onInitialized
When the plugin has initialized.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onResize
When the plugin gets resized.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onResized
When the plugin has resized.
Type:
attachable, cancelable, triggerable
Callback:
onRefresh
Parameter:
[event, speed]
When the internal state of the plugin needs update.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onRefreshed
When the internal state of the plugin has updated.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onDrag
When the dragging of an item is started.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onDragged
When the dragging of an item has finished.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onTranslate
When the translation of the stage starts.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onTranslated
When the translation of the stage has finished.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onChange
Parameter:
property
When a property is going to change its value.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onChanged
Parameter:
property
When a property has changed its value.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onLoadLazy
When lazy image loads.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onLoadedLazy
When lazy image has loaded.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onStopVideo
When video has unloaded.
Type:
attachable
Callback:
onPlayVideo
When video has loaded.
<button onClick={() => this.refs.car.prev()}>prev</button>
<button onClick={() => this.refs.car.next()}>next</button>
<button onClick={() => this.refs.car.goTo(0)}>goTo</button>