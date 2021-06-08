Archived

This package has been archived since React now has a built-in transclusion helper named Portals. You can learn more about how to use them here: https://reactjs.org/docs/portals.html

It's not 100% drop-in, however certainly less janky than the solution presented in this repo.

React Outlet

Transclusion helpers for React.js

npm install react-outlet --save

React-Outlet provides two components which aid in cross-component transclusion for React.js, namely an Outlet and Plug component.

Outlets are tied to Plugs via an outletId property. There is a 1-1 relationship between an Outlet and Plug.

An example use-case is a parent page which contains two panels. One panel displays a child component while the other panel contains a couple of other components. Perhaps the parent wants to give the child component the ability to render an additional component in the side panel. Rather than pushing down the entire layout into the child (and potentially duplicating a ton of code between multiple children), with React-Outlet the parent can simply pass an outletId to the child. The child can then render arbitrary content into the parent's panel without loosing control (or causing additional renders).

All of this is done within the React lifecycle and is not async.

This same pattern can be used to build other complex components such as Modals or Tooltips.

Usage Example

var Outlet = require ( "react-outlet" ).Outlet; var Plug = require ( "react-outlet" ).Plug; var Parent = React.createClass({ componentWillMount : function ( ) { this .setState({ header_outlet : Outlet.new_outlet_id() }); }, render : function ( ) { return ( <div> <Header> Awesome parent <Outlet outletId={ this.state.header_outlet } /> </Header> <Child outlet={ this.state.header_outlet } /> </div> ); } }); var Child = React.createClass({ render: function() { return ( <div> I am the child <Plug outletId={ this.props.outlet }> I will appear in the header. </Plug> </div> ); } });

Component API

Static Methods: Outlet.new_outlet_id() Generate and return a new outlet id. Should be passed into Outlet and Plug components as the outletId prop. Outlet.reset() Reset the Outlet's registry. This was added for server-side React usage. Components: < Outlet outletId = { outlet_id } /> Render an outlet somewhere in the React component tree. By default this will render into an empty < div /> . Any props other than outletId will be passed to the underlying < div /> so the outlet is easily classable. The outletId prop ties this Outlet to a Plug. < Plug outletId = { outlet_id }> { ... children go here ... } </ Plug > When a plug has children the children will appear in the associated Outlet (associated means the outlet has the same outletId as this plug). You can still use all of the normal React features such as event listeners and so on on the Plug's children.

Related work in the React.js community

I want to give a shout out to Joe Critchley (@joecritchley) who had some great ideas for various outlet/portal implementations. Here are some links to his various implementations: