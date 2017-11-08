openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rol

react-overlay-loader

by Aakash N S
0.0.3 (see all)

A simple overlay loader for React web applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Loading Spinner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-overlay-loader

A simple overlay loader for React web applications

loader demo

Installation

Install using npm

npm install react-overlay-loader --save

Usage

Overlay on parts of the page

  1. Import Loader and LoadingOverlay from react-overlay-loader

  2. Include the styles from react-overlay-loader/styles.css

  3. Use LoadingOverlay like a normal div and place a Loader anywhere inside it. When the loading prop passed to Loader is true, a translucent overlay is shown over the content inside LoadingOverlay, with a spinner in the center.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { LoadingOverlay, Loader } from 'react-overlay-loader';

import 'react-overlay-loader/styles.css';

class App extends Component {
  state = { loading: false }
  render() {
    const { loading } = this.state;
    return (
      <div style={{ height: '100vh', backgroundColor: 'lavender', padding: 16 }}>
        <LoadingOverlay style={{ width: 200, height: 200, backgroundColor: 'papayawhip' }}> 
            <h2 style={{ margin: 16}}> Some content</h2>
            <Loader loading={loading}/>
        </LoadingOverlay>
        
        <button onClick={() => this.setState({ loading: !loading })}>
          Toggle loader
        </button>
          

        <div style={{ width: 200, height: 200, backgroundColor: 'goldenrod' }}> 
            <h2 style={{ margin: 16}}>Other Content</h2>
        </div>

      </div>
    )
  }
}


render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

Overlay on the entire page

If you want to show the overlay over the entire page, just use Loader with the prop fullPage set to true (no need to use LoadingOverlay).

import React from 'react';
import { Loader } from 'react-overlay-loader';

import 'react-overlay-loader/styles.css';


const App = () => (
  <div>
    <h2>Some content</h2>
    <div>
      <h3> Some nested content</h3>
      <div>
        <span>This loader will show over the entire page</span>
        <Loader fullPage loading />
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
);

Spinner customization

The spinner can be customized by applying styles to react-overlay-loader-spinner:before. Here are the default styles:

.react-overlay-loader-spinner:before {
  content: "";
  box-sizing: border-box;
  position: absolute;
  top: 50%;
  left: 50%;
  width: 40px;
  height: 40px;
  margin-top: -30px;
  margin-left: -20px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 3px solid #eee;
  border-top-color: #07d;
  animation: react-overlay-loader-spinner 0.8s linear infinite;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-spinnersA collection of loading spinner components for react
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
198K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
2Highly Customizable
rls
react-loader-spinnerCollection set of react-spinner for async operation
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
105K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
rn
@tanem/react-nprogress:hourglass: A React primitive for building slim progress bars.
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@commercetools-uikit/loading-spinnerComponent library 💅
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/spinner⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
241K
rs
react-spinnerZero configuration loading spinner.
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial