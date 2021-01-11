A React component for handling outside clicks
$ npm install react-outside-click-handler
import OutsideClickHandler from 'react-outside-click-handler';
function MyComponent() {
return (
<OutsideClickHandler
onOutsideClick={() => {
alert('You clicked outside of this component!!!');
}}
>
Hello World
</OutsideClickHandler>
);
}
PropTypes.node.isRequired
Since the
OutsideClickHandler specifically handles clicks outside a specific subtree,
children is expected to be defined. A consumer should also not render the
OutsideClickHandler in the case that
children are not defined.
Note that if you use a
Portal (native or
react-portal) of any sort in the
children, the
OutsideClickHandler will not behave as expected.
PropTypes.func.isRequired
The
onOutsideClick prop is also required as without it, the
OutsideClickHandler is basically a heavy-weight
<div />. It takes the relevant clickevent as an arg and gets triggered when the user clicks anywhere outside of the subtree generated by the DOM node.
PropTypes.bool
If the
disabled prop is true, outside clicks will not be registered. This can be utilized to temporarily disable interaction without unmounting/remounting the entire tree.
PropTypes.bool
See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/JavaScript/Building_blocks/Events#Event_bubbling_and_capture for more information on event bubbling vs. capture.
If
useCapture is true, the event will be registered in the capturing phase and thus, propagated top-down instead of bottom-up as is the default.
PropTypes.oneOf(['block', 'flex', 'inline-block', 'inline', 'contents'])
By default, the
OutsideClickHandler renders a
display: block
<div /> to wrap the subtree defined by
children. If desired, the
display can be set to
inline-block,
inline,
flex, or
contents instead. There is no way not to render a wrapping
<div />.
for triggering outsideclicks of given element this is perfect npm , up to now did not find any mistakes in this means for triggering just outside click of an element this is enough I don't know about other usecases