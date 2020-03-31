Super easy magic-move transitions for React apps.
$ npm install react-overdrive --save
Wrap any element (not just images) in a
<Overdrive id=""></Overdrive> component. Add the same
id to create a transition between the elements.
On
page1.js:
import Overdrive from 'react-overdrive'
const pageA = (props) => (
<div>
<h1>Page A</h1>
<Overdrive id="bender-to-big-fry">
<img src="bender.png" width="100" height="100"/>
</Overdrive>
</div>
);
On
page2.js:
import Overdrive from 'react-overdrive'
const pageB = (props) => (
<div>
<h1>Page B</h1>
<Overdrive id="bender-to-big-fry">
<img src="fry.png" width="300" height="300"/>
</Overdrive>
</div>
);
Now route between the pages.
On
page.js:
import Overdrive from 'react-overdrive'
const page = (props) => (
<div>
{props.loading && <Overdrive id="content"><Loader/></Overdrive>}
{!props.loading && <Overdrive id="content"><Content/></Overdrive>}
</div>
);
|Prop
|Description
|Default Value
|id
|Required. A unique string to identify the component.
|element
|Wrapping element type.
|'div'
|duration
|Animation duration (in milliseconds).
|200
|easing
|Animation easing function.
|''
|animationDelay
|Add delay of calculating the mounted component position. Setting to
1 usually helps avoiding issues with window scrolling.
|null
|onAnimationEnd
|Event dispatched when the animation has finished.
|null
A transition is made when an
<Overdrive id="example"/> component is unmounted and another
<Overdrive id="example"/> is mounted not later than 100ms.
The transition is made by cloning the unmounted and mounted components, adding them with
absolute position and CSS transformed from the source to the target position.
Thanks to the following companies for generously providing their services/products to help improve this project:
Thanks to BrowserStack for providing cross-browser testing.
Tal Bereznitskey. Find me on Twitter as @ketacode.