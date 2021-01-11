A React component for handling outside clicks

Installation

npm install react-outside-click-handler

Usage

import OutsideClickHandler from 'react-outside-click-handler' ; function MyComponent ( ) { return ( < OutsideClickHandler onOutsideClick = {() => { alert('You clicked outside of this component!!!'); }} > Hello World </ OutsideClickHandler > ); }

Props

Since the OutsideClickHandler specifically handles clicks outside a specific subtree, children is expected to be defined. A consumer should also not render the OutsideClickHandler in the case that children are not defined.

Note that if you use a Portal (native or react-portal ) of any sort in the children , the OutsideClickHandler will not behave as expected.

The onOutsideClick prop is also required as without it, the OutsideClickHandler is basically a heavy-weight <div /> . It takes the relevant clickevent as an arg and gets triggered when the user clicks anywhere outside of the subtree generated by the DOM node.

If the disabled prop is true, outside clicks will not be registered. This can be utilized to temporarily disable interaction without unmounting/remounting the entire tree.

See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/JavaScript/Building_blocks/Events#Event_bubbling_and_capture for more information on event bubbling vs. capture.

If useCapture is true, the event will be registered in the capturing phase and thus, propagated top-down instead of bottom-up as is the default.