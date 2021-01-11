openbase logo
react-outside-click-handler

by airbnb
1.3.0 (see all)

OutsideClickHandler component for React.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

react-outside-click-handler

A React component for handling outside clicks

Installation

$ npm install react-outside-click-handler

Usage

import OutsideClickHandler from 'react-outside-click-handler';

function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <OutsideClickHandler
      onOutsideClick={() => {
        alert('You clicked outside of this component!!!');
      }}
    >
      Hello World
    </OutsideClickHandler>
  );
}

Props

children: PropTypes.node.isRequired

Since the OutsideClickHandler specifically handles clicks outside a specific subtree, children is expected to be defined. A consumer should also not render the OutsideClickHandler in the case that children are not defined.

Note that if you use a Portal (native or react-portal) of any sort in the children, the OutsideClickHandler will not behave as expected.

onOutsideClick: PropTypes.func.isRequired

The onOutsideClick prop is also required as without it, the OutsideClickHandler is basically a heavy-weight <div />. It takes the relevant clickevent as an arg and gets triggered when the user clicks anywhere outside of the subtree generated by the DOM node.

disabled: PropTypes.bool

If the disabled prop is true, outside clicks will not be registered. This can be utilized to temporarily disable interaction without unmounting/remounting the entire tree.

useCapture: PropTypes.bool

See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/JavaScript/Building_blocks/Events#Event_bubbling_and_capture for more information on event bubbling vs. capture.

If useCapture is true, the event will be registered in the capturing phase and thus, propagated top-down instead of bottom-up as is the default.

display: PropTypes.oneOf(['block', 'flex', 'inline-block', 'inline', 'contents'])

By default, the OutsideClickHandler renders a display: block <div /> to wrap the subtree defined by children. If desired, the display can be set to inline-block, inline, flex, or contents instead. There is no way not to render a wrapping <div />.

RajaTheKing826kurnool14 Ratings60 Reviews
Frontend developer
November 27, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant

for triggering outsideclicks of given element this is perfect npm , up to now did not find any mistakes in this means for triggering just outside click of an element this is enough I don't know about other usecases

0
snaveenpandi1 Rating0 Reviews
December 17, 2020
Great Documentation

