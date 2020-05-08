overflow container, in
Install:
$ yarn add react-overflow-indicator
Import:
import Overflow from 'react-overflow-indicator';
Render indicators automatically using
<Overflow.Indicator> inside of
<Overflow>:
<Overflow>
<Overflow.Content>
Render an element or put your content directly here…
</Overflow.Content>
<Overflow.Indicator direction="down">👇</Overflow.Indicator>
</Overflow>
…or, use the
onStateChange prop to react to overflow however you like:
const [canScroll, setCanScroll] = useState(false);
return (
<>
<Overflow onStateChange={state => setCanScroll(state.canScroll.down)}>
<Overflow.Content>
Render an element or put your content directly here…
</Overflow.Content>
</Overflow>
{canScroll ? '👇' : '🌈'}
</>
);
The overflow state provider. At a minimum it must contain an
<Overflow.Content> element, otherwise it will do nothing.
<Overflow>
<Overflow.Content>
Your element(s) here!
</Overflow.Content>
<Overflow>
As with any standard element, its height must be limited in some way in order
for it to actually scroll. Apply that style as you would any other element, with
style or
className:
<Overflow style={{ maxHeight: 500 }}>…</Overflow>
Usage with styled-components:
const MyContainer = styled(Overflow)`
max-height: 500px;
`;
Any remaining props beyond those documented below will be passed along to the
underlying DOM element. Use this to pass
className,
style, or any other
native attribute.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|children
|Node
|
Elements to render inside the outer container. This should include an
|onStateChange
|Function
|
Callback that receives the latest overflow state and an object of refs, if you’d like to react to overflow in a custom way.
|tolerance
|
One of…
Number
String
|0
|
Distance (number of pixels or CSS length unit like
Wrapper for content to render inside the scrollable viewport. This element will
grow to whatever size it needs to hold its content, and will cause the parent
viewport element to overflow. It must be rendered inside an
<Overflow>
ancestor.
Although you can style this element directly by passing additional props like
className and
style, it’s preferable to include styling on your own element
inside
<Overflow.Content> instead – otherwise you risk interfering with the
styles this component needs to function.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|children
|Node
|
Content to render inside the scrollable viewport.
A helper component for rendering your custom indicator when the viewport is
scrollable in a particular direction (or any direction). Must be rendered inside
an
<Overflow> ancestor.
You can provide a
direction prop to indicate when scrolling is allowed in a
particular direction:
<Overflow>
<Overflow.Content>…</Overflow.Content>
<Overflow.Indicator direction="right">👉</Overflow.Indicator>
</Overflow>
…or exclude it to indicate when scrolling is allowed in any direction:
<Overflow>
<Overflow.Content>…</Overflow.Content>
<Overflow.Indicator>←↕→</Overflow.Indicator>
</Overflow>
This component will mount its children when scrolling is allowed in the
requested direction, and unmount them otherwise. If you’d rather remain mounted
(to allow transitions, for example), then render a function. It will be supplied
with a Boolean (if
direction is supplied) or an object with
up,
left,
right, and
down properties:
<Overflow>
<Overflow.Indicator direction="down">
{canScroll => (canScroll ? '🔽' : '✅')}
</Overflow.Indicator>
</Overflow>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|children
|
One of…
Node
Function
|
Indicator to render when scrolling is allowed in the requested direction. If
given a function, it will be passed the overflow state and an object containing
the
|direction
|
One of…
'up'
'down'
'left'
'right'
|
The scrollabe direction to watch for. If not supplied, the indicator will be active when scrolling is allowed in any direction.
This hook provides full access to the Overflow’s context containing its current
state and
refs. While
<Overflow.Indicator> should be good enough for most
use cases, you can use this if you have other use cases in mind. Must be used
inside an
<Overflow> ancestor.
Returns an object like:
{
state: {
canScroll: {
up: Boolean,
left: Boolean,
right: Boolean,
down: Boolean
}
},
dispatch: Function,
tolerance: Number | String,
refs: {
viewport: Object
}
}
<Overflow.Indicator direction="down">
{(canScroll, refs) => (
<button
type="button"
onClick={() => {
refs.viewport.current.scrollBy({
top: refs.viewport.current.clientHeight,
behavior: 'smooth'
});
}}
style={{ position: 'absolute', right: 10, bottom: 10 }}
>
{canScroll ? '⏬' : '✅'}
</button>
)}
</Overflow.Indicator>
Instead of the traditional method of listening for
scroll and
resize events,
this uses the more performant
Intersection Observer API.
Here, an
IntersectionObserver watches each of the 4 sides of the viewport
element to see when the scrollable content extends past that edge.
When rendered, you’ll see a structure similar to this:
<div data-overflow-wrapper>
<div data-overflow-viewport>
<div data-overflow-content>
<div data-overflow-tolerance></div> (Optional)
Finally, your scrollable content here…
</div>
</div>
</div>
That seems like a lot! But each one serves a purpose – various CSS and DOM behaviors make this surprisingly difficult to implement otherwise.
From the top down:
data-scrollable-wrapper contains everything. If you want to
insert some indicator overlay (like shadows, an arrow, a floating message),
they should usually be children of this element so that they’ll be siblings of
the scrollable viewport and thus will remain in their positions instead of
scrolling away. When you define a
height or
max-height to define the
scrollable viewport size, it will be on this element.
data-scrollable-viewport is the one with
overflow: auto.
It will match the size of its parent (the
data-scrollable-wrapper). Any
indicators you render will usually be siblings of this element.
data-scrollable-content contains your content. It will grow
to whatever size it needs and potentially cause the
data-scrollable-viewport
element to overflow.
data-scrollable-tolerance will optionally be inserted if
you use a nonzero
tolerance value; in that case, this element will be
observed instead of the content element.