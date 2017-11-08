A simple overlay loader for React web applications

Installation

Install using npm

npm install react-overlay-loader --save

Usage

Overlay on parts of the page

Import Loader and LoadingOverlay from react-overlay-loader Include the styles from react-overlay-loader/styles.css Use LoadingOverlay like a normal div and place a Loader anywhere inside it. When the loading prop passed to Loader is true , a translucent overlay is shown over the content inside LoadingOverlay , with a spinner in the center.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { LoadingOverlay, Loader } from 'react-overlay-loader' ; import 'react-overlay-loader/styles.css' ; class App extends Component { state = { loading : false } render() { const { loading } = this .state; return ( < div style = {{ height: ' 100vh ', backgroundColor: ' lavender ', padding: 16 }}> < LoadingOverlay style = {{ width: 200 , height: 200 , backgroundColor: ' papayawhip ' }}> < h2 style = {{ margin: 16 }}> Some content </ h2 > < Loader loading = {loading}/ > </ LoadingOverlay > < button onClick = {() => this.setState({ loading: !loading })}> Toggle loader </ button > < div style = {{ width: 200 , height: 200 , backgroundColor: ' goldenrod ' }}> < h2 style = {{ margin: 16 }}> Other Content </ h2 > </ div > </ div > ) } } render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Overlay on the entire page

If you want to show the overlay over the entire page, just use Loader with the prop fullPage set to true (no need to use LoadingOverlay ).

import React from 'react' ; import { Loader } from 'react-overlay-loader' ; import 'react-overlay-loader/styles.css' ; const App = () => ( < div > < h2 > Some content </ h2 > < div > < h3 > Some nested content </ h3 > < div > < span > This loader will show over the entire page </ span > < Loader fullPage loading /> </ div > </ div > </ div > );

Spinner customization

The spinner can be customized by applying styles to react-overlay-loader-spinner:before . Here are the default styles: