React Outside Event

A higher order React component that attaches an event listener for events that occur outside of the component element.

All DOM events that bubble are supported. By default, only "mousedown" event listener is attached. See supportedEvents parameter of the ReactOutsideEvent function.

Examples

Refer to the ./examples directory.

Example JSBin.

Configuration

Usage

Define a component class and wrap it using ReactOutsideEvent . Your class must define onOutsideEvent method that will be invoked when an outside event occurs, e.g.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactOutsideEvent from 'react-outside-event' ; class Player extends React . Component { onOutsideEvent = ( event ) => { } render () { return < div > Hello, World! </ div > ; } } export default ReactOutsideEvent(Player, [ 'click' ]);

You can attach multiple event listeners at once and selectively handle events with a simple conditional logic, e.g.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactOutsideEvent from 'react-outside-event' ; class Player extends React . Component { onOutsideEvent = ( event ) => { if (event.type === 'mousedown' ) { } else if (event.type === 'mouseup' ) { } } render () { return < div > Hello, World! </ div > ; } } export default ReactOutsideEvent(Player, [ 'mousedown' , 'mouseup' ]);

Lint, Test, Build

npm run lint npm run test npm run build

Running the example