react-overlays

by react-bootstrap
5.1.1 (see all)

Utilities for creating robust overlay components

Readme

react-overlays

CI status Deploy docs status Codecov Netlify Status

Utilities for creating robust overlay components.

Documentation

https://react-bootstrap.github.io/react-overlays

Installation

npm install --save react-overlays

Notes

All of these utilities have been abstracted out of React-Bootstrap in order to provide better access to the generic implementations of these commonly-needed components. The included components are building blocks for creating more polished components. Everything is bring-your-own-styles, CSS or otherwise.

If you are looking for more complete overlays, modals, or tooltips – something you can use out-of-the-box – check out React-Bootstrap, which is built using these components.

